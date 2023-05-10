BANCOLOMBIA S.A. (NYSE: CIB; BVC: BCOLOMBIA, PFBCOLOM) REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2023 - Form 6-K
BANCOLOMBIA S.A. (NYSE: CIB; BVC: BCOLOMBIA, PFBCOLOM) REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2023.
Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company in 1Q23 was COP 1.7 trillion. This value represents an increase of 4.5% compared to the previous quarter. Annualized return on equity ("ROE") at the consolidated level was 17.7% for the quarter and 19.0% for the last twelve months.
Gross loans amount to COP 267 trillion, decreasing 1.0% compared to the last quarter of 2022. It is important to highlight the 3.4% appreciation of the Colombian Peso against the US dollar that impacted the loan balance. The operation in Colombia and Banistmo in Panama were the main contributors for the credit portfolio contraction on a consolidated basis.
30-day past due loans stood at 4.25% and 90-day past due loans at 2.70%. Total provision charges, net for 1Q23 were COP 2,046 billion that represented an increase of 17.5% when compared to 4Q22, led by credit deterioration mainly in the consumer portfolio.
Shareholders' equity attributable to the owners of the parent company stood at COP 36.9 trillion as of March 31, 2023, decreasing 5.6% compared to the previous quarter. This variation is largely explained by the distribution of profits declared at the shareholders' meeting corresponding to 2022 results. Basic solvency stood at 9.75% and the total consolidated solvency ratio was 12.01% for 1Q23, complying with the minimum regulatory requirements.
In reference to its digital strategy, Bancolombia maintains an encouraging growth trend. As of March 2023, the bank has 7.8 million active digital customers in the Retail APP (over a period of three months), as well as 22.2 million accounts in its financial inclusion platforms (6.6 million users in Bancolombia a la Mano and 15.6 million in NEQUI).
May 10, 2023. Medellin, Colombia - Today, BANCOLOMBIA S.A. ("Bancolombia" or "the Bank") announced its earnings results for the first quarter of 20231.
This report corresponds to the interim unaudited consolidated financial information of BANCOLOMBIA S.A. and its subsidiaries ("BANCOLOMBIA" or "The Bank") which Bancolombia controls, amongst others, by owning directly or indirectly, more than 50% of the voting capital stock. This financial information has been prepared based on financial records generated in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards - IFRS. BANCOLOMBIA maintains accounting records in Colombian pesos, referred to herein as "Ps." or "COP". The financial information for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 is not necessarily indicative of the results for any other future interim period.
Representative Market Rate, April 1, 2023 $4,646.08 = US$ 1
1Q23
BANCOLOMBIA: Summary of consolidated financial quarterly results
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET AND INCOME STATEMENT
Quarter
Growth
(COP million)
1Q22
4Q22
1Q23
1Q23 / 4Q22
1Q23 / 1Q22
ASSETS
Net Loans
207,491,489
254,444,099
250,756,177
(1.45)
%
20.85
%
Investments
27,312,673
27,940,140
30,968,605
10.84
%
13.39
%
Other assets
56,660,655
70,430,494
67,598,162
(4.02)
%
19.30
%
Total assets
291,464,817
352,814,733
349,322,944
(0.99)
%
19.85
%
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits
208,462,963
250,992,323
251,007,379
0.01
%
20.41
%
Other liabilities
51,055,250
61,824,859
60,461,705
(2.20)
%
18.42
%
Total liabilities
259,518,213
312,817,182
311,469,084
(0.43)
%
20.02
%
Non-controlling interest
1,746,342
908,648
936,297
3.04
%
(46.39)
%
Shareholders' equity
30,200,262
39,088,903
36,917,563
(5.55)
%
22.24
%
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
291,464,817
352,814,733
349,322,944
(0.99)
%
19.85
%
Interest income
4,943,488
8,542,451
9,383,121
9.84
%
89.81
%
Interest expense
(1,243,157)
(3,187,998)
(4,025,263)
26.26
%
223.79
%
Net interest income
3,700,331
5,354,453
5,357,858
0.06
%
44.79
%
Net provisions
(267,080)
(1,741,606)
(2,045,644)
17.46
%
665.93
%
Fees and income from service, net
919,171
1,021,323
1,001,596
(1.93)
%
8.97
%
Other operating income
653,660
537,340
989,880
84.22
%
51.44
%
Total Dividends received and equity method
61,015
26,376
116,636
342.21
%
91.16
%
Total operating expense
(2,438,615)
(3,220,003)
(3,071,662)
(4.61)
%
25.96
%
Profit before tax
2,628,482
1,977,883
2,348,664
18.75
%
(10.65)
%
Income tax
(815,100)
(311,588)
(586,371)
88.19
%
(28.06)
%
Net income before non-controlling interest
1,813,382
1,666,295
1,762,293
5.76
%
(2.82)
%
Non-controlling interest
(81,524)
(23,600)
(45,516)
92.86
%
(44.17)
%
Net income
