For the month of May 2024
Bancolombia S.A.
Cra. 48 # 26-85
Medellín, Colombia
BANCOLOMBIA S.A.
Date May 29, 2024
/s/ JOSE HUMBERTO ACOSTA MARTIN.
Jose Humberto Acosta Martin.
Vice President of Finance
May 29, 2024
Medellín, Colombia
EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING NOTICE
The presidency of Bancolombia S.A. hereby calls the shareholders to an Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting, which will take place, in person, on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, at 8:00 am, at the offices of the management of the Bank, located at the following address: Carrera 48 Número 26-85, Torre Sur, Piso 11, in the city of Medellín.
The proposed agenda for the meeting is as follows:
|1.
|Verification of Quorum
|2.
|Reading and approval of the agenda
|3.
|Election of commission for vote count, approval, and execution of the minutes
|4.
|Election of the members of the Board of Directors for the period July, 2024 - March, 2026
|5.
|Approval of additional compensation for the External Auditor
|6.
|Approval of Policy for the Election of Board Members
|7.
|Proposal for amendment of the Bylaws
Shareholders may be represented at the Meeting by granting powers of attorney in writing to authorized representatives, in accordance with Colombian law. To expedite entry into the meeting and the registration process, we recommend sending a scanned copy of the power of attorney to the following email address asamblea@bancolombia.com.co, no later than June 25 at 3:00 p.m.
Powers of attorney may not be granted to Bancolombia employees nor to any other person directly or indirectly related to the management of Bancolombia.
The proposals and the information concerning the Meeting will be available at the Bank's website www.grupobancolombia.com, according to the Good Governance Code.
We invite our shareholders to visit the website www.grupobancolombia.com to be periodically informed about the matters regarding the General Shareholders' Meeting.
Management of the Company confirms that all required processes and authorizations required for the General Shareholders' Meeting notice were performed or obtained.
Contacts
Julián Mora Gomez
Jose Humberto Acosta
Catalina Tobon Rivera
Corporate VP
Financial VP
IR Director
Tel.: (57601) 4042436
Tel.: (57601) 4885934
Tel.: (57601) 4485950
