Oct 26 (Reuters) - Chief Financial Officer of Banco Santander, Jose Antonio Alvarez:

* SAYS WILL SET ASIDE 1.4 BILLION EUROS ($1.40 BILLION) IN TOTAL PROVISIONS IN 2022 RELATED TO MACROECONOMIC SCENARIO

* UNTIL SEPTEMBER SANTANDER HAS SET ASIDE 1.1 BILLION EUROS