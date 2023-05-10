BANCOLOMBIA S.A. (NYSE: CIB; BVC: BCOLOMBIA, PFBCOLOM) REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2023 - Form 6-K

Advanced search
    BCOLOMBIA   COB07PA00078

BANCOLOMBIA S.A.

(BCOLOMBIA)
End-of-day quote Bolsa De Valores De Colombia  -  2023-05-09
34470.00 COP   -0.38%
05:38pBanColombia's Q1 Earnings Decline
MT
05:22pBancolombia S.a. (nyse : CIB; BVC: BCOLOMBIA, PFBCOLOM) REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2023 - Form 6-K
PU
04/28BofA Downgrades Cambridge Bancorp to Neutral From Buy, Price Target is $27
MT
BANCOLOMBIA S.A. (NYSE: CIB; BVC: BCOLOMBIA, PFBCOLOM) REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2023

05/10/2023
BANCOLOMBIA S.A. (NYSE: CIB; BVC: BCOLOMBIA, PFBCOLOM) REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2023.

Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company in 1Q23 was COP 1.7 trillion. This value represents an increase of 4.5% compared to the previous quarter. Annualized return on equity ("ROE") at the consolidated level was 17.7% for the quarter and 19.0% for the last twelve months.
Gross loans amount to COP 267 trillion, decreasing 1.0% compared to the last quarter of 2022. It is important to highlight the 3.4% appreciation of the Colombian Peso against the US dollar that impacted the loan balance. The operation in Colombia and Banistmo in Panama were the main contributors for the credit portfolio contraction on a consolidated basis.
30-day past due loans stood at 4.25% and 90-day past due loans at 2.70%. Total provision charges, net for 1Q23 were COP 2,046 billion that represented an increase of 17.5% when compared to 4Q22, led by credit deterioration mainly in the consumer portfolio.
Shareholders' equity attributable to the owners of the parent company stood at COP 36.9 trillion as of March 31, 2023, decreasing 5.6% compared to the previous quarter. This variation is largely explained by the distribution of profits declared at the shareholders' meeting corresponding to 2022 results. Basic solvency stood at 9.75% and the total consolidated solvency ratio was 12.01% for 1Q23, complying with the minimum regulatory requirements.
In reference to its digital strategy, Bancolombia maintains an encouraging growth trend. As of March 2023, the bank has 7.8 million active digital customers in the Retail APP (over a period of three months), as well as 22.2 million accounts in its financial inclusion platforms (6.6 million users in Bancolombia a la Mano and 15.6 million in NEQUI).

May 10, 2023. Medellin, Colombia - Today, BANCOLOMBIA S.A. ("Bancolombia" or "the Bank") announced its earnings results for the first quarter of 20231.

1 This report corresponds to the interim unaudited consolidated financial information of BANCOLOMBIA S.A. and its subsidiaries ("BANCOLOMBIA" or "The Bank") which Bancolombia controls, amongst others, by owning directly or indirectly, more than 50% of the voting capital stock. This financial information has been prepared based on financial records generated in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards - IFRS. BANCOLOMBIA maintains accounting records in Colombian pesos, referred to herein as "Ps." or "COP". The financial information for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 is not necessarily indicative of the results for any other future interim period. For more information, please refer to the Bank's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on the Commission's website at www.sec.gov.

. BANCOLOMBIA's first IFRS financial statements will cover the year ending in 2015. CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This release contains statements that may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All forward-looking statements, whether made in this release or in future filings or press releases or orally, address matters that involve risks and uncertainties; consequently, there are or will be factors, including, among others, changes in general economic and business conditions, changes in currency exchange rates and interest rates, introduction of competing products by other companies, lack of acceptances of new products or services by our targeted customers, changes in business strategy and various others factors, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such statements. We do not intend, and do not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements. Certain monetary amounts, percentages and other figures included in this report have been subject to rounding adjustments. Any reference to BANCOLOMBIA means the Bank together with its affiliates, unless otherwise specified.

Representative Market Rate, April 1, 2023 $4,646.08 = US$ 1

1

1Q23

BANCOLOMBIA: Summary of consolidated financial quarterly results

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET AND INCOME STATEMENT

Quarter

Growth

(COP million)

1Q22

4Q22

1Q23

1Q23 / 4Q22

1Q23 / 1Q22

ASSETS

Net Loans

207,491,489

254,444,099

250,756,177

(1.45)

%

20.85

%

Investments

27,312,673

27,940,140

30,968,605

10.84

%

13.39

%

Other assets

56,660,655

70,430,494

67,598,162

(4.02)

%

19.30

%

Total assets

291,464,817

352,814,733

349,322,944

(0.99)

%

19.85

%

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Deposits

208,462,963

250,992,323

251,007,379

0.01

%

20.41

%

Other liabilities

51,055,250

61,824,859

60,461,705

(2.20)

%

18.42

%

Total liabilities

259,518,213

312,817,182

311,469,084

(0.43)

%

20.02

%

Non-controlling interest

1,746,342

908,648

936,297

3.04

%

(46.39)

%

Shareholders' equity

30,200,262

39,088,903

36,917,563

(5.55)

%

22.24

%

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

291,464,817

352,814,733

349,322,944

(0.99)

%

19.85

%

Interest income

4,943,488

8,542,451

9,383,121

9.84

%

89.81

%

Interest expense

(1,243,157)

(3,187,998)

(4,025,263)

26.26

%

223.79

%

Net interest income

3,700,331

5,354,453

5,357,858

0.06

%

44.79

%

Net provisions

(267,080)

(1,741,606)

(2,045,644)

17.46

%

665.93

%

Fees and income from service, net

919,171

1,021,323

1,001,596

(1.93)

%

8.97

%

Other operating income

653,660

537,340

989,880

84.22

%

51.44

%

Total Dividends received and equity method

61,015

26,376

116,636

342.21

%

91.16

%

Total operating expense

(2,438,615)

(3,220,003)

(3,071,662)

(4.61)

%

25.96

%

Profit before tax

2,628,482

1,977,883

2,348,664

18.75

%

(10.65)

%

Income tax

(815,100)

(311,588)

(586,371)

88.19

%

(28.06)

%

Net income before non-controlling interest

1,813,382

1,666,295

1,762,293

5.76

%

(2.82)

%

Non-controlling interest

(81,524)

(23,600)

(45,516)

92.86

%

(44.17)

%

Net income

1,731,858

1,642,695

1,716,777

4.51

%

(0.87)

%

2

1Q23

Quarter

As of

PRINCIPAL RATIOS

1Q22

4Q22

1Q23

1Q22

1Q23

PROFITABILITY

Net interest margin (1) from continuing operations

5.97

%

7.26

%

7.17

%

5.97

%

7.17

%

Return on average total assets (2) from continuing operations

2.40

%

1.90

%

1.96

%

2.40

%

1.96

%

Return on average shareholders´ equity (3)

21.66

%

17.30

%

17.67

%

21.66

%

17.67

%

EFFICIENCY

-

Operating expenses to net operating income

45.72

%

46.40

%

41.14

%

45.72

%

41.14

%

Operating expenses to average total assets

3.38

%

3.72

%

3.50

%

3.38

%

3.50

%

Operating expenses to productive assets

3.94

%

4.37

%

4.11

%

3.94

%

4.11

%

CAPITAL ADEQUACY

Shareholders' equity to total assets

10.36

%

11.08

%

10.57

%

10.36

%

10.57

%

Technical capital to risk weighted assets

13.49

%

12.79

%

12.01

%

13.49

%

12.01

%

KEY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Net income per ADS from continuing operations

