Bancolombia S A : ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS STARTED A LIQUIDITY PROGRAM IN COLOMBIA WITH CREDICORP CAPITAL COLOMBIA FOR ITS ORDINARY AND PREFERRED SHARES - Form 6-K
December 15, 2023 at 06:20 am EST
Share
1
December 14th, 2023
Medellín, Colombia
BANCOLOMBIA ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS STARTED A LIQUIDITY PROGRAM IN COLOMBIA WITH CREDICORP CAPITAL COLOMBIA FOR ITS ORDINARY AND PREFERRED SHARES
Bancolombia announces that the Colombian stock exchange (BVC) has authorized a liquidity program in Colombia for its ordinary and preferred shares, under a contract with Credicorp Capital Colombia executed on December 1st, 2023, with an initial term of one year from its execution.
This program seeks to increase the number of transactions involving Bancolombia's shares through purchase and sale orders entered by Credicorp Capital Colombia in the stock market, enabling price formation.
These mechanisms contribute to promoting liquidity and mitigating volatility in stock trading, facilitating market entry and exit mechanisms for investors.
Bancolombia SA published this content on 15 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2023 11:19:36 UTC.
Bancolombia S.A. (Bancolombia) is a financial institution engaged in providing a range of financial products and services to a diversified individual, corporate, and government customer base throughout Colombia, Latin America and the Caribbean region. The Bank operates through 10 segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Leasing, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and All other. It delivers its products and services through its regional network comprising Colombia's non-Government owned banking network, El Salvador's financial conglomerate by gross loans, Guatemala's bank, Panama's bank and off-shore banking subsidiaries in Panama, Cayman and Puerto Rico, as well as subsidiaries in Peru. The Bank and its subsidiaries offer Savings And Investment, Ahorro A La Mano, Financing, Mortgage Banking, Factoring, Financial and Operating Leases, Capital Markets, eTrading, Cash Management, Foreign Currency, Bancassurance, Investment Banking and Trust Services.