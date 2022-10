Oct 26 (Reuters) - Chief Executive Officer of Banco Santander SA, Jose Antonio Alvarez:

* EXPECTS BANK'S REVENUE GROWTH TO MORE THAN OFFSET INFLATION PRESSURES

* EXPECTS BANK TO ACHIEVE SIGNIFICANT REVENUE GROWTH IN COMING QUARTERS

* CFO JOSE GARCIA CANTERA EXPECTS BANK TO ACHIEVE A DOUBLE-DIGIT NET INTEREST INCOME GROWTH IN MEXICO IN 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Madrid Newsroom)