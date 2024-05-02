SANTANDER : UBS raises its target price

UBS reaffirms its 'buy' recommendation on Santander, while raising its target price from 5.95 to 6.2 euros, a new target with 36% upside potential for the stock, following the Spanish financial institution's first-quarter publication.



Cumulative EPS increases of around 5% before and after the publication bring us closer to the Group's targets, but the gap is still around 5 to 10% in 2024-25', notes the broker, judging that the valuation discount remains exaggerated.