1,731,858
1,642,695
1,716,777
4.51
%
(0.87)
%
1Q23
Quarter
As of
PRINCIPAL RATIOS
1Q22
4Q22
1Q23
1Q22
1Q23
PROFITABILITY
Net interest margin(1)from continuing operations
5.97
%
7.26
%
7.17
%
5.97
%
7.17
%
Return on average total assets(2)from continuing operations
2.40
%
1.90
%
1.96
%
2.40
%
1.96
%
Return on average shareholders´ equity(3)
21.66
%
17.30
%
17.67
%
21.66
%
17.67
%
EFFICIENCY
-
Operating expenses to net operating income
45.72
%
46.40
%
41.14
%
45.72
%
41.14
%
Operating expenses to average total assets
3.38
%
3.72
%
3.50
%
3.38
%
3.50
%
Operating expenses to productive assets
3.94
%
4.37
%
4.11
%
3.94
%
4.11
%
CAPITAL ADEQUACY
Shareholders' equity to total assets
10.36
%
11.08
%
10.57
%
10.36
%
10.57
%
Technical capital to risk weighted assets
13.49
%
12.79
%
12.01
%
13.49
%
12.01
%
KEY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Net income per ADS from continuing operations
1.92
1.42
1.54
1.92
1.54
Net income per share $COP from continuing operations
1,800.59
1,707.89
1,784.91
1,800.59
1,784.91
P/BV ADS(4)
1.28
0.84
0.76
1.28
0.76
P/BV Local(5) (6)
1.38
1.05
0.91
1.38
0.91
P/E(7)from continuing operations
5.82
5.66
4.52
5.82
4.52
ADR price
42.85
28.54
25.13
42.85
25.13
Common share price(8)
43,380
42,500
34,990
43,380
34,990
Weighted average of Preferred Shares outstanding
961,827,000
961,827,000
961,827,000
961,827,000
961,827,000
USD exchange rate (quarter end)
3,756.03
4,810.20
4,646.08
3,756.03
4,646.08
(1)Defined as net interest income divided by monthly average interest-earning assets. (2) Net income divided by monthly average assets. (3) Net income divided by monthly average shareholders' equity. (4) Defined as ADS price divided by ADS book value. (5) Defined as share price divided by share book value. (6) Share prices on the Colombian Stock Exchange. (7) Defined as market capitalization divided by annualized quarter results. (8) Prices at the end of the respective quarter.
1Q23
1.BALANCE SHEET
1.1.Assets
As of March 31, 2023, Bancolombia's assets at the consolidated level totaled COP 349,323 billion, which represents a decrease of 1.0% compared to 4Q22 and an increase of 19.9% compared to 1Q22. The variation in total assets during the last year is largely explained by loan book growth.
During the quarter, the peso appreciated 3.4% against the US dollar and depreciated 23.7% in the last 12 months. The average exchange rate was 11.8% higher in 1Q23 versus 4Q22, and 21.6% higher in the last 12 months.
1.2.Loan Portfolio
The following table shows the composition of Bancolombia loans on a consolidated basis by type and currency:
Amounts in USD
Amounts in USD
(COP Million)
Amounts in COP
converted to COP
(thousands)
Total
(1 USD = 4646,08 COP)
1Q23
1Q23 / 4Q22
1Q23
1Q23 / 4Q22
1Q23
1Q23 / 4Q22
1Q23
1Q23 / 4Q22
Commercial loans
108,461,926
(0.27)
%
61,111,836
(2.75)
%
13,153,419
0.68
%
169,573,762
(1.18)
%
Consumer loans
40,286,234
(0.20)
%
18,885,109
(2.02)
%
4,064,740
1.44
%
59,171,343
(0.79)
%
Mortgage loans
19,874,148
1.46
%
17,387,173
(2.23)
%
3,742,332
1.22
%
37,261,321
(0.29)
%
Small business loans
556,634
(2.82)
%
723,718
(4.26)
%
155,770
(0.88)
%
1,280,352
(3.64)
%
Interests paid in advance
(16,670)
(7.52)
%
(993)
(21.21)
%
(214)
(18.43)
%
(17,663)
(8.41)
%
Gross loans
169,162,272
(0.06)
%
98,106,843
(2.53)
%
21,116,047
0.91
%
267,269,115
(0.98)
%
In 1Q23, gross loans declined 1.0% compared to 4Q22 (increasing 0.3% when excluding the FX effect) and rose 20.1% compared to 1Q22. During the last 12 months peso-denominated loans grew 14.0% and the dollar-denominated loans (expressed in USD) grew 7.0%.
At the end of 1Q23, Banco Agricola operations in El Salvador, Banistmo in Panama and BAM in Guatemala represented 28.7% of total gross loans. Gross loans denominated in currencies other than COP, generated by operations in Central America, the international operation of Bancolombia Panamá, Puerto Rico and the USD denominated loans in Colombia, accounted for 36.7% of the portfolio, and decreased 0.9% in the quarter (when expressed in COP).
Total reserves (provisions in the balance sheet) for loan losses increased 6.7% during the quarter and totaled COP 16,513 billion or 6.2% of the gross loans at the end of the quarter.
During 1Q23, for the first time since 2020 the credit portfolio experienced a quarterly contraction. Such decrease is partially explained by the Colombian peso appreciation that impacted the balance on foreign subsidiaries. The largest decrease took place in the commercial portfolio both in absolute value and in percentage change (-1.2%). On consumer, the loan reduction was led by Bancolombia S.A. in line with the strong pick-up in interest rates and the lower credit demand, which was reflected in the decline of personal loans and credit card balances.
