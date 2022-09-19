Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Banco Santander, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAN   ES0113900J37

BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.

(SAN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:01 2022-09-19 pm EDT
2.651 EUR   +0.02%
02:23pSpain's Santander hires law firm to probe bankers' strip club visit, FT says
RE
09/16BANCO SANTANDER S A : Santander Chile is making progress in building its solar plant network to offset its energy consumption
PU
09/16BANCO SANTANDER S A : Tobias Heilmaier joins Santander as head of SCIB Germany
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Spain's Santander hires law firm to probe bankers' strip club visit, FT says

09/19/2022 | 02:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Santander bank branch in Guernica

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain's Santander hired a law firm to investigate a whistleblower report that a group of bankers visited a strip club after a day of company meetings and pressured younger employees to join, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

The incident took place in February after the bank's global debt capital markets team held meetings at the lender's UK headquarters, the FT said, citing several people with direct knowledge of the events.

A Santander spokesperson said that the bank takes "all concerns about employee conduct extremely seriously" and follows a "rigorous process" to ensure the facts are established and "appropriate action is taken as necessary."

It said further that the details were being treated "confidentially, and as such, we cannot comment further."

Concerns about the trip and that junior staff had felt pressure to attend were raised to the bank's compliance department by an internal whistleblower, the FT reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

In response, Santander hired U.S. law firm Gibson Dunn to conduct an internal investigation over the summer to establish the facts of the incident.

The law firm interviewed up to 15 people who were involved in the night out - including seven individuals who went to the strip club - and concluded there had not been explicit pressure exerted on junior staff members, according to a person with knowledge of the process, cited by the FT.

Gibson Dunn was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; Editing by Aislinn Laing and Cynthia Osterman)


© Reuters 2022
All news about BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.
02:23pSpain's Santander hires law firm to probe bankers' strip club visit, FT says
RE
09/16BANCO SANTANDER S A : Santander Chile is making progress in building its solar plant netwo..
PU
09/16BANCO SANTANDER S A : Tobias Heilmaier joins Santander as head of SCIB Germany
PU
09/15Monte dei Paschi shareholders approve seventh cash call in 14 years
RE
09/15European ADRs Move Lower in Thursday Trading
MT
09/15BANCO SANTANDER S A : Santander Private Banking recognised as the Best Private Bank in UK
PU
09/15Crédit Agricole-Santander JV to Buy 33% Stake in Amundi's Fund Distribution Platform
MT
09/14Fitch Lowers Santander BP's Viability Rating on Polish Operating Environment
MT
09/14BANCO SANTANDER S A : Santander Bank Polska passes audit of Responsible Selling Declaratio..
PU
09/12Parties scrapped and bells toll as UK finance sector pays respect
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 50 694 M 50 805 M 50 805 M
Net income 2022 8 720 M 8 739 M 8 739 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,28x
Yield 2022 5,64%
Capitalization 44 505 M 44 550 M 44 603 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,88x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 200 651
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco Santander, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 2,65 €
Average target price 3,91 €
Spread / Average Target 47,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
José Antonio Álvarez Álvarez Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
José Antonio García Cantera Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ana Patricia Botín-Sanz de Sautuola O'Shea Executive Chairman
Dirk Ludwig Marzluf Chief Operating & Technical Officer
Marjolein van Hellemondt-Gerdingh Group Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.-9.86%44 603
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.06%343 346
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-23.31%274 162
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-12.05%210 942
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.42%166 667
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.33%150 913