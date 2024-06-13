Concept of the Good Governance Committee Regarding Candidates for the Board of Directors

Evaluation of candidates to the Board of Directors The shareholders Grupo de Inversiones Suramericana S.A. and Inversiones y Construcciones Estratégicas S.A.S. presented the following candidates for election to the Board of Directors of Bancolombia S.A. for the period July 2024 - March 2026. Non-independent members: Independent members: • Ricardo Jaramillo Mejía • Andrés Felipe Mejia Cardona • Juan David Escobar Franco • Arturo Condo Tamayo • Luis Fernando Restrepo Echavarría • Silvina Vatnick • Sylvia Escovar Gómez Hereafter, the concept of the Good Governance Committee on the suitability of the profiles, compliance with selection criteria and the analysis on the inabilities and incompatibilities of the candidates.

Ricardo Jaramillo Mejía Non-independent candidate Civil engineer from the Escuela de Ingeniería de Antioquia EIA and MBA with emphasis in finance from Boston University Graduate School of Management. Currently, he is the president of Grupo Sura, Holding of the Financial Conglomerate Sura-Bancolombia. Previously he served as Vicepresident of Business and Finance Development in Grupo Sura. Before, he performed the positions of CEO, CFO, and Project Manager in Banca de Inversión Bancolombia, as well as Fiduciaria Bancolombia. He has been a member of the following Boards of Directors: Suramericana, SURA Asset Management, Arus, Grupo Argos and Renting Colombia. He was also part of the Directive Council of Asociación Medellín Cultural, Orquesta Filarmónica de Medellín and Universidad EIA.

He is a professional with a solid knowledge in finance and business development and is compromised with the highest standards of ethics and corporate responsibility. His experience in a wide range of leadership roles provide him with an extensive comprehension of the operations and challenges of the organizations from a strategic perspective. As president of Grupo Sura, he leads an economic group with a wide portfolio of investments in Latin America, in industries such as finances, insurance and asset management. In addition, working for Grupo Bancolombia more than 8 years ago allowed him to acquire a profound knowledge of the culture, strategy and dynamics of the Group. With his ability to perform close follow-up to the financial management and his compromise with sustainable value generation for the shareholders, employees and the community, he would contribute to the healthy financial management and sustainable growth of Grupo Bancolombia. He is not involved in any cause of inability or incompatibility according to the law and the Good Governance Code.

Juan David Escobar Franco Non-independent candidate Member of the Board of Directors since 2020 Attendance to Committees and Board of Directors meetings during 2024: 86% He is a Systems Engineer from EAFIT University, with a specialization in Electronic Business from Tecnológico de Monterrey and a Masters Degree in Administration from the same institution. He has a Master's Degree in Actuary from Georgia State, senior management studies from the Kellogg School of Management, digital transformation from the University of Virginia, among other courses associated with project management and leadership. Since 2018 he has been President of Seguros Sura Colombia, a company where he has held different positions such as Vicepresident of Insurance, Actuary Manager and Director of Automobiles. He has been a member of different boards of directors of the business and social sector.

Through his formation and leadership in different businesses, including insurance business, he holds an in-depth knowledge in the identification, measurement and management of risks, in the development of advanced risk models and strategies of risk mitigation to protect the Bank's assets. He has wide analytic and management skills, as well as strengths in the evaluation and questioning of financial and risk information. His formation allows him to contribute to the identification of opportunities for improving processes and contributing to decisions relative to digital transformation, operational resilience, changes in infrastructure, technological conversion and tech failure management. In addition, he has in-depth knowledge in cybersecurity, security of information and electronic commerce. With his knowledge in technology and electronical business, he drives the innovation by promoting the identification and adoption of new technologies and disruptive trends that improve the client experience, increase competitivity and create new income sources. He is not involved in any cause of inability or incompatibility according to the law and the Good Governance Code.

Andrés Felipe Mejía Cardona Independent candidate Member of the Board of Directors since 2016 Attendance to Committees and Board of Directors meetings during 2024: 93% Economist from the University of Michigan, MBA from EAFIT, with studies in Strategic Planning from the University of Barcelona, Senior Management at the Universidad de los Andes, and the EXPRO Program in International Business at the CBI of Rotterdam, Netherlands. He has extensive professional experience in foreign trade and international markets. He is the General Manager of MU Mecánicos Unidos S.A.S., a company dedicated to metal foundry and manufacturer of the Victoria Brand. He has been a member of the Boards of Directors of Protección, Edatel, ISA, Isagen, XM, Internexa and Fabricato.

His professional experience and his academic formation as economist, with advanced studies in administration, strategic planning and senior management make him a strategist with wide experience in the local and international business, and with a high capacity of anticipating changes. He holds an excellent reputation given his successful and coherent career. Participating in the management of other companies in the financial sector, real sector and in Colombian issuers of securities has given him extensive knowledge in the comprehension of risk management, and in the understanding, monitoring and strengthening of the systems of internal control. This has allowed him to the management and operation structure at Bancolombia. He is not involved in any cause of inability or incompatibility according to the law and the Good Governance Code and meets the Independence criteria established by the law and the Good Governance Code.

Arturo Condo Tamayo Independent candidate Member of the Board of Directors since 2016 Attendance to Committees and Board of Directors meetings during 2024: 95% PhD in business strategy and competitiveness at Harvard Business School. He is Dean of EARTH University, an institution that educates leaders focused on the sustainability of rural areas. He was Dean of INCAE Business School and Director of the Latin American Center for Competitiveness and Sustainable Development. Consultant in strategic planning and competitive, corporate and internationalization strategy for companies and organizations in Latin America and Asia. He has also been an advisor to multilateral organizations such as the IDB and the World Bank. In 2014, he launched the strategic information company Keyword Centroamérica, of which he is President. He is a founding member of the Central American Private Sector Initiative (CAPSI), and of the Global Shapers community in Costa Rica, which is part of the World Economic Forum. He has been recognized by the World Economic Forum as a Young Global Leader (YGL). He is a founding member of the board of the Global Business Oath Project, a project that seeks to change the ethical behavior of business leaders. Arturo Condo was also one of the founders and promoters of the Fintech Association of Central America and the Caribbean in 2016 and was a member of the board of Impesa (2015-2017), a Fintech with a flagship product, Monibyte. He has received formation in technology, digital banking and cybersecurity from the Instituto de Empresa in Madrid.