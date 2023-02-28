Spain's Santander raises three-year profitability target to 15%-17%
02/28/2023 | 02:05am EST
MADRID (Reuters) - Spain's Santander said on Tuesday it intends to raise its return on tangible equity ratio (ROTE) for the period 2023-2025 to between 15%-17% from a current 13.37% thanks to higher lending and higher interest rates in its core markets.
The lender also unveiled in a presentation to the Spanish supervisor a new dividend pay-out policy for the period of 50% of consolidated ordinary profit, compared to the previous policy of 40%.
