Additional Compensation for the

External Auditor Proposal

The Audit Committee and the Board of Directors recommend to the General Shareholder's Meeting:

  • The approval of an additional fee for the external auditor of Bancolombia S.A. up to the amount of one thousand six hundred and ten million pesos (COP $1.610.000.000), to be paid in one or more installments between July of 2024 and March of 2025, to certify the financial situation of Bancolombia S.A. in the context of the hybrid bond issuance process in the US.

To certify the financial situation of Bancolombia S.A., in the context of the hybrid bond issuance in the US, an approximate of 2.946 hours will be allocated to the project.

The number of collaborators that will be assigned to Bancolombia are the following:

Position

Number of people

Partners

8

Directors

2

Manager

13

Senior

10

Assistants

14

PWC has certified the non-existence of conflicts of interest, and not having received proceeds from Grupo Bancolombia that represents 25% or more of it's annual income.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Bancolombia SA published this content on 13 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2024 03:44:05 UTC.