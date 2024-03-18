UNITED STATES
March 15, 2024
Medellín
BANCOLOMBIA S.A. ANNOUNCES APPROVAL OF THE PROFIT DISTRIBUTION PROPOSAL
Today, at the ordinary meeting of the Shareholders' Meeting of Bancolombia, the profit distribution proposal reported to the market on February 20 was approved with the required majority, taking into account the following matters:
(i)The payment of an annual dividend of COP 3,536 per share, payable in four quarterly installments of COP 884 per share, on the following dates: April 1st, July 2nd, October 1st, 2024 and January 2nd, 2025. The dividends what were submitted for consideration by the General Shareholders´ Meeting will be payable with respect to outstanding common shares and preferred shares.
(ii)The establishment of a specific reserve (occasional reserve) for the strengthening of equity and future growth in the amount of COP 2.61 billion.
(iii)A specific reserve (occasional reserve) available to the Board of Directors for donations to social benefit projects in the amount of COP 33,000 million.
Gross profit2023
7,662,543,704,125.73
Provisions for income tax and deferred tax
(1,682,813,409,504.38)
Net profit fiscal year2023
5,979,730,294,621.35
Plus retained earnings recorded in the opening balance sheet and realized during fiscal year 2023
1,810,389,243.96
Plus release of proceeds for payment of preferred shares dividends
57,701,443,512.78
Totalto be distributed
6,039,242,127,378.09
Specific reserve for the strengthening of equity and future growth
2,605,221,855,378.09
For the payment of a dividend in respect of 509,704,584 common shares and 452,122,416 preferred shares, subscribed and paid as of December 31, 2023, in the aggregate amount of COP 3,536 per share, to be paid as follows: COP 884 per share per quarter on the following dates: April 1st, July 2nd, October 1st, 2024 and January 2nd, 2025.
3,401,020,272,000.00
Specific reserve available to the Board of Directors for donations to social benefit projects
33,000,000,000.00
TOTALS
6,039,242,127,378.09
6,039,242,127,378.09
Amounts expressed in Colombian pesos (COP)
The ex-dividend period will be between the first dividend payment business day of the corresponding shares and the 4 trading days immediately preceding such date, as follows:
Beginning of ex dividend period(*)
End of ex-dividend period (*)
March 21st,2024
April 1st,2024
June 25th,2024
July 2nd,2024
September 25th,2024
October 1st,2024
December 26th,2024
January 2nd,2025
(*)The dates of the ex-dividend period will be subject to adjustments in accordance with the provisions of the Colombian Stock Exchange.
Company management confirms that the necessary processes and authorizations were completed to carry out the General Shareholders´ Meeting.
.
Contacts
Julian Mora Gomez
Jose Humberto Acosta
Catalina Tobon Rivera
Corporate VP
Financial VP
IR Director
Tel.: (57 601) 4042436
Tel.: (57 601) 4885934
Tel: (57 601) 4485950
