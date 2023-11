MADRID, Nov 27 (Reuters) - The chairman of Spain's Santander Ana Botin on Monday said she did not foresee cross-border banking consolidation taking place in Europe.

"I don't see cross-border transactions in Europe happening, but you know things surprises us sometimes, but it would not be Santander," Botin told a Global Banking Summit hosted by the Financial Times. (Reporting by Jesús Aguado; editing by David Latona)