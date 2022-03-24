Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Banco Santander, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAN   ES0113900J37

BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.

(SAN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Santander Creates Platform to Facilitate Renewable-Energy Investments in Spain -- Update

03/24/2022 | 06:13am EDT
By Giulia Petroni and Cristina Roca


Banco Santander SA said Thursday that it has created a platform to invest in renewable-energy projects under development or construction in Spain.

The Spanish bank and its partners plan to invest a total of up to 1.7 billion euros ($1.87 billion) through the platform, a person familiar with the matter said.

Santander Green Investment, which will be led by Santander's corporate and investment bank, will follow a self-governance model, with a special committee approving investments and giving it the flexibility to make decisions. Its offering will consist of funds as well as advisory services.

As part of the initiative, Santander has already invested in nine solar and wind projects in Spain with a combined capacity of around 500 megawatts.

According to the person familiar with the matter, its goal is to reach a total capacity of between 1 and 2 gigawatts.


Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com and Cristina Roca at cristina.roca@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-24-22 0612ET

