Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Banco Santander, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAN   ES0113900J37

BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.

(SAN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:23:23 2023-02-28 am EST
3.570 EUR   +0.49%
02:05aSpain's Santander raises three-year profitability target to 15%-17%
RE
12:17aEMEA Morning Briefing: Shares Could Track Wall Street Rebound
DJ
02/27Ince results see further delay; Guild division launch
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Spain's Santander raises three-year profitability target to 15%-17%

02/28/2023 | 02:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Annual results presentation at Santander headquarters in Boadilla del Monte, outside Madrid

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain's Santander said on Tuesday it intends to raise its return on tangible equity ratio (ROTE) for the period 2023-2025 to between 15%-17% from a current 13.37% thanks to higher lending and higher interest rates in its core markets.

The lender also unveiled in a presentation to the Spanish supervisor a new dividend pay-out policy for the period of 50% of consolidated ordinary profit, compared to the previous policy of 40%.

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; editing by Inti Landauro)


© Reuters 2023
All news about BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.
02:05aSpain's Santander raises three-year profitability target to 15%-17%
RE
12:17aEMEA Morning Briefing: Shares Could Track Wall Street Rebound
DJ
02/27Ince results see further delay; Guild division launch
AN
02/27SANTANDER : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
MD
02/24Santander Bank Partners with SigFig to Integrate New Digital Tools that will Modernize ..
AQ
02/24SANTANDER : JP Morgan gives a Neutral rating
MD
02/24Santander boss Botin expected to extol Europe, payout to sway investors
RE
02/23SANTANDER : UBS remains its Buy rating
MD
02/23SANTANDER : Receives a Buy rating from Credit Suisse
MD
02/21Abrdn Reportedly in Talks to Sell $17 Billion Private Equity Arm
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 51 957 M 55 045 M 55 045 M
Net income 2022 9 164 M 9 708 M 9 708 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,53x
Yield 2022 4,08%
Capitalization 58 390 M 61 860 M 61 860 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,12x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 206 462
Free-Float 97,6%
Chart BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco Santander, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 3,55 €
Average target price 4,39 €
Spread / Average Target 23,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hector Blas Grisi Checa Chief Executive Officer
José Antonio García Cantera Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ana Patricia Botín-Sanz de Sautuola O'Shea Executive Chairman
Dirk Ludwig Marzluf Chief Operating & Technical Officer
Marjolein van Hellemondt-Gerdingh Group Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.26.76%61 860
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.5.09%414 807
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION3.29%273 811
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.75%210 402
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY12.91%176 870
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.20%157 205