Banco Agromercantil recorded a quarterly growth of 2.6% when calculated in USD and is the only operation with an expansion across all loan categories. The best performance on originations involves consumer with a positive growth of 5.9% driven largely by credit cards.
Banco Agricola reports a 0.7% growth when calculated in USD during the quarter, following the last quarters´ deceleration trend. Consumer loans expanded 1.1% as the segment with the best performance, highlighting personal loans with an important improvement in originations during 1Q23.
Banistmo recorded a 1.1% decrease calculated in USD during the quarter. Commercial loans contracted 2.6% mainly explained by significant prepayments from corporate clients.
1Q23
For further explanation regarding coverage of the loan portfolio and credit quality trends, (see section 2.4. Asset Quality, Provision Charges and Balance Sheet Strength).
The following table summarizes Bancolombia total loan portfolio on a consolidated basis:
LOAN PORTFOLIO
% of total
(COP million)
1Q22
4Q22
1Q23
1Q23 / 4Q22
1Q23 / 1Q22
loans
Commercial
140,937,269
171,603,178
169,573,762
(1.18)
%
20.32
%
63.45
%
Consumer
49,707,154
59,639,758
59,171,343
(0.79)
%
19.04
%
22.14
%
Mortgage
30,553,149
37,371,373
37,261,321
(0.29)
%
21.96
%
13.94
%
Microcredit
1,296,041
1,328,715
1,280,352
(3.64)
%
(1.21)
%
0.48
%
Interests received in advance
(12,629)
(19,285)
(17,663)
(8.41)
%
39.86
%
(0.01)
%
Total loan portfolio
222,480,984
269,923,739
267,269,115
(0.98)
%
20.13
%
100.00
%
Allowance for loan losses
(14,989,495)
(15,479,640)
(16,512,938)
6.68
%
10.16
%
0.00
Total loans, net
207,491,489
254,444,099
250,756,177
(1.45)
%
20.85
%
0.00
1.3.Investment Portfolio
As of March 31, 2023, Bancolombia net investment portfolio at the consolidated level totaled COP 30,969 billion, increasing 10.8% from the end of 4Q22 and 13.4% from the end of 1Q22. Such growth was a deliberate strategy to allocate resources in the market intended to optimize the asset balance. At the end of 1Q23, the debt securities portfolio had a duration of 13.7 months and a weighted average yield to maturity of 10.0%.
1.4.Goodwill and intangibles
At the end of 1Q23, Bancolombia's goodwill and intangibles at the consolidated level totaled COP 10,093 billion, down 3.3% compared to 4Q22. This quarterly variation is mainly explained by the appreciation of the COP against the USD.
1.5.Funding
As of March 31, 2023, Bancolombia's liabilities at the consolidated level totaled COP 311,469 billion, decreasing 0.4% from the end of 4Q22, and increasing 20.0% compared to 1Q22.
Customer deposits totaled COP 251,007 billion (80.6% of liabilities) at the end of 1Q23, up 0.01% compared to 4Q22 and up 20.4% over the last 12 months. The net loans to deposits ratio was 99.9% at the end of 1Q23 decreasing compared to 101.4% in 4Q22, driven by the credit portfolio contraction.
Certificates of deposit increased by 11.9% during 1Q23, following the growing trend seen since the first quarter of 2022. This performance is explained to a greater extent by the operation in Colombia and represents a significant variation in the funding mix on a consolidated basis, going from a 30% share in 4Q22 to 34% in 1Q23. The new funding composition is explained by the higher interest rates environment and the clients´ demand for more profitable products. The appreciation of the peso against the dollar affected the amount of long-term debt and loans with banks due to the balance of foreign subsidiaries.
Funding mix
COP Million
1Q22
4Q22
1Q23
Checking accounts
39,542,426
16
%
40,808,856
14
%
37,944,551
13
%
Saving accounts
105,315,588
44
%
118,443,600
41
%
111,021,738
38
%
Time deposits
59,215,988
25
%
87,138,067
30
%
97,466,462
34
%
Other deposits
6,464,195
3
%
4,790,852
2
%
5,024,575
2
%
Long term debt
19,921,185
8
%
19,575,988
7
%
19,061,952
7
%
Loans with banks
11,129,713
5
%
20,594,770
7
%
19,860,965
7
%
Total Funds
241,589,095
100
%
291,352,133
100
%
290,380,243
100
%
1Q23
1.6.Shareholders' Equity and Regulatory Capital
Shareholders' equity attributable to the owners of the parent company at the end of 1Q23 was COP 36,918 billion, decreasing by 5.6% compared to 4Q22 and increasing by 22.2% when compared to 1Q22. In March of 2023 the General Shareholders' Meeting approved the proposal for distribution of profits for a total of COP 3.4 trillion. Dividends approved mainly explain the quarterly reduction in equity and capital ratio.
Bancolombia solvency ratio on a consolidated basis under Basel III was 12.01% in 1Q23 standing 113 basis points above the minimum level required by the regulator in Colombia, while the basic capital ratio (Tier 1) stood at 9.75%, 225 basis points above the minimum regulatory capital level (value to fully comply with the new capital requirements in the third year of the Basel III phase-in period). The tangible capital ratio, defined as shareholders' equity minus goodwill and intangible assets divided by tangible assets, was 7.72% at the end of 1Q23.
