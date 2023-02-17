Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Colombia
  4. Bolsa De Valores De Colombia
  5. Bancolombia S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BCOLOMBIA   COB07PA00078

BANCOLOMBIA S.A.

(BCOLOMBIA)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bolsa De Valores De Colombia  -  2023-02-15
39400.00 COP   +3.68%
05:59pBancolombia S A : General Shareholders´ Meeting Notice 2023
PU
05:59pBancolombia S A : Measures to Ensure Fair Treatment of Shareholders
PU
2022BANCOLOMBIA S.A. : Ex-dividend day for quarterly dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bancolombia S A : General Shareholders´ Meeting Notice 2023

02/17/2023 | 05:59pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

February 17, 2023

Medellín, Colombia

GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING NOTICE

The presidency of Bancolombia S.A. hereby calls the shareholders to the ordinary General Shareholders´ Meeting, which will take place this Friday, March 17, 2023, at 10:00 am, at the Intercontinental Hotel, located at the following address: Calle 16 No. 28-51 km 5 Vía Las Palmas, in the city of Medellín.

The proposed agenda for the meeting is as follows:

  1. Verification of Quorum
  2. Reading and approval of the agenda
  3. Election of commission for vote count, approval, and execution of the minutes
  4. Report from the Board of Directors and the CEO
  5. Report of the Audit Committee
  6. Non-consolidatedand consolidated financial statements
  7. Report of the External Auditor
  8. Approval of the financial statements and management reports
  9. Proposal on profit distribution and provision for social benefit
  10. Election of the Board of Directors for the period 2023-2025
  11. Compensation of the Board of Directors
  12. Election of the Financial Consumer Ombudsman for the period 2023-2025

Shareholders may be represented at the Meeting by granting powers of attorney in writing to authorized representatives, in accordance with Colombian Law. To expedite entry in the meeting and the registration process, we recommend sending a scanned copy of the power of attorney to the following email address asamblea@bancolombia.com.co, no later than March 16 at 3:00 p.m.

Powers of attorney may not be granted to Bancolombia employees nor to any other person directly or indirectly related to the management of Bancolombia.

Right of inspection

Beginning on February 24 of 2023, the proposals and the information concerning the Meeting will be available at the Bank's website www.grupobancolombia.com.

Contacts

Mauricio Rosillo

Jose Humberto

Catalina Tobón

Rojas

Acosta

Rivera

Corporate VP

Finance VP

IR Director

Tel: (57 601)

Tel: (57 601)

Tel (57 601)

4885675

4885934

4885950

For shareholders interested in exercising their right of inspection at the Bank´s headquarters, the documentation will be available at the following address: Carrera 48 N°26 - 85, South Tower, First Floor, in the city of Medellín on business days from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays, Sundays and holidays are not considered business days.

The right of inspection will be granted with a prior appointment requested through electronic mail asamblea@bancolombia.com.coand the process shall comply with the internal right of inspection policy, which may be accessed on our website.

We invite our shareholders to visit the website www.grupobancolombia.comto be periodically informed about the matters regarding the General Assembly of Shareholders.

Contacts

Mauricio Rosillo

Jose Humberto

Catalina Tobón

Rojas

Acosta

Rivera

Corporate VP

Finance VP

IR Director

Tel: (57 601)

Tel: (57 601)

Tel (57 601)

4885675

4885934

4885950

Disclaimer

Bancolombia SA published this content on 17 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2023 22:59:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BANCOLOMBIA S.A.
05:59pBancolombia S A : General Shareholders´ Meeting Notice 2023
PU
05:59pBancolombia S A : Measures to Ensure Fair Treatment of Shareholders
PU
2022BANCOLOMBIA S.A. : Ex-dividend day for quarterly dividend
FA
2022Colombia's central bank expected to hike rates in year's final meeting
RE
2022Bancolombia S A : Q3 2022 Bancolombia S.A. Earnings Conference Call script in English
PU
2022Trii Grupo TT SAS announced that it has received $3 million in funding from Bancolombia..
CI
2022Transcript : Bancolombia S.A., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 16, 2022
CI
2022Bancolombia S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended S..
CI
2022UBS Upgrades BanColombia to Neutral from Sell, Lowers Price Target to $27 from $29
MT
2022BANCOLOMBIA S.A. : Ex-dividend day for quarterly dividend
FA
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANCOLOMBIA S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 24 216 B 4 944 M 4 944 M
Net income 2022 6 799 B 1 388 M 1 388 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,65x
Yield 2022 7,93%
Capitalization 35 179 B 7 182 M 7 182 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,45x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,30x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 64,8%
Chart BANCOLOMBIA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Bancolombia S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCOLOMBIA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 39 400,00 COP
Average target price 39 840,00 COP
Spread / Average Target 1,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Juan Carlos Mora Uribe President & Chief Executive Officer
José Humberto Acosta Martin Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
Gonzalo Alberto Perez Rojas Chairman
Arturo Condo Tamayo Independent Director
Andrés Felipe Mejía Cardona Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCOLOMBIA S.A.-7.29%7 069
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.7.23%415 987
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION6.52%282 126
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.00%212 236
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY16.18%181 032
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.82%158 791