    BCOLOMBIA   COB07PA00078

BANCOLOMBIA S.A.

(BCOLOMBIA)
Bancolombia S A : Board of Directors Members Profile

02/24/2023
Policy:

Bancolombia's

Board of

Directors

Members

Profile

General Purpose

Aware of the responsibilities and commitments required by an integral business management that combines sustainable business activity and proper management of publics funds, its necessary for Bancolombia to incorporate a selection criteria that must be considered, by the shareholders, to nominate their candidates for the Board of Directors of Bancolombia.

Such criteria is intended to ensure that the people to be appointed as Directors of Bancolombia have the suitability, professionalism and skills required to assume the duties as Director, and that the Board of Directors has the proper combination of qualities and skills that are required for an organization as Grupo Bancolombia.

The selection criteria shall be applicable to all candidates for the Board of Directors. If possible, each Director shall offer a professional specialization consistent with the Company´s Business.

Personal Skills

Bancolombia promotes a culture based on ethical and transparency principles for the decision-making process. The following are the personal skills required for the candidates that are seeking to become one of the Directors:

  • Integrity, high ethical standards and commitment with the corporate governance
  • High reputation, the Director acts as a diligent, consistent and transparent citizen and professional
  • Integrality, technical and soft skills with a business focus.
  • Conviction of the business model of Grupo Bancolombia towards to the sustainable development, wellness a equality.
  • Adequate skills for the decision-making process
  • Communicational skills based on respect and looking for a meeting point between different points of view

Professional Skills

The following are the professional skills that are consider during the evaluation process of the candidates:

  • The candidate must have personal and professional qualifications, academic preparation, and/or labor history which accredit him as suitable and competent person to manage and guide the Company.
  • The candidate may offer valuable contributions concerning orientation on relevant and strategic decisions of Grupo Bancolombia, as well as on the Bank's businesses and products
  • Understanding of the responsibilities that all financial entities have with their users, customers, shareholders, and all other stakeholders, locally and internationally
  • Analytical and managerial skills, a strategic vision of the business, objectivity, capacity to give their opinion, necessary skills to evaluate risk systems, financial results and new business proposals
  • Anticipation capacity, with a proactive vision towards the business and competition environment exposed to accelerated changes.
  • Shall offer specific skills that allow them make contributions in financial or risk areas, as well as in legal areas or commercial or economic topics
  • Knowledge on:
    • Knowledge of economics, markets and financial systems at global and regional levels, as well as interactions between public and private sector.
    • Knowledge and experience in companies of comparable size and relevance
    • Knowledge of industries or new areas of expertise as digital transformation, telecommunications, consumers, markets and sustainability
    • Knowledge to support the risk evaluation and the definition of the Group risk appetite

Eligibility By The Superintendence

Of Finance

Every candidate shall assure their conditions for eligibility by the Superintendence of Finance. This authority will perform a detailed analysis of their history, academic and professional history, disciplinary and credit records, among other aspects.

Thus, the candidate who aspires to submit its name to the consideration of the General Assembly of Shareholders must have fulfill the form established for this purpose accompanying the support information required by the authority.

Availability

Every candidate shall assure that they have necessary time available to assume their responsibilities with the Grupo Bancolombia.

Availability includes, in addition to attendance to Board meetings and Board supporting committees (attendance shall never be below 80% of total meetings per year, except for justified force majeure), preparation and evaluation of information before the meetings, supervision and investigation about the financial sector, training programs, meetings with supervisors, and, in general, necessary time to perform studies and make recommendations to the Company

Disclaimer

Bancolombia SA published this content on 24 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2023 15:40:53 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Consensus