TECHNICAL CAPITAL RISK WEIGHTED ASSETS
Consolidated (COP millions)
1Q22
%
4Q22
%
1Q23
%
Basic capital (Tier I)
23,968,541
10.63
%
29,650,476
10.37
%
27,940,470
9.75
%
Additional capital (Tier II)
6,456,077
2.86
%
6,917,171
2.42
%
6,498,880
2.27
%
Technical capital (1)
30,410,753
36,551,511
34,424,167
Risk weighted assets including market and operational risk (2)
225,452,846
285,878,639
286,568,991
CAPITAL ADEQUACY(3)
13.49
%
12.79
%
12.01
%
(1)
Technical capital is the sum of basic and additional capital, minus deductions ($16,136MM for 4Q22and $15,184MM for 1Q23).
(2)
Operational risk applies to 1Q22, 4Q22 and 1Q23 after the adoption of Basel III regulation.
(3)
Capital adequacy is technical capital divided by risk-weighted assets.
2.INCOME STATEMENT
Net income attributable to equity holders of the parent company was COP 1,717 billion in 1Q23, or COP 1,784.91 per share (USD $ 1.54 per ADR). This profit represents an increase of 4.5% compared to 4Q22. The company´s annualized return on equity ("ROE") was 17.7% for 1Q23 and 19.0% for the last 12 months.
2.1.Net Interest Income
Net interest income totaled COP 5,358 billion in 1Q23, 0.1% higher than the income reported in 4Q22, and 44.8% above 1Q22. The lower expansion in the quarter for the net balance compared to recent periods reflects the gradual impact that has been taking place due to the increase in interest expenses following the greater volume in time deposits and the greater expense by higher rates in the different funding products. On the other hand, the investment portfolio interest income amounted COP 442 billion in 1Q23 with a decrease of 25.9% compared to 4Q22 and an increase of 127.1% compared to 1Q22.
Net Interest Margin
The annualized net interest margin decreased to 7.2% during 1Q23. The annualized net interest margin for investments in 1Q23 was 2.0%. The good performance in this line is explained in the first quarter by the appreciation on the investment portfolio due to an efficient allocation of resources in the fixed income market and an orderly management with clients for the distribution of financial instruments in an environment of volatility, both in currencies and interest rates.
The annualized net interest margin of the loan portfolio was 7.9%, presenting an increase of 28 basis points when compared to 4Q22 and 121 basis point when compared to 1Q22. This result follows the growing trend seen during the last five quarters as an effect of the credit portfolio repricing originated by the Colombian Central Bank contractionary monetary policy still in force during 1Q23.
6
1Q23
Annualized Interest
Margin
1Q22
4Q22
1Q23
Loans' Interest margin
6.7
%
7.6
%
7.9
%
Debt investments' margin
1.1
%
4.6
%
2.0
%
Net interest margin(1)
6.0
%
7.3
%
7.2
%
(1) Net interest margin and valuation income on financial instruments.
The aggregate balance of savings accounts and checking accounts decreased on a quarterly basis, although presented an increase in the year. Savings accounts went down 6.3% compared to 4Q22 and increased 5.4% compared to 1Q22. On the other hand, checking accounts decreased 7.0% compared to 4Q22 and 4.0% compared to 1Q22. The annualized weighted average cost of deposits was 5.14% in 1Q23, increasing 112 basis points compared to 4Q22 and 359 basis points compared to 1Q22, much lower than the 900-basis points increase in the interest rate by the Central Bank in Colombia from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023.
The total cost of financing for 1Q23 confirms an increasing trend that began in the last quarter of 2021. The rearrangement of the funding mix that intensified in 2023 with a greater weight from term deposits, in the midst of an environment of higher interest rates interest, explain the gradually higher expenses. It is worth mentioning the bank's sound stable funding profile, fully complying with regulatory requirements. Also, a favorable result is the significant share of savings accounts and checking accounts within the bank's liability structure, both adding up to more than 51% of the funds, and thus, contributing to an efficient total cost.
Average weighted
funding cost
1Q22
4Q22
1Q23
Checking accounts
0.17
%
0.20
%
0.21
%
Saving accounts
0.94
%
3.10
%
3.70
%
Time deposits
3.71
%
7.31
%
9.14
%
Total deposits
1.56
%
4.03
%
5.14
%
Long term debt
5.77
%
7.86
%
7.97
%
Loans with banks
2.06
%
4.36
%
5.11
%
Total funding cost
1.95
%
4.28
%
5.27
%
2.2.Fees and Income from Services
During 1Q23, total fees and commissions, net totaled COP 1,002 billion, down 1.9% compared to 4Q22, and up 9.0% compared to 1Q22.
Credit and debit card fees and commercial establishments reveals a reduction in the quarterly balance, provided the seasonality condition and the higher income collected in the last quarter of each year. Conversely, in the annual performance, a significant growth took place mainly due to higher income from intermediary bank fees, caused by the high volume of transactions carried out through traditional merchant businesses and e-commerce, resulting in a positive net balance despite the increases in expenses due, to a greater extent, to franchise processing.
Income from bancassurance increased 27.0% when compared to 1Q22 explained by a greater balance on distributed insurance policies.
