Santander To Announce Second Dividend Against 2021 Earnings In Weeks, Chairman Says

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Chairman Of Spain's Santander, Ana Botin:

* SAYS BANK WILL ANNOUNCE IN A COUPLE OF WEEKS THE SECOND DIVIDEND AGAINST 2021 EARNINGS

* IN SEPTEMBER, IT ANNOUNCED ITS SHAREHOLDER REMUNERATION POLICY FOR 2021, WHICH INCLUDED A TOTAL REMUNERATION OF AROUND 40% OF THE GROUP'S UNDERLYING PROFIT, SPLIT IN EQUAL PARTS BETWEEN CASH DIVIDENDS AND SHARE BUY-BACKS

* LONGER TERM, THE BANK ASPIRES TO INCREASE TOTAL SHAREHOLDER REMUNERATION BEYOND 40%, WITH AROUND 50% THROUGH SHARE BUY-BACKS AND A GROWING CASH DIVIDEND, WHILE MAINTAINING A CET1 FL OF AROUND 12%. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Madrid Newsroom)