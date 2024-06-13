Bancolombia S A : Additional Compensation for the External Auditor Proposal
Additional Compensation for the
External Auditor Proposal
The Audit Committee and the Board of Directors recommend to the General Shareholder's Meeting:
The approval of an additional fee for the external auditor of Bancolombia S.A. up to the amount of one thousand six hundred and ten million pesos (COP $1.610.000.000), to be paid in one or more installments between July of 2024 and March of 2025, to certify the financial situation of Bancolombia S.A. in the context of the hybrid bond issuance process in the US.
To certify the financial situation of Bancolombia S.A., in the context of the hybrid bond issuance in the US, an approximate of 2.946 hours will be allocated to the project.
The number of collaborators that will be assigned to Bancolombia are the following:
Position
Number of people
Partners
8
Directors
2
Manager
13
Senior
10
Assistants
14
PWC has certified the non-existence of conflicts of interest, and not having received proceeds from Grupo Bancolombia that represents 25% or more of it's annual income.