Banking services grew 27.3% in the year, on the back of a greater demand for transactional products and greater use of network channels. On payments, the higher income was driven by the incremental collection from individual clients.
2.3.Other Operating Income
Total other operating income was COP 990 billion in 1Q23, up by 84.2% compared to 4Q22 and by 51.4% compared to 1Q22. The quarterly expansion is mainly explained by income generated from net foreign exchange associated to hedging operations on investments.
1Q23
Income from operating leases was COP 418 billion in 1Q23, an increase of 7.6% compared to 4Q22 and 40.5% compared to 1Q22. The annual growth is explained to a greater extent by the operation in Colombia due to the increase in vehicle rental contracts under lease agreements and a greater volume in real estate leasing operations from the Colombian Real Estate Fund "FIC". Profit from sale of assets was COP 48 billion, higher by 25.6% compared to 1Q22 due to a greater volume of operations.
2.4.Asset Quality, Provision Charges and Balance Sheet Strength
The principal balance for past due loans (those that are overdue for more than 30 days) totaled COP 11,045 billion at the end of 1Q23 and represents 4.3% of total gross loans, increasing when compared to 4Q22, when past due loans represented 3.2% of total gross loans. During the quarter, charge-offs totaled COP 1,048 billion.
The coverage, measured by the ratio of allowances for loans losses (principal) to PDLs (overdue 30 days), was 138.3% at the end of 1Q23, decreasing compared to 168.7% at the end of 4Q22. The deterioration of the loan portfolio (new past due loans including charge-offs) was COP 3,603 billion.
Provision charges (net of recoveries) totaled COP 2,046 billion in 1Q23, presenting a 17.5% growth compared to 4Q22. Following the previous quarter trend, in 1Q23 most of the amount in provision expenses was concentrated in the Colombian operation in line with a greater portfolio deterioration on consumer loans.
Provisions as a percentage of the average gross loans were 3.1% annualized for 1Q23 and 2.2% for the last 12 months. Bancolombia maintains a strong balance sheet supported by an adequate level of loan loss reserves. Allowances (for the principal) for loan losses totaled COP 15,274 billion, or 5.9% of total loans at the end of 1Q23, increasing when compared to 4Q22.
The following tables present key metrics related to asset quality:
ASSET QUALITY
As of
(COP millions)
1Q22
4Q22
1Q23
Total 30-day past due loans
9,128,850
8,489,903
11,045,268
Allowance for loan losses (1)
13,603,403
14,325,181
15,273,890
Past due loans to total loans
4.23
%
3.24
%
4.25
%
Allowances to past due loans
149.02
%
168.73
%
138.28
%
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans
6.30
%
5.47
%
5.88
%
(1)
Allowances are reserves for the principal of loans.
% Of loan
30 days
PDL Per Category
Portfolio
1Q22
4Q22
1Q23
Commercial loans
63.4
%
3.31
%
2.14
%
3.03
%
Consumer loans
22.1
%
5.49
%
5.42
%
6.86
%
Mortgage loans
13.9
%
6.04
%
4.47
%
5.34
%
Microcredit
0.5
%
11.26
%
10.84
%
11.57
%
PDL TOTAL
4.23
%
3.24
%
4.25
%
% Of loan
90 days
PDL Per Category
Portfolio
1Q22
4Q22
1Q23
Commercial loans
63.4
%
2.79
%
1.78
%
2.44
%
Consumer loans
22.1
%
2.80
%
2.87
%
3.34
%
Mortgage loans*
13.9
%
2.78
%
2.58
%
2.67
%
Microcredit
0.5
%
8.12
%
6.34
%
6.66
%
PDL TOTAL
2.82
%
2.16
%
2.70
%
*Mortgage loans that were overdue were calculated for past due loans for 120 days instead of 90 days.
1Q23
4Q22
1Q23
1Q23 / 4Q22
Loans
Allowances
%
Loans
Allowances
%
Loans
Allowances
Stage 1
236,770,056
2,875,792
1.2
%
232,912,748
2,873,428
1.2
%
(1.6)
%
(0.1)
%
Stage 2
18,656,439
3,144,829
16.9
%
19,211,879
3,541,002
18.4
%
3.0
%
12.6
%
Stage 3
14,497,244
9,459,019
65.2
%
15,144,488
10,098,508
66.7
%
4.5
%
6.8
%
Total
269,923,739
15,479,640
5.7
%
267,269,115
16,512,938
6.2
%
(1.0)
%
6.7
%
Stage 1. Financial instruments that do not deteriorate since their initial recognition or that have low credit risk at the end of the reporting period. (12-month expected credit losses).
Stage 2. Financial instruments that have significantly increased their risk since their initial recognition. (Lifetime expected credit losses).
Stage 3. Financial instruments that have Objective Evidence of Impairment in the reported period. (Lifetime expected credit losses).
2.5.Operating Expenses
During 1Q23, operating expenses totaled COP 3,072 billion, decreasing by 4.6% compared to 4Q22 and increasing by 26.0% compared to 1Q22.
Personnel expenses (salaries, bonus plan payments and compensation) totaled COP 1,323 billion in 1Q23, up 11.6% from 4Q22 and up 23.9% from 1Q22. The annual variation is mainly explained by salary increases indexed to inflation, as well as variable compensation provisions.
