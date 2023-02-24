Bancolombia S A : Board of Directors Members Profile

General Purpose

Aware of the responsibilities and commitments required by an integral business management that combines sustainable business activity and proper management of publics funds, its necessary for Bancolombia to incorporate a selection criteria that must be considered, by the shareholders, to nominate their candidates for the Board of Directors of Bancolombia.

Such criteria is intended to ensure that the people to be appointed as Directors of Bancolombia have the suitability, professionalism and skills required to assume the duties as Director, and that the Board of Directors has the proper combination of qualities and skills that are required for an organization as Grupo Bancolombia.

The selection criteria shall be applicable to all candidates for the Board of Directors. If possible, each Director shall offer a professional specialization consistent with the Company´s Business.