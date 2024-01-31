Stock SAN BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.
Banco Santander, S.A.

Equities

SAN

ES0113900J37

Banks

Real-time Estimate Tradegate
Other stock markets
 11:19:01 2024-01-31 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
3.744 EUR +2.31% Intraday chart for Banco Santander, S.A. +0.15% -1.20%
04:38pm SANTANDER : 2024 will be an even better year Alphavalue
03:22pm Sector Update: Financial Stocks Decline Premarket Wednesday MT
Latest news about Banco Santander, S.A.

SANTANDER : 2024 will be an even better year Alphavalue
Sector Update: Financial Stocks Decline Premarket Wednesday MT
Banco Santander Brasil Q4 Net Profit Declines, Revenue Rises Sequentially MT
SANTANDER : DZ Bank reiterates its Neutral rating ZD
Banco Santander's Q4 Total Income Rises MT
SANTANDER : RBC remains Neutral ZD
SANTANDER : Receives a Buy rating from UBS ZD
European Midday Briefing : Stocks Drift With Fed Decision Near DJ
Santander Brasil's Q4 net income down 19% from previous quarter RE
Santander: 15% increase in earnings in 2023 CF
Santander Is Not Aiming To Become A Universal Bank In US-Botin RE
SANTANDER : JP Morgan gives a Neutral rating ZD
Financials lift European shares higher; Novo Nordisk hits record high RE
Raiffeisen Bank International to Pay Higher Dividend Despite Drop in Net Profit DJ
Santander's Polish unit Q4 profit misses forecast due to FX mortgages cost RE
Banco Santander Posts Improved FY23 Attributable Profit MT
Santander Sees Higher Profitability in 2024 After 4Q Net Profit Jump DJ
Banco Santander, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023 CI
Banco Santander, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2023 CI
Santander sees higher profitability this year after Q4 beat RE
Santander's Q4 net profit up 28% on lending income in Europe and Brazil RE
Santander's Q4 net profit rises 28% from same quarter in 2022 RE
EMEA Morning Briefing: Markets to Track Fed Decision, Corporate Earnings DJ
Mexico's Banorte launches digital bank bineo RE
European banks' strong run faces major test with earnings RE

Chart Banco Santander, S.A.

Chart Banco Santander, S.A.
Company Profile

Banco Santander, S.A. is Spain's largest banking group. The activity is organized into three sectors: - commercial banking: retail banking activities and specialized financial services (consumer loans, mortgages, etc.); - investment, financial and market banking: classic and specialized financing (financing acquisitions, projects, etc.), financial engineering (consulting on mergers and acquisitions, stock transactions, etc.), intervention in the stock, rate and exchange markets, etc.; - asset management and private banking. The group also develops bank insurance activities through Santander Seguros and Banesto Seguros. At the end of 2022, the group managed EUR 1,025.4 billion in current deposits and EUR 1,036 billion in current credits. The products and services are marketed via a network of 9,019 branches worldwide.
Sector
Banks
Calendar
2024-01-30 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
Related indices
EURO STOXX 50 , STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , IBEX 35
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Banco Santander, S.A.

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
23
Last Close Price
3.66 EUR
Average target price
4.889 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+33.59%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Banks

1st Jan change Capi.
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. Stock Banco Santander, S.A.
-1.12% 62 722 M $
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. Stock JPMorgan Chase & Co.
+3.78% 507 B $
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION Stock Bank of America Corporation
+3.04% 275 B $
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED Stock Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited
0.00% 235 B $
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY Stock Wells Fargo & Company
+3.88% 184 B $
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED Stock Bank of China Limited
-1.34% 157 B $
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION Stock China Construction Bank Corporation
-0.22% 152 B $
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC Stock HSBC Holdings plc
-2.27% 148 B $
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA Stock Royal Bank of Canada
-0.80% 139 B $
HDFC BANK LIMITED Stock HDFC Bank Limited
-14.43% 132 B $
Other Banks
