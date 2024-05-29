UNITED STATES

BANCOLOMBIA S.A. ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF THE CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Bancolombia S.A. (Bancolombia) announces that the Board of Directors, in a meeting held today, appointed Mauricio Botero Wolff as Chief Financial Officer of Bancolombia, who will take office as of August 1st, 2024, replacing José Humberto Acosta, who will be retiring.

The Board expressed to José Humberto its gratitude and recognition for his 33 years with Bancolombia, where he led the strategy to ensure the financial strength for the growth of Grupo Bancolombia.

With more than 20 years with Grupo Bancolombia, Mauricio Botero Wolff currently holds the position of Vice President of Services for Clients and Employees. He has been Manager of Investments Relationship, Manager of Integration of Acquisitions, and Director of Planning and Projects.

Mauricio is a Business Engineer from EIA University, with a degree in [Economics?] from Los Andes University. He received his MBA in Strategy and Finance as a Fullbright Scholar from Emory University.

Finally, the Board appointed Juan Camilo Zuluaga, who currently holds the position of Director of Organization and Debt Collection, as Vice President of Services for Clients and Employees, replacing Mauricio Botero Wolff.

Contacts

Julián Mora Gomez

Jose Humberto Acosta

Catalina Tobon Rivera

Corporate VP

Financial VP

IR Director

Tel.: (57601) 4042436

Tel.: (57601) 4885934

Tel.: (57601) 4485950