1.92

1.42

1.54

1.92

1.54

Net income per share $COP from continuing operations

1,800.59

1,707.89

1,784.91

1,800.59

1,784.91

P/BV ADS (4)

1.28

0.84

0.76

1.28

0.76

P/BV Local (5) (6)

1.38

1.05

0.91

1.38

0.91

P/E (7) from continuing operations

5.82

5.66

4.52

5.82

4.52

ADR price

42.85

28.54

25.13

42.85

25.13

Common share price (8)

43,380

42,500

34,990

43,380

34,990

Weighted average of Preferred Shares outstanding

961,827,000

961,827,000

961,827,000

961,827,000

961,827,000

USD exchange rate (quarter end)

3,756.03

4,810.20

4,646.08

3,756.03

4,646.08

(1)Defined as net interest income divided by monthly average interest-earning assets. (2) Net income divided by monthly average assets. (3) Net income divided by monthly average shareholders' equity. (4) Defined as ADS price divided by ADS book value. (5) Defined as share price divided by share book value. (6) Share prices on the Colombian Stock Exchange. (7) Defined as market capitalization divided by annualized quarter results. (8) Prices at the end of the respective quarter.

3

1Q23

1.BALANCE SHEET

1.1.Assets

As of March 31, 2023, Bancolombia's assets at the consolidated level totaled COP 349,323 billion, which represents a decrease of 1.0% compared to 4Q22 and an increase of 19.9% compared to 1Q22. The variation in total assets during the last year is largely explained by loan book growth.

During the quarter, the peso appreciated 3.4% against the US dollar and depreciated 23.7% in the last 12 months. The average exchange rate was 11.8% higher in 1Q23 versus 4Q22, and 21.6% higher in the last 12 months.

1.2.Loan Portfolio

The following table shows the composition of Bancolombia loans on a consolidated basis by type and currency:

Amounts in USD

Amounts in USD

(COP Million)

Amounts in COP

converted to COP

(thousands)

Total

(1 USD = 4646,08 COP)

1Q23

1Q23 / 4Q22

1Q23

1Q23 / 4Q22

1Q23

1Q23 / 4Q22

1Q23

1Q23 / 4Q22

Commercial loans

108,461,926

(0.27)

%

61,111,836

(2.75)

%

13,153,419

0.68

%

169,573,762

(1.18)

%

Consumer loans

40,286,234

(0.20)

%

18,885,109

(2.02)

%

4,064,740

1.44

%

59,171,343

(0.79)

%

Mortgage loans

19,874,148

1.46

%

17,387,173

(2.23)

%

3,742,332

1.22

%

37,261,321

(0.29)

%

Small business loans

556,634

(2.82)

%

723,718

(4.26)

%

155,770

(0.88)

%

1,280,352

(3.64)

%

Interests paid in advance

(16,670)

(7.52)

%

(993)

(21.21)

%

(214)

(18.43)

%

(17,663)

(8.41)

%

Gross loans

169,162,272

(0.06)

%

98,106,843

(2.53)

%

21,116,047

0.91

%

267,269,115

(0.98)

%

In 1Q23, gross loans declined 1.0% compared to 4Q22 (increasing 0.3% when excluding the FX effect) and rose 20.1% compared to 1Q22. During the last 12 months peso-denominated loans grew 14.0% and the dollar-denominated loans (expressed in USD) grew 7.0%.

At the end of 1Q23, Banco Agricola operations in El Salvador, Banistmo in Panama and BAM in Guatemala represented 28.7% of total gross loans. Gross loans denominated in currencies other than COP, generated by operations in Central America, the international operation of Bancolombia Panamá, Puerto Rico and the USD denominated loans in Colombia, accounted for 36.7% of the portfolio, and decreased 0.9% in the quarter (when expressed in COP).

Total reserves (provisions in the balance sheet) for loan losses increased 6.7% during the quarter and totaled COP 16,513 billion or 6.2% of the gross loans at the end of the quarter.

During 1Q23, for the first time since 2020 the credit portfolio experienced a quarterly contraction. Such decrease is partially explained by the Colombian peso appreciation that impacted the balance on foreign subsidiaries. The largest decrease took place in the commercial portfolio both in absolute value and in percentage change (-1.2%). On consumer, the loan reduction was led by Bancolombia S.A. in line with the strong pick-up in interest rates and the lower credit demand, which was reflected in the decline of personal loans and credit card balances.

Banco Agromercantil recorded a quarterly growth of 2.6% when calculated in USD and is the only operation with an expansion across all loan categories. The best performance on originations involves consumer with a positive growth of 5.9% driven largely by credit cards.

Banco Agricola reports a 0.7% growth when calculated in USD during the quarter, following the last quarters´ deceleration trend. Consumer loans expanded 1.1% as the segment with the best performance, highlighting personal loans with an important improvement in originations during 1Q23.

Banistmo recorded a 1.1% decrease calculated in USD during the quarter. Commercial loans contracted 2.6% mainly explained by significant prepayments from corporate clients.

4

1Q23

For further explanation regarding coverage of the loan portfolio and credit quality trends, (see section 2.4. Asset Quality, Provision Charges and Balance Sheet Strength).

The following table summarizes Bancolombia total loan portfolio on a consolidated basis:

LOAN PORTFOLIO

% of total

(COP million)

1Q22

4Q22

1Q23

1Q23 / 4Q22

1Q23 / 1Q22

loans

Commercial

140,937,269

171,603,178

169,573,762

(1.18)

%

20.32

%

63.45

%

Consumer

49,707,154

59,639,758

59,171,343

(0.79)

%

19.04

%

22.14

%

Mortgage

30,553,149

37,371,373

37,261,321

(0.29)

%

21.96

%

13.94

%

Microcredit

1,296,041

1,328,715

1,280,352

(3.64)

%

(1.21)

%

0.48

%

Interests received in advance

(12,629)

(19,285)

(17,663)

(8.41)

%

39.86

%

(0.01)

%

Total loan portfolio

222,480,984

269,923,739

267,269,115

(0.98)

%

20.13

%

100.00

%

Allowance for loan losses

(14,989,495)

(15,479,640)

(16,512,938)

6.68

%

10.16

%

0.00

Total loans, net

207,491,489

254,444,099

250,756,177

(1.45)

%

20.85

%

0.00

1.3.Investment Portfolio

As of March 31, 2023, Bancolombia net investment portfolio at the consolidated level totaled COP 30,969 billion, increasing 10.8% from the end of 4Q22 and 13.4% from the end of 1Q22. Such growth was a deliberate strategy to allocate resources in the market intended to optimize the asset balance. At the end of 1Q23, the debt securities portfolio had a duration of 13.7 months and a weighted average yield to maturity of 10.0%.

1.4.Goodwill and intangibles

At the end of 1Q23, Bancolombia's goodwill and intangibles at the consolidated level totaled COP 10,093 billion, down 3.3% compared to 4Q22. This quarterly variation is mainly explained by the appreciation of the COP against the USD.

