Oct 26 (Reuters) - Chief Executive Officer of Banco Santander SA, Jose Antonio Alvarez:

* SAYS NII EXPANSION IN EURO ZONE JUST STARTED, BIG REPRICING ON LOAN BOOKS WILL BE FELT IN NEXT 12 TO 13 MONTHS AND ITS GOING TO BE 'PRETTY SIGNIFICANT' Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Madrid Newsroom)