General expenses decreased 14.0% in the quarter and increased 27.6% year-over-year. The variation in annual terms is affected by external factors such as the depreciation of the Colombian peso against the US dollar, inflation rates and higher taxes other than income tax approved in the last tax reform in Colombia. Internally, the main factors that contributed to growth were technology expenses such as hardware modernization and the journey to the cloud project as part of the digital transformation, as well as the customer rental contracts division (Renting) due to the increase in the active fleet of vehicles.
As of March 31, 2023, Bancolombia had 33,923 employees, owned 872 branches, 6,132 ATMs, 29,443 banking agents and served more than 29 million customers.
2.6.Taxes
Bancolombia's consolidated income tax for 1Q23 presented an expense of COP 586 billion, mainly impacted by Colombia due to the application of tax benefits such as untaxed dividends, exempt income and investment in productive real fixed assets. Additionally, due to the tax benefits in Guatemala, El Salvador and Panama, corresponding to exempt revenue from returns on securities issued by their governments. Revenues from foreign sources that are not taxed in Panama also contributed to a lower tax.
3.BREAK DOWN OF OPERATIONS
The following tables summarize the financial statements of our operations in each country.
BANCOLOMBIA S.A. (STAND ALONE) - COLOMBIA
The portfolio of Bancolombia S.A. presents a decrease of 0.4% in the quarter and an increase of 14.7% in the last 12 months. The slowdown seen since the end of 2022 has continued at the beginning of 2023 following a slower growth rate in the economy, a gradual increase in interest rates and its impact on the payment capacity of companies and individuals. The only segment that presented expansion during the quarter was mortgages, growing 1.5%. The commercial portfolio presented the largest contraction (0.7%) to a greater extent associated to Factoring loans. On the other hand, consumer presented a decrease of 0.4% affected by personal loans and credit card balances.
Net result for Bancolombia S.A. in 1Q23 was COP 1.7 trillion, which represents an increase of 5.2% when compared to the result of 4Q22. Net interest shows a reduction due to a greater increase on interest expenses vs interest income, this effect was caused by a greater volume in term deposits and higher deposit rates. Provision expenses show a quarterly growth of 21.1%, influenced by deterioration in consumer, and expenses associated to macroeconomic variables. Net feese decreased in 1Q23 due to lower revenues in transactional products as a seasonal effect of the last quarter of the year
1Q23
compared to the first quarter. Other operating income grew mainly by equity method from foreign subsidiaries in the quarter. Operating expenses recorded a 6.8% decrease compared to 4Q22, largely due to general expenses, such as fees and advertising.
BALANCE SHEET AND INCOME STATEMENT
Quarter
Growth
(COP million)
1Q22
4Q22
1Q23
1Q23 / 4Q22
1Q23 / 1Q22
ASSETS
Gross loans
156,160,885
179,835,433
179,156,743
(0.38)
%
14.73
%
Allowances for loans
(11,511,493)
(11,464,656)
(12,534,018)
9.33
%
8.88
%
Investments
37,949,062
42,826,853
45,906,171
7.19
%
20.97
%
Other assets
27,372,257
32,886,437
30,536,953
(7.14)
%
11.56
%
Total assets
209,970,711
244,084,066
243,065,849
(0.42)
%
15.76
%
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits
132,129,594
152,682,418
153,899,531
0.80
%
16.48
%
Other liabilities
47,196,474
51,730,320
51,712,305
(0.03)
%
9.57
%
Total liabilities
179,326,069
204,412,739
205,611,836
0.59
%
14.66
%
Shareholders' equity
30,644,642
39,671,327
37,454,013
(5.59)
%
22.22
%
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
209,970,711
244,084,066
243,065,849
(0.42)
%
15.76
%
Interest income
3,768,487
6,660,313
7,425,336
11.49
%
97.04
%
Interest expense
(885,807)
(2,632,620)
(3,431,424)
30.34
%
287.38
%
Net interest income
2,882,681
4,027,692
3,993,912
(0.84)
%
38.55
%
Net provisions
(246,110)
(1,476,617)
(1,787,865)
21.08
%
626.45
%
Fees and income from service, net
619,914
708,763
701,120
(1.08)
%
13.10
%
Other operating income
754,752
656,376
1,287,133
96.10
%
70.54
%
Total operating expense
(1,641,032)
(2,171,524)
(2,028,231)
(6.60)
%
23.59
%
Profit before tax
2,370,204
1,744,691
2,166,069
24.15
%
(8.61)
%
Income tax
(666,318)
(103,635)
(440,159)
324.72
%
(33.94)
%
Net income
1,703,886
1,641,056
1,725,910
5.17
%
1.29
%
1Q23
BANISTMO- PANAMA
Banistmo's portfolio closed 1Q23 with a decrease of 1.1% compared to the previous quarter (calculated in USD). Commercial presented the largest contraction as a result of prepayments from the corporate sector in January. Similarly, the consumer and microlending portfolios show a reduction, while mortgages grew 0.7% concentrated in the social housing portfolio. In the funding structure, it is worth noting a decrease on deposit products impacted by highly competitive interest rates in the market.