1.5.Funding

As of March 31, 2023, Bancolombia's liabilities at the consolidated level totaled COP 311,469 billion, decreasing 0.4% from the end of 4Q22, and increasing 20.0% compared to 1Q22.

Customer deposits totaled COP 251,007 billion (80.6% of liabilities) at the end of 1Q23, up 0.01% compared to 4Q22 and up 20.4% over the last 12 months. The net loans to deposits ratio was 99.9% at the end of 1Q23 decreasing compared to 101.4% in 4Q22, driven by the credit portfolio contraction.

Certificates of deposit increased by 11.9% during 1Q23, following the growing trend seen since the first quarter of 2022. This performance is explained to a greater extent by the operation in Colombia and represents a significant variation in the funding mix on a consolidated basis, going from a 30% share in 4Q22 to 34% in 1Q23. The new funding composition is explained by the higher interest rates environment and the clients´ demand for more profitable products. The appreciation of the peso against the dollar affected the amount of long-term debt and loans with banks due to the balance of foreign subsidiaries.

Funding mix

COP Million

1Q22

4Q22

1Q23

Checking accounts

39,542,426

16

%

40,808,856

14

%

37,944,551

13

%

Saving accounts

105,315,588

44

%

118,443,600

41

%

111,021,738

38

%

Time deposits

59,215,988

25

%

87,138,067

30

%

97,466,462

34

%

Other deposits

6,464,195

3

%

4,790,852

2

%

5,024,575

2

%

Long term debt

19,921,185

8

%

19,575,988

7

%

19,061,952

7

%

Loans with banks

11,129,713

5

%

20,594,770

7

%

19,860,965

7

%

Total Funds

241,589,095

100

%

291,352,133

100

%

290,380,243

100

%

5

1Q23

1.6.Shareholders' Equity and Regulatory Capital

Shareholders' equity attributable to the owners of the parent company at the end of 1Q23 was COP 36,918 billion, decreasing by 5.6% compared to 4Q22 and increasing by 22.2% when compared to 1Q22. In March of 2023 the General Shareholders' Meeting approved the proposal for distribution of profits for a total of COP 3.4 trillion. Dividends approved mainly explain the quarterly reduction in equity and capital ratio.

Bancolombia solvency ratio on a consolidated basis under Basel III was 12.01% in 1Q23 standing 113 basis points above the minimum level required by the regulator in Colombia, while the basic capital ratio (Tier 1) stood at 9.75%, 225 basis points above the minimum regulatory capital level (value to fully comply with the new capital requirements in the third year of the Basel III phase-in period). The tangible capital ratio, defined as shareholders' equity minus goodwill and intangible assets divided by tangible assets, was 7.72% at the end of 1Q23.

TECHNICAL CAPITAL RISK WEIGHTED ASSETS

Consolidated (COP millions)

1Q22

%

4Q22

%

1Q23

%

Basic capital (Tier I)

23,968,541

10.63

%

29,650,476

10.37

%

27,940,470

9.75

%

Additional capital (Tier II)

6,456,077

2.86

%

6,917,171

2.42

%

6,498,880

2.27

%

Technical capital (1)

30,410,753

36,551,511

34,424,167

Risk weighted assets including market and operational risk (2)

225,452,846

285,878,639

286,568,991

CAPITAL ADEQUACY (3)

13.49

%

12.79

%

12.01

%

(1) Technical capital is the sum of basic and additional capital, minus deductions ($16,136MM for 4Q22and $15,184MM for 1Q23).
(2) Operational risk applies to 1Q22, 4Q22 and 1Q23 after the adoption of Basel III regulation.
(3) Capital adequacy is technical capital divided by risk-weighted assets.

2.INCOME STATEMENT

Net income attributable to equity holders of the parent company was COP 1,717 billion in 1Q23, or COP 1,784.91 per share (USD $ 1.54 per ADR). This profit represents an increase of 4.5% compared to 4Q22. The company´s annualized return on equity ("ROE") was 17.7% for 1Q23 and 19.0% for the last 12 months.

2.1.Net Interest Income

Net interest income totaled COP 5,358 billion in 1Q23, 0.1% higher than the income reported in 4Q22, and 44.8% above 1Q22. The lower expansion in the quarter for the net balance compared to recent periods reflects the gradual impact that has been taking place due to the increase in interest expenses following the greater volume in time deposits and the greater expense by higher rates in the different funding products. On the other hand, the investment portfolio interest income amounted COP 442 billion in 1Q23 with a decrease of 25.9% compared to 4Q22 and an increase of 127.1% compared to 1Q22.

Net Interest Margin

The annualized net interest margin decreased to 7.2% during 1Q23. The annualized net interest margin for investments in 1Q23 was 2.0%. The good performance in this line is explained in the first quarter by the appreciation on the investment portfolio due to an efficient allocation of resources in the fixed income market and an orderly management with clients for the distribution of financial instruments in an environment of volatility, both in currencies and interest rates.

The annualized net interest margin of the loan portfolio was 7.9%, presenting an increase of 28 basis points when compared to 4Q22 and 121 basis point when compared to 1Q22. This result follows the growing trend seen during the last five quarters as an effect of the credit portfolio repricing originated by the Colombian Central Bank contractionary monetary policy still in force during 1Q23.

6

1Q23

Annualized Interest

Margin

1Q22

4Q22

1Q23

Loans' Interest margin

6.7

%

7.6

%

7.9

%

Debt investments' margin

1.1

%

4.6

%

2.0

%

Net interest margin (1)

6.0

%

7.3

%

7.2

%

(1) Net interest margin and valuation income on financial instruments.

The aggregate balance of savings accounts and checking accounts decreased on a quarterly basis, although presented an increase in the year. Savings accounts went down 6.3% compared to 4Q22 and increased 5.4% compared to 1Q22. On the other hand, checking accounts decreased 7.0% compared to 4Q22 and 4.0% compared to 1Q22. The annualized weighted average cost of deposits was 5.14% in 1Q23, increasing 112 basis points compared to 4Q22 and 359 basis points compared to 1Q22, much lower than the 900-basis points increase in the interest rate by the Central Bank in Colombia from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023.

The total cost of financing for 1Q23 confirms an increasing trend that began in the last quarter of 2021. The rearrangement of the funding mix that intensified in 2023 with a greater weight from term deposits, in the midst of an environment of higher interest rates interest, explain the gradually higher expenses. It is worth mentioning the bank's sound stable funding profile, fully complying with regulatory requirements. Also, a favorable result is the significant share of savings accounts and checking accounts within the bank's liability structure, both adding up to more than 51% of the funds, and thus, contributing to an efficient total cost.

Average weighted

funding cost

1Q22

4Q22

1Q23

Checking accounts

0.17

%

0.20

%

0.21

%

Saving accounts

0.94

%

3.10

%

3.70

%

Time deposits

3.71

%

7.31

%

9.14

%

Total deposits

1.56

%

4.03

%

5.14

%

Long term debt

5.77

%

7.86

%

7.97

%

Loans with banks

2.06

%

4.36

%

5.11

%

Total funding cost

1.95

%

4.28

%

5.27

%

2.2.Fees and Income from Services

During 1Q23, total fees and commissions, net totaled COP 1,002 billion, down 1.9% compared to 4Q22, and up 9.0% compared to 1Q22.

