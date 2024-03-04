-- Spanish lender Banco Santander has cut roughly 320 jobs in the U.S.--representing around 2.7% of its employees in the country--as it intends to focus more on digital operations, Bloomberg reports, citing unnamed sources.

-- Layoffs follow the bank's plan to evolve its U.S. business, investing in digital capabilities and streamlining processes to adapt to changing customer needs, according to a statement that Santander sent to Bloomberg.

-- The bank is working to provide internal opportunities, where possible, Bloomberg reports.

-- Santander didn't respond to a request for comment when contacted by Dow Jones Newswires.

