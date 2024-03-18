BANCOLOMBIA S A : ANNOUNCES DECISIONS TAKEN AT ITS SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING - Form 6-K
March 18, 2024 at 06:03 am EDT
Share
March 15, 2024
Medellín, Colombia
BANCOLOMBIA S.A. ANNOUNCES DECISIONS TAKEN AT ITS SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING
Today, at the ordinary meeting of the Shareholders' Meeting of Bancolombia, the following decisions were adopted with the required majorities:
1.The management report and other reports of the directors submitted to the shareholders for consideration were approved.
2.The separate and consolidated financial statements for the 2023 financial year were approved with their respective notes, which were duly audited by the Fiscal Auditor.
3.The profit distribution project was approved.
4.PwC Contadores y Auditores S.A.S. was reelected. as the Bank's Fiscal Auditor for the period April 2024 - March 2026 and their fees were set.
5.An amendment to the bylaws was approved.
6.The remuneration proposal for the Board of Directors was approved.
The details of the information approved by the shareholders can be found at the following link on our website: https://www.grupobancolombia.com/relacion-inversionistas/informacion-interes/asambleas-accionistas
The Company management confirms that the necessary processes and authorizations were completed to carry out the General Shareholders´ Meeting
.
Contacts
Julián Mora Gomez
Jose Humberto Acosta
Catalina Tobon Rivera
Corporate VP
Financial VP
IR Director
Tel.: (57601) 4042436
Tel.: (57601) 4885934
Tel.: (57601) 4485950
