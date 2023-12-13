SANTANDER : Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy rating
December 13, 2023 at 06:13 am EST
Goldman Sachs is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is unchanged and still at EUR 5.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|3.849 EUR
|-0.68%
|-2.70%
|+37.36%
|12:13pm
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+37.07%
|66 752 M $
|+19.70%
|464 B $
|-7.19%
|243 B $
|-8.46%
|221 B $
|+12.55%
|169 B $
|+0.17%
|149 B $
|+20.09%
|148 B $
|+0.35%
|147 B $
|-8.38%
|147 B $
|-1.39%
|130 B $