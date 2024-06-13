The approval of an additional fee for the external auditor of Bancolombia S.A. up to the amount of one thousand six hundred and ten million pesos (COP $1.610.000.000), to be paid in one or more installments between July of 2024 and March of 2025, to certify the financial situation of Bancolombia S.A. in the context of the hybrid bond issuance process in the US.

The Audit Committee and the Board of Directors recommend to the General Shareholder's Meeting:

To certify the financial situation of Bancolombia S.A., in the context of the hybrid bond issuance in the US, an approximate of 2.946 hours will be allocated to the project.

The number of collaborators that will be assigned to Bancolombia are the following: