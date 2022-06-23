Log in
Delayed Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  -  11:18 2022-06-23 am EDT
Santander Holdings USA, Inc. Provides Statement on Supervisory Stress Test Results

06/23/2022 | 05:28pm EDT
Santander Holdings USA, Inc. ("SHUSA” or the “Company”) commented on the results of the Federal Reserve’s 2022 Supervisory Stress Test Results.

Based on SHUSA’s 2022 Supervisory Stress Test results, the Company’s minimum capital ratios under the Federal Reserve Board (“FRB”) severely adverse scenario ranked in the top quartile among participating banks. Additionally, the Company will be subject to the FRB’s Stressed Capital Buffer, which is expected to be finalized for all firms during August 2022. As of March 31, 2022, SHUSA’s CET1 ratio was 18.5%, well above its current regulatory CET1 requirement.

SHUSA believes the stress test results demonstrate its resiliency and the strength of its business model and capital position. The results indicate that SHUSA can remain well capitalized during times of severe market stress. The Company's robust capital planning process is designed to ensure the efficient use of capital while maintaining a long-term approach to capital allocation and distribution.

The timing and amount of any capital actions will depend on a variety of factors, including the business plans and financial performance of the Company and its subsidiaries, general market, and economic conditions, and are subject to any applicable regulatory requirements and approval by the Company's board of directors.

About Santander Holdings USA, Inc.

Santander Holdings USA, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Madrid-based Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE: SAN) (Santander), a global banking group with 155 million customers in the U.S., Europe, and Latin America. As the intermediate holding company for Santander’s U.S. businesses, SHUSA is the parent organization of financial companies with approximately 14,600 employees, approximately 5 million customers, and $160 billion as of December 2021. These include Santander Bank, N.A., Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc., Banco Santander International, Santander Securities LLC, Santander Investment Securities Inc., and several other subsidiaries. Santander US is recognized as a top 10 auto lender, a top 10 multifamily lender, and a top 20 commercial real estate lender, and has a growing wealth management business with more than $41 billion in assets under management. For more information on Santander US, please visit www.santanderus.com.


© Business Wire 2022