Credit and debit card fees and commercial establishments reveals a reduction in the quarterly balance, provided the seasonality condition and the higher income collected in the last quarter of each year. Conversely, in the annual performance, a significant growth took place mainly due to higher income from intermediary bank fees, caused by the high volume of transactions carried out through traditional merchant businesses and e-commerce, resulting in a positive net balance despite the increases in expenses due, to a greater extent, to franchise processing.

Income from bancassurance increased 27.0% when compared to 1Q22 explained by a greater balance on distributed insurance policies.

Banking services grew 27.3% in the year, on the back of a greater demand for transactional products and greater use of network channels. On payments, the higher income was driven by the incremental collection from individual clients.

2.3.Other Operating Income

Total other operating income was COP 990 billion in 1Q23, up by 84.2% compared to 4Q22 and by 51.4% compared to 1Q22. The quarterly expansion is mainly explained by income generated from net foreign exchange associated to hedging operations on investments.

7

1Q23

Income from operating leases was COP 418 billion in 1Q23, an increase of 7.6% compared to 4Q22 and 40.5% compared to 1Q22. The annual growth is explained to a greater extent by the operation in Colombia due to the increase in vehicle rental contracts under lease agreements and a greater volume in real estate leasing operations from the Colombian Real Estate Fund "FIC". Profit from sale of assets was COP 48 billion, higher by 25.6% compared to 1Q22 due to a greater volume of operations.

2.4.Asset Quality, Provision Charges and Balance Sheet Strength

The principal balance for past due loans (those that are overdue for more than 30 days) totaled COP 11,045 billion at the end of 1Q23 and represents 4.3% of total gross loans, increasing when compared to 4Q22, when past due loans represented 3.2% of total gross loans. During the quarter, charge-offs totaled COP 1,048 billion.

The coverage, measured by the ratio of allowances for loans losses (principal) to PDLs (overdue 30 days), was 138.3% at the end of 1Q23, decreasing compared to 168.7% at the end of 4Q22. The deterioration of the loan portfolio (new past due loans including charge-offs) was COP 3,603 billion.

Provision charges (net of recoveries) totaled COP 2,046 billion in 1Q23, presenting a 17.5% growth compared to 4Q22. Following the previous quarter trend, in 1Q23 most of the amount in provision expenses was concentrated in the Colombian operation in line with a greater portfolio deterioration on consumer loans.

Provisions as a percentage of the average gross loans were 3.1% annualized for 1Q23 and 2.2% for the last 12 months. Bancolombia maintains a strong balance sheet supported by an adequate level of loan loss reserves. Allowances (for the principal) for loan losses totaled COP 15,274 billion, or 5.9% of total loans at the end of 1Q23, increasing when compared to 4Q22.

The following tables present key metrics related to asset quality:

ASSET QUALITY

As of

(COP millions)

1Q22

4Q22

1Q23

Total 30-day past due loans

9,128,850

8,489,903

11,045,268

Allowance for loan losses (1)

13,603,403

14,325,181

15,273,890

Past due loans to total loans

4.23

%

3.24

%

4.25

%

Allowances to past due loans

149.02

%

168.73

%

138.28

%

Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans

6.30

%

5.47

%

5.88

%

(1) Allowances are reserves for the principal of loans.

% Of loan

30 days

PDL Per Category

Portfolio

1Q22

4Q22

1Q23

Commercial loans

63.4

%

3.31

%

2.14

%

3.03

%

Consumer loans

22.1

%

5.49

%

5.42

%

6.86

%

Mortgage loans

13.9

%

6.04

%

4.47

%

5.34

%

Microcredit

0.5

%

11.26

%

10.84

%

11.57

%

PDL TOTAL

4.23

%

3.24

%

4.25

%

% Of loan

90 days

PDL Per Category

Portfolio

1Q22

4Q22

1Q23

Commercial loans

63.4

%

2.79

%

1.78

%

2.44

%

Consumer loans

22.1

%

2.80

%

2.87

%

3.34

%

Mortgage loans*

13.9

%

2.78

%

2.58

%

2.67

%

Microcredit

0.5

%

8.12

%

6.34

%

6.66

%

PDL TOTAL

2.82

%

2.16

%

2.70

%

*Mortgage loans that were overdue were calculated for past due loans for 120 days instead of 90 days.

8

1Q23

4Q22

1Q23

1Q23 / 4Q22

Loans

Allowances

%

Loans

Allowances

%

Loans

Allowances

Stage 1

236,770,056

2,875,792

1.2

%

232,912,748

2,873,428

1.2

%

(1.6)

%

(0.1)

%

Stage 2

18,656,439

3,144,829

16.9

%

19,211,879

3,541,002

18.4

%

3.0

%

12.6

%

Stage 3

14,497,244

9,459,019

65.2

%

15,144,488

10,098,508

66.7

%

4.5

%

6.8

%

Total

269,923,739

15,479,640

5.7

%

267,269,115

16,512,938

6.2

%

(1.0)

%

6.7

%

Stage 1. Financial instruments that do not deteriorate since their initial recognition or that have low credit risk at the end of the reporting period. (12-month expected credit losses).

Stage 2. Financial instruments that have significantly increased their risk since their initial recognition. (Lifetime expected credit losses).

Stage 3. Financial instruments that have Objective Evidence of Impairment in the reported period. (Lifetime expected credit losses).

2.5.Operating Expenses

During 1Q23, operating expenses totaled COP 3,072 billion, decreasing by 4.6% compared to 4Q22 and increasing by 26.0% compared to 1Q22.

Personnel expenses (salaries, bonus plan payments and compensation) totaled COP 1,323 billion in 1Q23, up 11.6% from 4Q22 and up 23.9% from 1Q22. The annual variation is mainly explained by salary increases indexed to inflation, as well as variable compensation provisions.

General expenses decreased 14.0% in the quarter and increased 27.6% year-over-year. The variation in annual terms is affected by external factors such as the depreciation of the Colombian peso against the US dollar, inflation rates and higher taxes other than income tax approved in the last tax reform in Colombia. Internally, the main factors that contributed to growth were technology expenses such as hardware modernization and the journey to the cloud project as part of the digital transformation, as well as the customer rental contracts division (Renting) due to the increase in the active fleet of vehicles.

As of March 31, 2023, Bancolombia had 33,923 employees, owned 872 branches, 6,132 ATMs, 29,443 banking agents and served more than 29 million customers.

2.6.Taxes

Bancolombia's consolidated income tax for 1Q23 presented an expense of COP 586 billion, mainly impacted by Colombia due to the application of tax benefits such as untaxed dividends, exempt income and investment in productive real fixed assets. Additionally, due to the tax benefits in Guatemala, El Salvador and Panama, corresponding to exempt revenue from returns on securities issued by their governments. Revenues from foreign sources that are not taxed in Panama also contributed to a lower tax.

3.BREAK DOWN OF OPERATIONS

The following tables summarize the financial statements of our operations in each country.

BANCOLOMBIA S.A. (STAND ALONE) - COLOMBIA

The portfolio of Bancolombia S.A. presents a decrease of 0.4% in the quarter and an increase of 14.7% in the last 12 months. The slowdown seen since the end of 2022 has continued at the beginning of 2023 following a slower growth rate in the economy, a gradual increase in interest rates and its impact on the payment capacity of companies and individuals. The only segment that presented expansion during the quarter was mortgages, growing 1.5%. The commercial portfolio presented the largest contraction (0.7%) to a greater extent associated to Factoring loans. On the other hand, consumer presented a decrease of 0.4% affected by personal loans and credit card balances.