Net result for Banistmo in 1Q23 was a profit of COP 170.0 billion, which represents a significant growth in annual and quarterly terms. Despite the net interest income reduction in the quarter and the lower portfolio balance, Banistmo maintains a relatively stable net interest margin due to the positive repricing on loans, mainly in commercial. The net income expansion is mainly explained by lower loan provision expenses, due to parameters update over the expected losses model and a lower deterioration in the credit portfolio. Operating expenses also decreased largely due to the last quarter of the year seasonal effect, when usually there is an accrual accounting in some services and specific payments. Net interest margin in Banistmo for 1Q23 was 3.9% and annualized quarterly ROE was 12.7%.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET AND INCOME STATEMENT
Quarter
Growth
(COP million)
1Q22
4Q22
1Q23
1Q23 / 4Q22
1Q23 / 1Q22
ASSETS
Gross loans
29,725,562
39,440,223
37,688,605
(4.44)
%
26.79
%
Allowances for loans
(1,950,719)
(2,137,733)
(2,069,253)
(3.20)
%
6.08
%
Investments
5,469,398
7,124,914
7,100,915
(0.34)
%
29.83
%
Other assets
5,190,821
8,013,913
6,017,244
(24.92)
%
15.92
%
Total assets
38,435,063
52,441,316
48,737,511
(7.06)
%
26.80
%
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits
26,594,680
35,360,675
33,562,356
(5.09)
%
26.20
%
Other liabilities
7,721,393
11,716,321
9,809,710
(16.27)
%
27.05
%
Total liabilities
34,316,073
47,076,995
43,372,066
(7.87)
%
26.39
%
Shareholders' equity
4,118,990
5,364,320
5,365,445
0.02
%
30.26
%
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
38,435,063
52,441,316
48,737,511
(7.06)
%
26.80
%
Interest income
488,963
756,156
761,120
0.66
%
55.66
%
Interest expense
(195,235)
(290,697)
(313,564)
7.87
%
60.61
%
Net interest income
293,727
465,459
447,556
(3.85)
%
52.37
%
Net provisions
(39,142)
(150,405)
(61,304)
(59.24)
%
56.62
%
Fees and income from service, net
52,338
64,591
62,564
(3.14)
%
19.54
%
Other operating income
8,653
23,424
11,292
(51.79)
%
30.50
%
Total operating expense
(201,315)
(260,262)
(249,638)
(4.08)
%
24.00
%
Profit before tax
114,262
142,808
210,470
47.38
%
84.20
%
Income tax
(22,422)
(7,708)
(40,449)
424.78
%
80.40
%
Net income
91,840
135,100
170,022
25.85
%
85.13
%
1Q23
BANAGRICOLA- EL SALVADOR
Loans in Banco Agricola grew 0.7% in the quarter (calculated in USD). The consumer portfolio presented the highest growth (1.1%) driven by personal loans and credit cards. Commercial increased 0.8%, in which construction clients had an important contribution on originations. In general, commercial loans show a slowdown compared to recent quarters when they used to expand at a higher rate. In the funding structure, it is worth noting the significant growth in deposits led by checking accounts, which increased by 15.6%, mainly driven by deposits on institutional, government and corporate segments. This increase favorably offsets the reduction in savings account balances (-2.2%). Time deposits remain relatively stable.
Net result for Banco Agricola in 1Q23 was a profit of COP 134.5 billion, which represents an increase of 11.1% compared to 4Q22. Net interest income shows a quarterly reduction mainly due to growth in interest expenses from loans with financial institutions, to a greater extent caused by an interest rate increase on medium-term loans. It was partially offset by growing revenues from the lending business. Loan provisions increased in the quarter due to a greater deterioration reflected in the stage 3 balance rise. Operating expenses recorded a quarterly reduction resulting from a lower balance on amortization and intangibles due to the early cancellation of projects at the end of December 2022. The accumulated effective tax rate for Banco Agricola was 26%, positively impacted by exempt revenues from return on investments issued by the Government of El Salvador and by exempt dividends. Banco Agrícola's net interest margin for 1Q23 was 6.2% and the annualized quarterly ROE was 19.9%.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET AND INCOME STATEMENT
Quarter
Growth
(COP million)
1Q22
4Q22
1Q23
1Q23 / 4Q22
1Q23 / 1Q22
ASSETS
Gross loans
13,537,037
18,971,871
18,448,830
(2.76)
%
36.28
%
Allowances for loans
(601,174)
(729,238)
(711,857)
(2.38)
%
18.41
%
Investments
3,145,125
3,645,912
3,368,901
(7.60)
%
7.12
%
Other assets
4,211,554
4,807,979
5,269,464
9.60
%
25.12
%
Total assets
20,292,542
26,696,524
26,375,337
(1.20)
%
29.98
%
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits
15,740,135
19,873,744
19,669,270
(1.03)
%
24.96
%
Other liabilities
2,537,861
3,865,240
4,220,761
9.20
%
66.31
%
Total liabilities
18,277,996
23,738,984
23,890,031
0.64
%
30.70
%
Non-controlling interest
19,953
22,993
19,884
(13.52)
%
(0.35)
%
Stockholders' equity attributable to the owners of the parent company
