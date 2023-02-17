Bancolombia S A : General Shareholders´ Meeting Notice 2023

February 17, 2023

Medellín, Colombia

GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING NOTICE

The presidency of Bancolombia S.A. hereby calls the shareholders to the ordinary General Shareholders´ Meeting, which will take place this Friday, March 17, 2023, at 10:00 am, at the Intercontinental Hotel, located at the following address: Calle 16 No. 28-51 km 5 Vía Las Palmas, in the city of Medellín.

The proposed agenda for the meeting is as follows:

Verification of Quorum Reading and approval of the agenda Election of commission for vote count, approval, and execution of the minutes Report from the Board of Directors and the CEO Report of the Audit Committee Non-consolidated and consolidated financial statements Report of the External Auditor Approval of the financial statements and management reports Proposal on profit distribution and provision for social benefit Election of the Board of Directors for the period 2023-2025 Compensation of the Board of Directors Election of the Financial Consumer Ombudsman for the period 2023-2025

Shareholders may be represented at the Meeting by granting powers of attorney in writing to authorized representatives, in accordance with Colombian Law. To expedite entry in the meeting and the registration process, we recommend sending a scanned copy of the power of attorney to the following email address asamblea@bancolombia.com.co, no later than March 16 at 3:00 p.m.

Powers of attorney may not be granted to Bancolombia employees nor to any other person directly or indirectly related to the management of Bancolombia.

Right of inspection

Beginning on February 24 of 2023, the proposals and the information concerning the Meeting will be available at the Bank's website www.grupobancolombia.com.

Contacts