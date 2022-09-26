Advanced search
    BCOLOMBIA   COB07PA00078

BANCOLOMBIA S.A.

(BCOLOMBIA)
End-of-day quote Bolsa De Valores De Colombia  -  2022-09-22
33110.00 COP   -5.24%
03:12pBancolombia Down Over 7%, on Track for Largest Percent Decrease Since June 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/21IHC's $2.15 billion Nutresa bid boosts shares in Colombian conglomerate GEA's companies
RE
09/16Bancolombia S.A. Announces the Establishment of Nequi S.A. Financial Company
CI
Bancolombia Down Over 7%, on Track for Largest Percent Decrease Since June 2020 -- Data Talk

09/26/2022 | 03:12pm EDT
Bancolombia S.A. Sponsored ADR Pfd ( CIB ) is currently at $24.88, down $1.95 or 7.27%


--Would be lowest close since Oct. 29, 2020, when it closed at $24.77

--On pace for largest percent decrease since June 11, 2020, when it fell 8.31%

--Currently down three of the past four days

--Currently down two consecutive days; down 11.87% over this period

--Worst two day stretch since the two days ending June 11, 2020, when it fell 14%

--Down 9.36% month-to-date; on pace for worst month since June 2022, when it fell 31.35%

--Down 21.24% year-to-date

--Down 64.71% from its all-time closing high of $70.50 on Feb. 1, 2013

--Down 27.12% from 52 weeks ago (Sept. 27, 2021), when it closed at $34.14

--Down 45.1% from its 52-week closing high of $45.32 on June 2, 2022

--Would be a new 52-week closing low

--Traded as low as $24.75; lowest intraday level since Oct. 30, 2020, when it hit $24.50

--Down 7.75% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since June 21, 2022, when it fell as much as 11.96%


All data as of 2:45:52 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-26-22 1511ET

All news about BANCOLOMBIA S.A.
Financials
Sales 2022 22 936 B 5 115 M 5 115 M
Net income 2022 5 753 B 1 283 M 1 283 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,77x
Yield 2022 7,69%
Capitalization 30 350 B 6 842 M 6 769 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,32x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,25x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 64,8%
Managers and Directors
Juan Carlos Mora Uribe President & Chief Executive Officer
José Humberto Acosta Martin Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
Gonzalo Alberto Perez Rojas Chairman
Arturo Condo Tamayo Independent Director
Andrés Felipe Mejía Cardona Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCOLOMBIA S.A.-4.58%6 842
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-31.08%321 017
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-28.68%254 958
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-13.18%208 669
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-15.78%153 277
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.52%150 592