1,994,592
2,934,546
2,465,422
(15.99)
%
23.61
%
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
20,292,542
26,696,524
26,375,337
(1.20)
%
29.98
%
Interest income
337,896
445,747
458,397
2.84
%
35.66
%
Interest expense
(58,282)
(97,416)
(117,131)
20.24
%
100.97
%
Net interest income
279,614
348,330
341,265
(2.03)
%
22.05
%
Net provisions
(7,474)
(28,770)
(48,420)
68.30
%
547.84
%
Fees and income from service, net
61,736
79,287
77,823
(1.85)
%
26.06
%
Other operating income
5,534
3,754
4,207
12.05
%
(23.98)
%
Total operating expense
(158,885)
(196,978)
(188,388)
(4.36)
%
18.57
%
Profit before tax
180,525
205,624
186,487
(9.31)
%
3.30
%
Income tax
(48,353)
(82,049)
(47,826)
(41.71)
%
(1.09)
%
Net income before non-controlling interest
132,171
123,575
138,662
12.21
%
4.91
%
Non-controlling interest
(4,017)
(2,499)
(4,181)
67.29
%
4.10
%
Net income
128,155
121,076
134,481
11.07
%
4.94
%
1Q23
GRUPO AGROMERCANTIL HOLDING - GUATEMALA
The credit portfolio in BAM continues in 1Q23 the positive trend of 2022, closing with a quarterly growth of 2.6% (calculated in USD). The fastest growing segment continues to be consumer, in which the largest originations involved credit cards. Commercial loans also reflect a good trend, although to a lesser extent, with significant originations completed in February. In the funding structure, there has been an increase in deposits in line with the loan portfolio growth. Both in savings accounts, checking accounts and term deposits, the deposit taking activity was concentrated in corporates during 1Q23. In addition, new lines of credit with financial institutions were approved to complement the resources needed to support the lending business.
The net result for BAM in 1Q23 was a profit of COP 66.5 billion. Net interest income grew in the quarter following the good performance in loans and the increase in interest rates. The main impact in the net income contraction during the quarter is explained by provision expenses linked to deterioration in consumer. On the other hand, operating expenses declined thanks to a greater efficiency in technology, as well as lower marketing expenses and fees. BAM's net interest margin for 1Q23 was 5.9% and annualized quarterly ROE was 11.1%.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET AND INCOME STATEMENT
Quarter
Growth
(COP million)
1Q22
4Q22
1Q23
1Q23 / 4Q22
1Q23 / 1Q22
ASSETS
Gross loans
15,463,403
20,866,364
20,677,298
(0.91)
%
33.72
%
Allowances for loans
(731,184)
(950,068)
(991,628)
4.37
%
35.62
%
Investments
1,577,980
1,964,271
2,065,644
5.16
%
30.90
%
Other assets
3,443,128
4,263,062
4,423,384
3.76
%
28.47
%
Total assets
19,753,327
26,143,629
26,174,698
0.12
%
32.51
%
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits
14,964,619
19,132,036
18,959,921
(0.90)
%
26.70
%
Other liabilities
3,045,041
4,503,961
4,898,675
8.76
%
60.87
%
Total liabilities
18,009,659
23,635,998
23,858,596
0.94
%
32.48
%
Non-controlling interest
20,522
21,728
20,932
(3.66)
%
2.00
%
Stockholders' equity attributable to the owners of the parent company
1,723,147
2,485,903
2,295,169
(7.67)
%
33.20
%
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
19,753,327
26,143,629
26,174,698
0.12
%
32.51
%
Interest income
311,123
504,000
537,764
6.70
%
72.85
%
Interest expense
(114,783)
(183,932)
(202,037)
9.84
%
76.02
%
Net interest income
196,340
320,069
335,727
4.89
%
70.99
%
Net provisions
4,100
(92,929)
(137,534)
48.00
%
(3454.59)
%
Fees and income from service, net
39,155
35,216
33,591
(4.61)
%
(14.21)
%
Other operating income
27,721
41,728
37,503
(10.12)
%
35.29
%
Total operating expense
(137,763)
(190,514)
(182,290)
(4.32)
%
32.32
%
Profit before tax
129,554
113,569
86,998
(23.40)
%
(32.85)
%
Income tax
(30,324)
(13,499)
(18,721)
38.68
%
(38.27)
%
Net income before non-controlling interest
99,229
100,070
68,277
(31.77)
%
(31.19)
%
Non-controlling interest
(1,141)
(1,339)
(1,785)
33.24
%
56.35
%
Net income
98,088
98,731
66,493
(32.65)
%
(32.21)
%
1Q23
4.BANCOLOMBIA Company Description (NYSE: CIB,BVC: BCOLOMBIA Y PFBCOLOM)
GRUPO BANCOLOMBIA is a full-service financial conglomerate incorporated in Colombia that offers a wide range of banking products and services to a diversified individual and corporate customer base of more than 29 million customers. GRUPO BANCOLOMBIA delivers its products and services via its regional network comprised of Colombia's largest non-government owned banking network, El Salvador's leading financial conglomerate (Banagricola S.A.), International banking and local (Banistmo S.A.) banking subsidiaries in Panama, Guatemala, Cayman and Puerto Rico. Together, BANCOLOMBIA and its subsidiaries provide stock brokerage, investment banking, leasing, factoring, consumer finance, fiduciary and trust services, asset management, among others.
