(Corrects second paragraph to reflect that Santander is the euro zone's second-biggest lender, not the biggest)

MADRID, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Santander's executive chair Ana Botin was awarded 12.239 million euros ($13.19 million) in 2023, up 4% from 11.735 million euros in 2022, the company said in a filing of its annual report on Monday.

The rise in Botin's compensation comes after the euro zone's second-biggest lender in terms of market value reported a record 11.08 billion euros net profit in 2023.

($1 = 0.9276 euros) (Reporting by Jesús Aguado; editing by David Latona)