Net result for Bancolombia S.A. in 1Q23 was COP 1.7 trillion, which represents an increase of 5.2% when compared to the result of 4Q22. Net interest shows a reduction due to a greater increase on interest expenses vs interest income, this effect was caused by a greater volume in term deposits and higher deposit rates. Provision expenses show a quarterly growth of 21.1%, influenced by deterioration in consumer, and expenses associated to macroeconomic variables. Net feese decreased in 1Q23 due to lower revenues in transactional products as a seasonal effect of the last quarter of the year

9

1Q23

compared to the first quarter. Other operating income grew mainly by equity method from foreign subsidiaries in the quarter. Operating expenses recorded a 6.8% decrease compared to 4Q22, largely due to general expenses, such as fees and advertising.

BALANCE SHEET AND INCOME STATEMENT

Quarter

Growth

(COP million)

1Q22

4Q22

1Q23

1Q23 / 4Q22

1Q23 / 1Q22

ASSETS

Gross loans

156,160,885

179,835,433

179,156,743

(0.38)

%

14.73

%

Allowances for loans

(11,511,493)

(11,464,656)

(12,534,018)

9.33

%

8.88

%

Investments

37,949,062

42,826,853

45,906,171

7.19

%

20.97

%

Other assets

27,372,257

32,886,437

30,536,953

(7.14)

%

11.56

%

Total assets

209,970,711

244,084,066

243,065,849

(0.42)

%

15.76

%

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Deposits

132,129,594

152,682,418

153,899,531

0.80

%

16.48

%

Other liabilities

47,196,474

51,730,320

51,712,305

(0.03)

%

9.57

%

Total liabilities

179,326,069

204,412,739

205,611,836

0.59

%

14.66

%

Shareholders' equity

30,644,642

39,671,327

37,454,013

(5.59)

%

22.22

%

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

209,970,711

244,084,066

243,065,849

(0.42)

%

15.76

%

Interest income

3,768,487

6,660,313

7,425,336

11.49

%

97.04

%

Interest expense

(885,807)

(2,632,620)

(3,431,424)

30.34

%

287.38

%

Net interest income

2,882,681

4,027,692

3,993,912

(0.84)

%

38.55

%

Net provisions

(246,110)

(1,476,617)

(1,787,865)

21.08

%

626.45

%

Fees and income from service, net

619,914

708,763

701,120

(1.08)

%

13.10

%

Other operating income

754,752

656,376

1,287,133

96.10

%

70.54

%

Total operating expense

(1,641,032)

(2,171,524)

(2,028,231)

(6.60)

%

23.59

%

Profit before tax

2,370,204

1,744,691

2,166,069

24.15

%

(8.61)

%

Income tax

(666,318)

(103,635)

(440,159)

324.72

%

(33.94)

%

Net income

1,703,886

1,641,056

1,725,910

5.17

%

1.29

%

10

1Q23

BANISTMO- PANAMA

Banistmo's portfolio closed 1Q23 with a decrease of 1.1% compared to the previous quarter (calculated in USD). Commercial presented the largest contraction as a result of prepayments from the corporate sector in January. Similarly, the consumer and microlending portfolios show a reduction, while mortgages grew 0.7% concentrated in the social housing portfolio. In the funding structure, it is worth noting a decrease on deposit products impacted by highly competitive interest rates in the market.

Net result for Banistmo in 1Q23 was a profit of COP 170.0 billion, which represents a significant growth in annual and quarterly terms. Despite the net interest income reduction in the quarter and the lower portfolio balance, Banistmo maintains a relatively stable net interest margin due to the positive repricing on loans, mainly in commercial. The net income expansion is mainly explained by lower loan provision expenses, due to parameters update over the expected losses model and a lower deterioration in the credit portfolio. Operating expenses also decreased largely due to the last quarter of the year seasonal effect, when usually there is an accrual accounting in some services and specific payments. Net interest margin in Banistmo for 1Q23 was 3.9% and annualized quarterly ROE was 12.7%.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET AND INCOME STATEMENT

Quarter

Growth

(COP million)

1Q22

4Q22

1Q23

1Q23 / 4Q22

1Q23 / 1Q22

ASSETS

Gross loans

29,725,562

39,440,223

37,688,605

(4.44)

%

26.79

%

Allowances for loans

(1,950,719)

(2,137,733)

(2,069,253)

(3.20)

%

6.08

%

Investments

5,469,398

7,124,914

7,100,915

(0.34)

%

29.83

%

Other assets

5,190,821

8,013,913

6,017,244

(24.92)

%

15.92

%

Total assets

38,435,063

52,441,316

48,737,511

(7.06)

%

26.80

%

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Deposits

26,594,680

35,360,675

33,562,356

(5.09)

%

26.20

%

Other liabilities

7,721,393

11,716,321

9,809,710

(16.27)

%

27.05

%

Total liabilities

34,316,073

47,076,995

43,372,066

(7.87)

%

26.39

%

Shareholders' equity

4,118,990

5,364,320

5,365,445

0.02

%

30.26

%

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

38,435,063

52,441,316

48,737,511

(7.06)

%

26.80

%

Interest income

488,963

756,156

761,120

0.66

%

55.66

%

Interest expense

(195,235)

(290,697)

(313,564)

7.87

%

60.61

%

Net interest income

293,727

465,459

447,556

(3.85)

%

52.37

%

Net provisions

(39,142)

(150,405)

(61,304)

(59.24)

%

56.62

%

Fees and income from service, net

52,338

64,591

62,564

(3.14)

%

19.54

%

Other operating income

8,653

23,424

11,292

(51.79)

%

30.50

%

Total operating expense

(201,315)

(260,262)

(249,638)

(4.08)

%

24.00

%

Profit before tax

114,262

142,808

210,470

47.38

%

84.20

%

Income tax

(22,422)

(7,708)

(40,449)

424.78

%

80.40

%

Net income

91,840

135,100

170,022

25.85

%

85.13

%

11

1Q23

BANAGRICOLA- EL SALVADOR

Loans in Banco Agricola grew 0.7% in the quarter (calculated in USD). The consumer portfolio presented the highest growth (1.1%) driven by personal loans and credit cards. Commercial increased 0.8%, in which construction clients had an important contribution on originations. In general, commercial loans show a slowdown compared to recent quarters when they used to expand at a higher rate. In the funding structure, it is worth noting the significant growth in deposits led by checking accounts, which increased by 15.6%, mainly driven by deposits on institutional, government and corporate segments. This increase favorably offsets the reduction in savings account balances (-2.2%). Time deposits remain relatively stable.

