Bancolombia Down Over 7%, on Track for Largest Percent Decrease Since June 2020 -- Data Talk

Bancolombia S.A. Sponsored ADR Pfd ( CIB ) is currently at $24.88, down $1.95 or 7.27%

--Would be lowest close since Oct. 29, 2020, when it closed at $24.77

--On pace for largest percent decrease since June 11, 2020, when it fell 8.31%

--Currently down three of the past four days

--Currently down two consecutive days; down 11.87% over this period

--Worst two day stretch since the two days ending June 11, 2020, when it fell 14%

--Down 9.36% month-to-date; on pace for worst month since June 2022, when it fell 31.35%

--Down 21.24% year-to-date

--Down 64.71% from its all-time closing high of $70.50 on Feb. 1, 2013

--Down 27.12% from 52 weeks ago (Sept. 27, 2021), when it closed at $34.14

--Down 45.1% from its 52-week closing high of $45.32 on June 2, 2022

--Would be a new 52-week closing low

--Traded as low as $24.75; lowest intraday level since Oct. 30, 2020, when it hit $24.50

--Down 7.75% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since June 21, 2022, when it fell as much as 11.96%

All data as of 2:45:52 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-26-22 1511ET