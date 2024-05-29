BANCOLOMBIA S A : ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF THE CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER - Form 6-K
May 29, 2024 at 06:06 am EDT
For the month of May 2024
Bancolombia S.A.
May 28, 2024
Medellín, Colombia
BANCOLOMBIA S.A. ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF THE CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
Bancolombia S.A. (Bancolombia) announces that the Board of Directors, in a meeting held today, appointed Mauricio Botero Wolff as Chief Financial Officer of Bancolombia, who will take office as of August 1st, 2024, replacing José Humberto Acosta, who will be retiring.
The Board expressed to José Humberto its gratitude and recognition for his 33 years with Bancolombia, where he led the strategy to ensure the financial strength for the growth of Grupo Bancolombia.
With more than 20 years with Grupo Bancolombia, Mauricio Botero Wolff currently holds the position of Vice President of Services for Clients and Employees. He has been Manager of Investments Relationship, Manager of Integration of Acquisitions, and Director of Planning and Projects.
Mauricio is a Business Engineer from EIA University, with a degree in [Economics?] from Los Andes University. He received his MBA in Strategy and Finance as a Fullbright Scholar from Emory University.
Finally, the Board appointed Juan Camilo Zuluaga, who currently holds the position of Director of Organization and Debt Collection, as Vice President of Services for Clients and Employees, replacing Mauricio Botero Wolff.
Contacts
Julián Mora Gomez
Jose Humberto Acosta
Catalina Tobon Rivera
Corporate VP
Financial VP
IR Director
Tel.: (57601) 4042436
Tel.: (57601) 4885934
Tel.: (57601) 4485950
Bancolombia S.A. (Bancolombia) is a financial institution engaged in providing a range of financial products and services to a diversified individual, corporate, and government customer base throughout Colombia, Latin America and the Caribbean region. The Bank operates through 10 segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Leasing, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and All other. It delivers its products and services through its regional network comprising Colombia's non-Government owned banking network, El Salvador's financial conglomerate by gross loans, Guatemala's bank, Panama's bank and off-shore banking subsidiaries in Panama, Cayman and Puerto Rico, as well as subsidiaries in Peru. The Bank and its subsidiaries offer Savings And Investment, Ahorro A La Mano, Financing, Mortgage Banking, Factoring, Financial and Operating Leases, Capital Markets, eTrading, Cash Management, Foreign Currency, Bancassurance, Investment Banking and Trust Services.