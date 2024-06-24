Bancolombia S A : EXPLANATORY NOTE THIS FORM 6 K SHALL BE DEEMED FILED WITH THE SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION ("SEC") SOLELY FOR PURPOSES OF INCORPORATION BY REFERENCE INTO AND AS PART OF THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM F 3ASR (FILE NO. 333 264524) OF BANCOLOMBIA S.A. ON FILE WITH AND DECLARED EFFECTIVE BY THE SEC Form 6 K
June 24, 2024 at 05:19 pm EDT
Share
6-K
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington D.C. 20549
FORM 6-K
REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER
PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16 OF
THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
For the month of June, 2024.
Commission File Number 001-32535
Bancolombia S.A.
(Translation of registrant's name into English)
Carrera 48 # 26-85, Avenida Los Industriales
Medellín, Colombia
(Address of principal executive offices)
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.
Form 20-F ☑ Form 40-F ☐
Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1): ☐
Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(2): ☐
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant by furnishing the information contained in this form is also thereby furnishing the information to the Commission pursuant to Rule 12g3-2(b) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
Yes ☐ No ☑
If "Yes" is marked, indicate below the file number assigned to the registrant in connection with Rule 12g3-2(b): 82-.
EXPLANATORY NOTE
THIS FORM 6-K SHALL BE DEEMED FILED WITH THE SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION ("SEC") SOLELY FOR PURPOSES OF INCORPORATION BY REFERENCE INTO AND AS PART OF THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM F-3ASR (FILE NO. 333-264524) OF BANCOLOMBIA S.A. ON FILE WITH AND DECLARED EFFECTIVE BY THE SEC.
Bancolombia S.A. (Bancolombia) is a financial institution engaged in providing a range of financial products and services to a diversified individual, corporate, and government customer base throughout Colombia, Latin America and the Caribbean region. The Bank operates through 10 segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Leasing, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and All other. It delivers its products and services through its regional network comprising Colombia's non-Government owned banking network, El Salvador's financial conglomerate by gross loans, Guatemala's bank, Panama's bank and off-shore banking subsidiaries in Panama, Cayman and Puerto Rico, as well as subsidiaries in Peru. The Bank and its subsidiaries offer Savings And Investment, Ahorro A La Mano, Financing, Mortgage Banking, Factoring, Financial and Operating Leases, Capital Markets, eTrading, Cash Management, Foreign Currency, Bancassurance, Investment Banking and Trust Services.
Bancolombia S A : EXPLANATORY NOTE THIS FORM 6 K SHALL BE DEEMED FILED WITH THE SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION ("SEC") SOLELY FOR PURPOSES OF INCORPORATION BY REFERENCE INTO AND AS PART OF THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM F 3ASR (FILE NO. 333 264524) OF BANCOLOMBIA S.A. ON FILE WITH AND DECLARED EFFECTIVE BY THE SEC Form 6 K