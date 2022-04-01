Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Banco Santander, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAN   ES0113900J37

BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.

(SAN)
  Report
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04/01 01:45:58 am EDT
3.05 EUR   -1.61%
01:32aSantander reiterates profitability target despite uncertainty
RE
01:23aBANCO SANTANDER S A : confirms its financial targets for 2022
PU
01:14aSantander reiterates its 13% profitability target for 2022
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Santander reiterates profitability target despite uncertainty

04/01/2022 | 01:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MADRID, April 1 (Reuters) - Spain's Santander on Friday said it was on track to meet its 2022 profitability target due to a solid business performance mainly in its American markets and a recovery in Europe.

Despite soaring energy prices felt predominantly in Europe due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the lender reiterated its underlying return on tangible equity ratio target of above 13% this year. It had finished 2021 with an underlying ROTE of 12.73%.

Santander's diversification overseas, especially in Latin America, has helped the bank cope with tough conditions for lenders in Europe in the years since the financial crisis.

"In the first quarter of 2022, the commercial activity has remained strong with revenues in line with the last quarter and new lending returning to prepandemic levels, increasing by an estimated 8% year-on-year," Santander Chairman Ana Botin said in a statement.

Though Santander said it does not have a presence in Russia or in the Ukraine and its direct exposure is limited to 80 million euros, the conflict could be damaging through indirect impacts, especially high energy prices on some of its customers. (Reporting by Jesús Aguado, editing by Inti Landauro)


© Reuters 2022
All news about BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.
01:32aSantander reiterates profitability target despite uncertainty
RE
01:23aBANCO SANTANDER S A : confirms its financial targets for 2022
PU
01:14aSantander reiterates its 13% profitability target for 2022
RE
03/31BBVA gets regulatory backing for $1.77 billion bid for Turkish lender Garanti
RE
03/31Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage on Banco Santander With Buy Rating
MT
03/31Fitch Rates Santander Drive Auto Receivables Trust 2022-2
AQ
03/31SANTANDER : Is no more a Sell but a Buy opportunity for Goldman Sachs
MD
03/30Santander US to Raise Minimum Wage to $20 per Hour
MT
03/30Santander Increasing Minimum Hourly Wage to $20 for Two Groups
DJ
03/30Santander US Increases Minimum Wage to $20
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 48 635 M 54 027 M 54 027 M
Net income 2022 8 218 M 9 129 M 9 129 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,42x
Yield 2022 5,22%
Capitalization 52 693 M 58 535 M 58 535 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,08x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 182 672
Free-Float 97,9%
Chart BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco Santander, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 3,10 €
Average target price 3,99 €
Spread / Average Target 28,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
José Antonio Álvarez Álvarez Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
José Antonio García Cantera Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ana Patricia Botín-Sanz de Sautuola O'Shea Executive Chairman
Dirk Ludwig Marzluf Chief Operating & Technical Officer
Marjolein van Hellemondt-Gerdingh Group Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.5.42%58 652
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-11.25%414 988
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-7.35%346 789
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED8.18%252 840
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY1.00%190 498
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.41%187 514