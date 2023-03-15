Bancolombia S A : Management report recommendations by the Financial Consumer Ombudsman

REPORT ON ACTION PLANS IMPLEMENTED IN RESPONSE TO RECOMMENDATIONS AND

PROPOSALS MADE BY THE FINANCIAL CONSUMER REPRESENTATIVE

This report contains the actions taken by Bancolombia S.A. in response to recommendations and proposals made by the Financial Consumer Representative- FCR in 2022, aimed at consolidating an environment of due attention, fair treatment, protection, respect, and adequate provision of services to financial consumers.

The followings are the recommendations or proposals that the entity has done as a prioritized support, with their respective actions and action plans:

1. Provide a timely warning to clients in those scenarios where there is a probability of a financial impact affecting the debtor's ability to pay.

Related to this recommendation, financial education strategies were implemented aimed at clients with active URV loans, as well as training the sales team to provide guidelines and recommendations for proper and timely advice. Furthermore, the measures taken by Colombian Republic Bank in recent months were disclosed through social networks to avoid the high level of indebtedness.

A differential pricing policy was defined, aimed at specific client segments, to offer better rates, and a massive strategy was deployed to reduce the variable rate, encouraging the placement of fixed-rate credit and the use of rediscount lines that can offer more favorable conditions for the client.

It is worth mentioning that an interdisciplinary working group is currently active and periodically analyzes the macroeconomic context, seeking mitigation alternatives for clients.

2. To permanently ensure the maintenance of the service in the customer service channels.

Nequi Management

Currently, Nequi has a measurement of service availability through projected daily calculations. Likewise, availability is monitored periodically, action plans are defined with the teams in the event of disruptions, and there is continuous monitoring of services, the reason why in those cases in which an alert originated, a notification is generated to the technical teams in charge of the affected process, to detect the root cause of the failures and recover the availability.

In those cases, when events are materializes, technical and operational contingency plans are activated, while the Operational Risk Unit oversees managing the remission of communications to clients.

Finally, it is noteworthy that in the cases where Nequi must make technical or technological modifications and updates to its applications and portals, these are notified to the customer.