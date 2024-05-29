UNITED STATES

May 28, 2024

Medellín, Colombia

BANCOLOMBIA S.A. ANNOUNCES THE DATE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

Considering the request of Shareholders Grupo de Inversiones Suramericana S.A. and Inversiones y Construcciones Estratégicas S.A.S., the Board of Directors of Bancolombia S.A. has instructed the CEO to call an Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting for Wednesday, June 26, 2024. The Shareholders requested to include the appointment of the members of the Board of Directors in the agenda.

The call notice with the proposed agenda for the meeting, the place where the meeting will be held, and any other relevant information for shareholders, will be disclosed in the coming days.

Contacts

Julian Mora

Jose Humberto Acosta

Catalina Tobón Rivera

Corporate VP

Financial VP

IR Manager

Tel.: (57 604) 4042436

Tel.: (57 601) 4885934

Tel.: (57 601) 4885950

