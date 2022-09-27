Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Banco Santander, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAN   ES0113900J37

BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.

(SAN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:23 2022-09-27 pm EDT
2.423 EUR   -2.94%
Santander approves interim dividend of 0.0583 euros per share against 2022 results

09/27/2022 | 02:57pm EDT
Santander logo is pictured in Warsaw

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain's Santander board approved on Tuesday an interim cash dividend against 2022 results of 0.0583 euro per share, equivalent to around 20% of the group's underlying profit in the first half of 2022, the lender said.

The cash dividend represents an increase of around 20% compared with the interim 0.0485 euro per share paid against 2021 results.

Santander's dividend policy consists of a remuneration target of around 40% of the group's underlying profit, split in equal parts in cash dividend payments and share buybacks.

The interim dividend would be paid from Nov. 2 and the last day to trade shares with a right to receive the interim dividend will be Oct. 28.

The board also agreed to implement a share repurchase programme equivalent to about 20% of the group's underlying profit in the first half of 2022 or around 979 million euros ($939.55 million).

The lender said it would set out the terms of the share repurchase plan before it starts.

It also said the implementation of the remainder of the shareholder remuneration policy for 2022 was subject to regulatory approvals.

($1 = 1.0420 euros)

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; Editing by Catarina Demony and Jonathan Oatis)


Financials
Sales 2022 50 815 M 49 020 M 49 020 M
Net income 2022 8 744 M 8 436 M 8 436 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,95x
Yield 2022 5,98%
Capitalization 40 819 M 39 182 M 39 378 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,80x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 200 651
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco Santander, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 2,50 €
Average target price 3,89 €
Spread / Average Target 56,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
José Antonio Álvarez Álvarez Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
José Antonio García Cantera Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ana Patricia Botín-Sanz de Sautuola O'Shea Executive Chairman
Dirk Ludwig Marzluf Chief Operating & Technical Officer
Marjolein van Hellemondt-Gerdingh Group Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.-15.10%40 439
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-31.08%314 105
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-28.68%249 333
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-14.32%205 927
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-16.61%151 760
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-14.81%148 327