Net result for Banco Agricola in 1Q23 was a profit of COP 134.5 billion, which represents an increase of 11.1% compared to 4Q22. Net interest income shows a quarterly reduction mainly due to growth in interest expenses from loans with financial institutions, to a greater extent caused by an interest rate increase on medium-term loans. It was partially offset by growing revenues from the lending business. Loan provisions increased in the quarter due to a greater deterioration reflected in the stage 3 balance rise. Operating expenses recorded a quarterly reduction resulting from a lower balance on amortization and intangibles due to the early cancellation of projects at the end of December 2022. The accumulated effective tax rate for Banco Agricola was 26%, positively impacted by exempt revenues from return on investments issued by the Government of El Salvador and by exempt dividends. Banco Agrícola's net interest margin for 1Q23 was 6.2% and the annualized quarterly ROE was 19.9%.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET AND INCOME STATEMENT

Quarter

Growth

(COP million)

1Q22

4Q22

1Q23

1Q23 / 4Q22

1Q23 / 1Q22

ASSETS

Gross loans

13,537,037

18,971,871

18,448,830

(2.76)

%

36.28

%

Allowances for loans

(601,174)

(729,238)

(711,857)

(2.38)

%

18.41

%

Investments

3,145,125

3,645,912

3,368,901

(7.60)

%

7.12

%

Other assets

4,211,554

4,807,979

5,269,464

9.60

%

25.12

%

Total assets

20,292,542

26,696,524

26,375,337

(1.20)

%

29.98

%

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Deposits

15,740,135

19,873,744

19,669,270

(1.03)

%

24.96

%

Other liabilities

2,537,861

3,865,240

4,220,761

9.20

%

66.31

%

Total liabilities

18,277,996

23,738,984

23,890,031

0.64

%

30.70

%

Non-controlling interest

19,953

22,993

19,884

(13.52)

%

(0.35)

%

Stockholders' equity attributable to the owners of the parent company

1,994,592

2,934,546

2,465,422

(15.99)

%

23.61

%

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

20,292,542

26,696,524

26,375,337

(1.20)

%

29.98

%

Interest income

337,896

445,747

458,397

2.84

%

35.66

%

Interest expense

(58,282)

(97,416)

(117,131)

20.24

%

100.97

%

Net interest income

279,614

348,330

341,265

(2.03)

%

22.05

%

Net provisions

(7,474)

(28,770)

(48,420)

68.30

%

547.84

%

Fees and income from service, net

61,736

79,287

77,823

(1.85)

%

26.06

%

Other operating income

5,534

3,754

4,207

12.05

%

(23.98)

%

Total operating expense

(158,885)

(196,978)

(188,388)

(4.36)

%

18.57

%

Profit before tax

180,525

205,624

186,487

(9.31)

%

3.30

%

Income tax

(48,353)

(82,049)

(47,826)

(41.71)

%

(1.09)

%

Net income before non-controlling interest

132,171

123,575

138,662

12.21

%

4.91

%

Non-controlling interest

(4,017)

(2,499)

(4,181)

67.29

%

4.10

%

Net income

128,155

121,076

134,481

11.07

%

4.94

%

12

1Q23

GRUPO AGROMERCANTIL HOLDING - GUATEMALA

The credit portfolio in BAM continues in 1Q23 the positive trend of 2022, closing with a quarterly growth of 2.6% (calculated in USD). The fastest growing segment continues to be consumer, in which the largest originations involved credit cards. Commercial loans also reflect a good trend, although to a lesser extent, with significant originations completed in February. In the funding structure, there has been an increase in deposits in line with the loan portfolio growth. Both in savings accounts, checking accounts and term deposits, the deposit taking activity was concentrated in corporates during 1Q23. In addition, new lines of credit with financial institutions were approved to complement the resources needed to support the lending business.

The net result for BAM in 1Q23 was a profit of COP 66.5 billion. Net interest income grew in the quarter following the good performance in loans and the increase in interest rates. The main impact in the net income contraction during the quarter is explained by provision expenses linked to deterioration in consumer. On the other hand, operating expenses declined thanks to a greater efficiency in technology, as well as lower marketing expenses and fees. BAM's net interest margin for 1Q23 was 5.9% and annualized quarterly ROE was 11.1%.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET AND INCOME STATEMENT

Quarter

Growth

(COP million)

1Q22

4Q22

1Q23

1Q23 / 4Q22

1Q23 / 1Q22

ASSETS

Gross loans

15,463,403

20,866,364

20,677,298

(0.91)

%

33.72

%

Allowances for loans

(731,184)

(950,068)

(991,628)

4.37

%

35.62

%

Investments

1,577,980

1,964,271

2,065,644

5.16

%

30.90

%

Other assets

3,443,128

4,263,062

4,423,384

3.76

%

28.47

%

Total assets

19,753,327

26,143,629

26,174,698

0.12

%

32.51

%

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Deposits

14,964,619

19,132,036

18,959,921

(0.90)

%

26.70

%

Other liabilities

3,045,041

4,503,961

4,898,675

8.76

%

60.87

%

Total liabilities

18,009,659

23,635,998

23,858,596

0.94

%

32.48

%

Non-controlling interest

20,522

21,728

20,932

(3.66)

%

2.00

%

Stockholders' equity attributable to the owners of the parent company

1,723,147

2,485,903

2,295,169

(7.67)

%

33.20

%

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

19,753,327

26,143,629

26,174,698

0.12

%

32.51

%

Interest income

311,123

504,000

537,764

6.70

%

72.85

%

Interest expense

(114,783)

(183,932)

(202,037)

9.84

%

76.02

%

Net interest income

196,340

320,069

335,727

4.89

%

70.99

%

Net provisions

4,100

(92,929)

(137,534)

48.00

%

(3454.59)

%

Fees and income from service, net

39,155

35,216

33,591

(4.61)

%

(14.21)

%

Other operating income

27,721

41,728

37,503

(10.12)

%

35.29

%

Total operating expense

(137,763)

(190,514)

(182,290)

(4.32)

%

32.32

%

Profit before tax

129,554

113,569

86,998

(23.40)

%

(32.85)

%

Income tax

(30,324)

(13,499)

(18,721)

38.68

%

(38.27)

%

Net income before non-controlling interest

99,229

100,070

68,277

(31.77)

%

(31.19)

%

Non-controlling interest

(1,141)

(1,339)

(1,785)

33.24

%

56.35

%

Net income

98,088

98,731

66,493

(32.65)

%

(32.21)

%

13

1Q23

4.BANCOLOMBIA Company Description (NYSE: CIB,BVC: BCOLOMBIA Y PFBCOLOM)

GRUPO BANCOLOMBIA is a full-service financial conglomerate incorporated in Colombia that offers a wide range of banking products and services to a diversified individual and corporate customer base of more than 29 million customers. GRUPO BANCOLOMBIA delivers its products and services via its regional network comprised of Colombia's largest non-government owned banking network, El Salvador's leading financial conglomerate (Banagricola S.A.), International banking and local (Banistmo S.A.) banking subsidiaries in Panama, Guatemala, Cayman and Puerto Rico. Together, BANCOLOMBIA and its subsidiaries provide stock brokerage, investment banking, leasing, factoring, consumer finance, fiduciary and trust services, asset management, among others.

