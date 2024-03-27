UNITED STATES

BANCOLOMBIA S.A. ANNOUNCES FILING OF THE 2023 ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 20-F

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE: CIB) announces that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission - SEC.

The annual report can be downloaded from the SEC website www.sec.gov and in the following days will also be made available on Bancolombia's website in the Investor Relations section.

If you need a hard copy of our Form 20-F, please contact IR@bancolombia.com.co.

Contacts

Julian Mora Gomez

Jose Humberto Acosta

Catalina Tobon Rivera

Corporate VP

Financial VP

IR Director

Tel.: (57 601) 4042436

Tel.: (57 601) 4885934

Tel: (57 601) 4485950

