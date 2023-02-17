Bancolombia S A : General Shareholders´ Meeting Notice 2023

February 17, 2023
Medellín, Colombia
GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING NOTICE
The presidency of Bancolombia S.A. hereby calls the shareholders to the ordinary General Shareholders´ Meeting, which will take place this Friday, March 17, 2023, at 10:00 am, at the Intercontinental Hotel, located at the following address: Calle 16 No. 28-51 km 5 Vía Las Palmas, in the city of Medellín.
The proposed agenda for the meeting is as follows:
-
Verification of Quorum
-
Reading and approval of the agenda
-
Election of commission for vote count, approval, and execution of the minutes
-
Report from the Board of Directors and the CEO
-
Report of the Audit Committee
-
Non-consolidatedand consolidated financial statements
-
Report of the External Auditor
-
Approval of the financial statements and management reports
-
Proposal on profit distribution and provision for social benefit
-
Election of the Board of Directors for the period 2023-2025
-
Compensation of the Board of Directors
-
Election of the Financial Consumer Ombudsman for the period 2023-2025
Shareholders may be represented at the Meeting by granting powers of attorney in writing to authorized representatives, in accordance with Colombian Law. To expedite entry in the meeting and the registration process, we recommend sending a scanned copy of the power of attorney to the following email address asamblea@bancolombia.com.co, no later than March 16 at 3:00 p.m.
Powers of attorney may not be granted to Bancolombia employees nor to any other person directly or indirectly related to the management of Bancolombia.
Right of inspection
Beginning on February 24 of 2023, the proposals and the information concerning the Meeting will be available at the Bank's website www.grupobancolombia.com.
Contacts
|
Mauricio Rosillo
|
Jose Humberto
|
Catalina Tobón
|
Rojas
|
Acosta
|
Rivera
|
Corporate VP
|
Finance VP
|
IR Director
|
Tel: (57 601)
|
Tel: (57 601)
|
Tel (57 601)
|
4885675
|
4885934
|
4885950
For shareholders interested in exercising their right of inspection at the Bank´s headquarters, the documentation will be available at the following address: Carrera 48 N°26 - 85, South Tower, First Floor, in the city of Medellín on business days from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays, Sundays and holidays are not considered business days.
The right of inspection will be granted with a prior appointment requested through electronic mail asamblea@bancolombia.com.coand the process shall comply with the internal right of inspection policy, which may be accessed on our website.
We invite our shareholders to visit the website www.grupobancolombia.comto be periodically informed about the matters regarding the General Assembly of Shareholders.
Contacts
|
Mauricio Rosillo
|
Jose Humberto
|
Catalina Tobón
|
Rojas
|
Acosta
|
Rivera
|
Corporate VP
|
Finance VP
|
IR Director
|
Tel: (57 601)
|
Tel: (57 601)
|
Tel (57 601)
|
4885675
|
4885934
|
4885950