Contact Information

Bancolombia's Investor Relations

Phone:

(601) 4885371 / (601) 4435371 / (604) 4041918

E-mail:

IR@bancolombia.com.co

Contacts:

Catalina Tobón Rivera (IR Director) / Luis Germán Pelaez / Santiago López / Lina Michelle Alvarado

Website:

https://www.grupobancolombia.com/investor-relations

14

1Q23

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

Growth

% of

(COP million)

1Q22

4Q22

1Q23

1Q23 / 4Q22

1Q23 / 1Q22

% of Assets

Liabilities

ASSETS

Cash and balances at central bank

22,075,426

24,721,168

23,800,072

(3.73)

%

7.81

%

6.81

%

Interbank borrowings

2,817,360

4,050,407

3,370,698

(16.78)

%

19.64

%

0.96

%

Reverse repurchase agreements and other similar secured lend

776,023

2,873,716

1,164,661

(59.47)

%

50.08

%

0.33

%

Financial assets investment

27,312,673

27,940,140

30,968,605

10.84

%

13.39

%

8.87

%

Derivative financial instruments

2,473,578

4,961,237

4,930,914

(0.61)

%

99.34

%

1.41

%

Loans and advances to customers

222,480,984

269,923,739

267,269,115

(0.98)

%

20.13

%

76.51

%

Allowance for loan and lease losses

(14,989,495)

(15,479,640)

(16,512,938)

6.68

%

10.16

%

(4.73)

%

Investment in associates and joint ventures

2,786,968

2,915,633

2,992,958

2.65

%

7.39

%

0.86

%

Goodwill and Intangible assets, net

8,154,922

10,439,192

10,092,574

(3.32)

%

23.76

%

2.89

%

Premises and equipment, net

5,176,180

6,727,066

6,897,151

2.53

%

33.25

%

1.97

%

Investment property

3,232,832

3,994,058

4,172,595

4.47

%

29.07

%

1.19

%

Right of use assets

1,617,095

1,827,108

1,803,264

(1.31)

%

11.51

%

0.52

%

Prepayments

515,072

576,742

704,636

22.18

%

36.80

%

0.20

%

Tax receivables

1,940,275

1,066,031

1,444,301

35.48

%

(25.56)

%

0.41

%

Deferred tax

664,290

764,594

790,751

3.42

%

19.04

%

0.23

%

Assets held for sale and inventories

574,146

608,449

713,479

17.26

%

24.27

%

0.20

%

Other assets

3,856,488

4,905,093

4,720,108

(3.77)

%

22.39

%

1.35

%

Total assets

291,464,817

352,814,733

349,322,944

(0.99)

%

19.85

%

100.00

%

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

LIABILITIES

Deposit by customers

208,462,963

250,992,323

251,007,379

0.01

%

20.41

%

71.86

%

80.59

%

Interbank Deposits

621,540

902,132

952,589

5.59

%

53.26

%

0.27

%

0.31

%

Derivative financial instrument

2,274,452

4,737,454

4,426,584

(6.56)

%

94.62

%

1.27

%

1.42

%

Borrowings from other financial institutions

10,508,173

19,692,638

18,908,376

(3.98)

%

79.94

%

5.41

%

6.07

%

Debt securities in issue

19,921,185

19,575,988

19,061,952

(2.63)

%

(4.31)

%

5.46

%

6.12

%

Lease liability

1,729,726

1,900,268

1,873,300

(1.42)

%

8.30

%

0.54

%

0.60

%

Preferred shares

541,340

584,204

541,340

(7.34)

%

0.00

%

0.15

%

0.17

%

Repurchase agreements and other similar secured borrowing

2,075,234

189,052

449,947

138.00

%

(78.32)

%

0.13

%

0.14

%

Current tax

685,235

965,180

1,117,414

15.77

%

63.07

%

0.32

%

0.36

%

Deferred tax

1,424,876

633,361

921,345

45.47

%

(35.34)

%

0.26

%

0.30

%

Employees benefit plans

856,275

765,371

790,176

3.24

%

(7.72)

%

0.23

%

0.25

%

Other liabilities

10,417,214

11,879,211

11,418,682

(3.88)

%

9.61

%

3.27

%

3.67

%

Total liabilities

259,518,213

312,817,182

311,469,084

(0.43)

%

20.02

%

89.16

%

100.00

%

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Share Capital

480,914

480,914

480,914

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.14

%

Additional paid-in-capital

4,857,454

4,857,454

4,857,454

0.00

%

0.00

%

1.39

%

Appropriated reserves

16,833,618

15,930,665

19,997,870

25.53

%

18.80

%

5.72

%

Retained earnings

3,998,270

10,061,654

4,354,570

(56.72)

%

8.91

%

1.25

%

Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax

4,030,006

7,758,216

7,226,755

(6.85)

%

79.32

%

2.07

%

Stockholders' equity attributable to the owners of the parent company

30,200,262

39,088,903

36,917,563

(5.55)

%

22.24

%

10.57

%

Non-controlling interest

1,746,342

908,648

936,297

3.04

%

(46.39)

%

0.27

%

Total liabilities and equity

291,464,817

352,814,733

349,322,944

(0.99)

%

19.85

%

100.00

%

15

1Q23

INCOME STATEMENT

As of

Growth

Growth

(COP million)

Mar-22

Mar-23

Mar-23 / Mar-22

1Q22

4Q22

1Q23

1Q23 / 4Q22

1Q23 / 1Q22

Interest income and expenses

Interest on loans and financial leases

Commercial

1,889,323

4,160,670

120.22

%

1,889,323

3,728,319

4,160,670

11.60

%

120.22

%

Consumer

1,577,645

2,592,765

64.34

%

1,577,645

2,396,536

2,592,765

8.19

%

64.34

%

Small business loans

39,836

45,483

14.18

%

39,836

45,166

45,483

0.70

%

14.18

%

Mortgage

788,622

1,158,288

46.87

%

788,622

930,191

1,158,288

24.52

%

46.87

%

Financial leases

450,515

928,546

106.11

%

450,515

811,089

928,546

14.48

%

106.11

%

Total interest income on loans and financial leases

4,745,941

8,885,752

87.23

%

4,745,941

7,911,301

8,885,752

12.32

%

87.23

%

Interest income on overnight and market funds

2,806

55,191

1866.89

%

2,806

34,585

55,191

59.58

%

1866.89

%

Interest and valuation on financial instruments

Interest on debt instruments using the effective interest method

93,251

250,371

168.49

%

93,251

211,217

250,371

18.54

%

168.49

%

Valuation on financial instruments

Debt investments

57,008

315,283

453.05

%

57,008

309,777

315,283

1.78

%

453.05

%

Derivatives

47,114

(97,891)

(307.77)

%

47,114

60,301

(97,891)

(262.34)

%

(307.77)

%

Repos

(17,211)

(35,090)

103.88

%

(17,211)

(19,365)

(35,090)

81.20

%

103.88

%

Others

14,579

9,505

(34.80)

%

14,579

34,635

9,505

(72.56)

%

(34.80)

%

Total valuation on financial instruments

101,490

191,807

88.99

%

101,490

385,348

191,807

(50.22)

%

88.99

%

Total Interest on debt instruments and valuation on financial instruments

194,741

442,178

127.06

%

194,741

596,565

442,178

(25.88)

%

127.06

%

Total interest and valuation on financial instruments

4,943,488

9,383,121

89.81

%

4,943,488

8,542,451

9,383,121

9.84

%

89.81

%

Interest expense

Borrowings from other financial institutions

(89,298)

(389,483)

336.16

%

(89,298)

(322,521)

(389,483)

20.76

%

336.16

%

Overnight funds

(1,391)

(7,832)

463.05

%

(1,391)

(5,235)

(7,832)

49.61

%

463.05

%

Debt securities in issue

(295,732)

(385,168)

30.24

%

(295,732)

(368,699)

(385,168)

4.47

%

30.24

%

Deposits

(816,178)

(3,190,069)

290.85

%

(816,178)

