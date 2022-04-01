Santander reiterates profitability target despite uncertainty

MADRID, April 1 (Reuters) - Spain's Santander on
Friday said it was on track to meet its 2022 profitability
target due to a solid business performance mainly in its
American markets and a recovery in Europe.
Despite soaring energy prices felt predominantly in Europe
due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the lender reiterated its
underlying return on tangible equity ratio target of above 13%
this year. It had finished 2021 with an underlying ROTE of
12.73%.
Santander's diversification overseas, especially in Latin
America, has helped the bank cope with tough conditions for
lenders in Europe in the years since the financial crisis.
"In the first quarter of 2022, the commercial activity has
remained strong with revenues in line with the last quarter and
new lending returning to prepandemic levels, increasing by an
estimated 8% year-on-year," Santander Chairman Ana Botin said in
a statement.
Though Santander said it does not have a presence in Russia
or in the Ukraine and its direct exposure is limited to 80
million euros, the conflict could be damaging through indirect
impacts, especially high energy prices on some of its customers.
