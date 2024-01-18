Stock SAN BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up

Banco Santander, S.A.

Equities

SAN

ES0113900J37

Banks

Real-time Estimate Tradegate
Other stock markets
 07:36:48 2024-01-18 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
3.715 EUR +1.38% Intraday chart for Banco Santander, S.A. -2.14% -1.79%
01:08pm UK car finance mis-selling Alphavalue
12:34pm ECB Moves to Determine Lenders' Grifols Exposure Amid Accounting Allegations MT
This content is reserved for Premium subscribers
To unlock exclusive news, subscribe to Premium!
Already a customer? Log In

Latest news about Banco Santander, S.A.

UK car finance mis-selling Alphavalue
ECB Moves to Determine Lenders' Grifols Exposure Amid Accounting Allegations MT
ECB Moves to Determine Lenders' Grifols Exposure Amid Accounting Allegations MT
SANTANDER : Gets a Neutral rating from RBC ZD
ECB sounds out lenders on exposure to Spanish drugmaker Grifols - sources RE
Gresham Technologies hires new technology chief AN
SANTANDER : JP Morgan sticks Neutral ZD
Spain's High Court annuls $100 mln in fines for four big Spanish banks RE
Portugal Issues EUR4 Billion in New 10-Year Government Bond -- Update DJ
Portugal Issues EUR4 Billion in New 10-Year Government Bond DJ
Sector Update: Financial Stocks Gain Pre-Bell Thursday MT
Banco Santander Acquires Stake in Signature Bank Real Estate Loan Portfolio for $1.1 Billion MT
Spain's Santander to buy stake in US real estate portfolio for $1.1 bln RE
Spain's Santander to buy stake in U.S. real estate portfolio for $1.1 billion RE
European Equities Close Mixed in Wednesday Trading: UK Inflation Drops to 3.9% in November MT
Santander Buys 20% Stake in $9 Billion Signature Bank Portfolio DJ
RBC Lifts Price Target on Banco Santander to EUR4.70 From EUR4.60, Keeps Sector Perform Rating MT
SANTANDER : RBC sticks Neutral ZD
Santander to Report Business Under Five Key Segments from 2024 MT
Santander Holdings USA, Inc. announced that it has received funding from Banco Santander, S.A. CI
SANTANDER : Barclays reiterates its Neutral rating ZD
UK's Metro Bank to retain residential mortgage portfolio RE
SANTANDER : UBS remains its Buy rating ZD
SANTANDER : Deutsche Bank gives a Buy rating ZD
SANTANDER : Gets a Neutral rating from JP Morgan ZD

Chart Banco Santander, S.A.

Chart Banco Santander, S.A.
More charts

Company Profile

Banco Santander, S.A. is Spain's largest banking group. The activity is organized into three sectors: - commercial banking: retail banking activities and specialized financial services (consumer loans, mortgages, etc.); - investment, financial and market banking: classic and specialized financing (financing acquisitions, projects, etc.), financial engineering (consulting on mergers and acquisitions, stock transactions, etc.), intervention in the stock, rate and exchange markets, etc.; - asset management and private banking. The group also develops bank insurance activities through Santander Seguros and Banesto Seguros. At the end of 2022, the group managed EUR 1,025.4 billion in current deposits and EUR 1,036 billion in current credits. The products and services are marketed via a network of 9,019 branches worldwide.
Sector
Banks
Calendar
2024-01-30 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
Related indices
EURO STOXX 50 , STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , IBEX 35
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Banco Santander, S.A.

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
22
Last Close Price
3.664 EUR
Average target price
4.902 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+33.77%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Banks

1st Jan change Capi.
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. Stock Banco Santander, S.A.
-1.93% 63 117 M $
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. Stock JPMorgan Chase & Co.
-1.77% 481 B $
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION Stock Bank of America Corporation
-5.55% 251 B $
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED Stock Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited
-6.54% 221 B $
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY Stock Wells Fargo & Company
-5.18% 168 B $
HDFC BANK LIMITED Stock HDFC Bank Limited
-13.05% 140 B $
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED Stock Bank of China Limited
-3.36% 149 B $
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION Stock China Construction Bank Corporation
-6.02% 142 B $
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC Stock HSBC Holdings plc
-6.79% 141 B $
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA Stock Royal Bank of Canada
-1.70% 137 B $
Other Banks
  1. Stock
  2. Equities
  3. Stock Banco Santander, S.A. - BME
  4. News Banco Santander, S.A.
  5. UK car finance mis-selling
The best tools reserved for subscribers to boost the performance of your investments!
Optimize my profits
fermer