(2,435,834)

(3,190,069)

30.96

%

290.85

%

Preferred shares

(14,837)

(14,837)

0.00

%

(14,837)

(14,727)

(14,837)

0.75

%

0.00

%

Lease liabilities

(21,004)

(25,319)

20.54

%

(21,004)

(31,162)

(25,319)

(18.75)

%

20.54

%

Other interest

(4,717)

(12,555)

166.16

%

(4,717)

(9,820)

(12,555)

27.85

%

166.16

%

Total interest expenses

(1,243,157)

(4,025,263)

223.79

%

(1,243,157)

(3,187,998)

(4,025,263)

26.26

%

223.79

%

Net interest margin and valuation on financial instruments before impairment on loans and financial leases, off balance sheet credit instruments and other financial instruments

3,700,331

5,357,858

44.79

%

3,700,331

5,354,453

5,357,858

0.06

%

44.79

%

Credit impairment charges on loans and advance and financial leases

(391,431)

(2,175,418)

455.76

%

(391,431)

(1,892,468)

(2,175,418)

14.95

%

455.76

%

Recovery of charged - off loans

148,144

130,769

(11.73)

%

148,144

176,989

130,769

(26.11)

%

(11.73)

%

Credit impairment charges on off balance sheet credit instruments

(18,152)

(4,652)

(74.37)

%

(18,152)

(19,666)

(4,652)

(76.34)

%

(74.37)

%

Credit impairment charges/recovery on investments

(5,641)

3,657

(164.83)

%

(5,641)

(6,461)

3,657

(156.60)

%

(164.83)

%

Total credit impairment charges, net

(267,080)

(2,045,644)

665.93

%

(267,080)

(1,741,606)

(2,045,644)

17.46

%

665.93

%

Net interest margin and valuation on financial instruments after impairment on loans and financial leases and off balance sheet credit instruments and other financial instruments

3,433,251

3,312,214

(3.53)

%

3,433,251

3,612,847

3,312,214

(8.32)

%

(3.53)

%

Fees and commission income

Banking services

184,552

234,918

27.29

%

184,552

242,992

234,918

(3.32)

%

27.29

%

Credit and debit card fees and commercial establishments

632,443

744,466

17.71

%

632,443

781,800

744,466

(4.78)

%

17.71

%

Brokerage

9,236

6,843

(25.91)

%

9,236

5,919

6,843

15.61

%

(25.91)

%

Acceptances, Guarantees and Standby Letters of Credit

19,840

28,209

42.18

%

19,840

25,437

28,209

10.90

%

42.18

%

Trust

108,943

112,552

3.31

%

108,943

107,049

112,552

5.14

%

3.31

%

Placement of securities and investment banking

31,918

4,053

(87.30)

%

31,918

16,448

4,053

(75.36)

%

(87.30)

%

Bancassurance

167,824

213,149

27.01

%

167,824

277,871

213,149

(23.29)

%

27.01

%

Payments and Collections

203,309

227,056

11.68

%

203,309

230,452

227,056

(1.47)

%

11.68

%

Others

81,326

112,738

38.62

%

81,326

111,550

112,738

1.06

%

38.62

%

Total fees and commission income

1,439,391

1,683,984

16.99

%

1,439,391

1,799,518

1,683,984

(6.42)

%

16.99

%

Fees and commission expenses

(520,220)

(682,388)

31.17

%

(520,220)

(778,195)

(682,388)

(12.31)

%

31.17

%

Total fees and comissions, net

919,171

1,001,596

8.97

%

919,171

1,021,323

1,001,596

(1.93)

%

8.97

%

Other operating income

Derivatives FX contracts

(87,408)

124,740

(242.71)

%

(87,408)

(237,580)

124,740

(152.50)

%

(242.71)

%

Net foreign exchange

213,103

159,059

(25.36)

%

213,103

49,387

159,059

222.07

%

(25.36)

%

Hedging

(1,560)

-

(100.00)

%

(1,560)

(129)

-

(100.00)

%

(100.00)

%

Leases

297,372

417,700

40.46

%

297,372

388,097

417,700

7.63

%

40.46

%

16

1Q23

Gains (or losses) on sale of assets

37,863

47,563

25.62

%

37,863

67,660

47,563

(29.70)

%

25.62

%

Other reversals

2,997

7,525

151.08

%

2,997

3,016

7,525

149.50

%

151.08

%

Others

191,293

233,293

21.96

%

191,293

266,889

233,293

(12.59)

%

21.96

%

Total other operating income

653,660

989,880

51.44

%

653,660

537,340

989,880

84.22

%

51.44

%

Dividends received, and share of profits of equity method investees

Dividends

5,713

23,880

317.99

%

5,713

10,254

23,880

132.88

%

317.99

%

Equity investments

1,910

473

(75.24)

%

1,910

3,457

473

(86.32)

%

(75.24)

%

Equity method

50,959

92,283

81.09

%

50,959

63,102

92,283

46.24

%

81.09

%

Others

2,433

-

(100.00)

%

2,433

(50,437)

-

(100.00)

%

(100.00)

%

Total dividends received, and share of profits of equity method investees

61,015

116,636

91.16

%

61,015

26,376

116,636

342.21

%

91.16

%

Total operating income, net

5,067,097

5,420,326

6.97

%

5,067,097

5,197,886

5,420,326

4.28

%

6.97

%

Operating expenses

Salaries and employee benefits

(891,029)

(1,088,789)

22.19

%

(891,029)

(956,077)

(1,088,789)

13.88

%

22.19

%

Bonuses

(176,901)

(234,004)

32.28

%

(176,901)

(229,359)

(234,004)

2.03

%

32.28

%

Other administrative and general expenses

(932,456)

(1,140,878)

22.35

%

(932,456)

(1,495,917)

(1,140,878)

(23.73)

%

22.35

%

Taxes other than income tax

(216,817)

(347,895)

60.46

%

(216,817)

(270,320)

(347,895)

28.70

%

60.46

%

Impairment, depreciation and amortization

(221,412)

(260,096)

17.47

%

(221,412)

(268,330)

(260,096)

(3.07)

%

17.47

%

Total operating expenses

(2,438,615)

(3,071,662)

25.96

%

(2,438,615)

(3,220,003)

(3,071,662)

(4.61)

%

25.96

%

Profit before tax

2,628,482

2,348,664

(10.65)

%

2,628,482

1,977,883

2,348,664

18.75

%

(10.65)

%

Income tax

(815,100)

(586,371)

(28.06)

%

(815,100)

(311,588)

(586,371)

88.19

%

(28.06)

%

Net income

1,813,382

1,762,293

(2.82)

%

1,813,382

1,666,295

1,762,293

5.76

%

(2.82)

%

Non-controlling interest

(81,524)

(45,516)

(44.17)

%

(81,524)

(23,600)

(45,516)

92.86

%

(44.17)

%

Net income attributable to equity holders of the Parent Company

1,731,858

1,716,777

(0.87)

%

1,731,858

1,642,695

1,716,777

4.51

%

(0.87)

%

17

1Q23

Financials
Sales 2023 27 175 B 5 991 M 5 991 M
Net income 2023 6 648 B 1 466 M 1 466 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,00x
Yield 2023 10,2%
Capitalization 30 184 B 6 655 M 6 655 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,11x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,09x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 64,8%
fermer