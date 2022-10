Oct 26 (Reuters) - Chief Executive Officer of Banco Santander SA, Jose Antonio Alvarez:

* SEES NORMALISATION IN COST OF RISK IN THE U.S. UNIT, DOES NOT EXPECT TO REACH PRE-PANDEMIC LEVELS

* SAYS REPRICING IN LOAN BOOK IN UK SHOULD MORE THAN OFFSET INCREASE IN DEPOSIT REMUNERATION