Bancolombia S A : Management report recommendations by the Financial Consumer Ombudsman

REPORT ON ACTION PLANS IMPLEMENTED IN RESPONSE TO RECOMMENDATIONS AND
PROPOSALS MADE BY THE FINANCIAL CONSUMER REPRESENTATIVE
This report contains the actions taken by Bancolombia S.A. in response to recommendations and proposals made by the Financial Consumer Representative- FCR in 2022, aimed at consolidating an environment of due attention, fair treatment, protection, respect, and adequate provision of services to financial consumers.
The followings are the recommendations or proposals that the entity has done as a prioritized support, with their respective actions and action plans:
1. Provide a timely warning to clients in those scenarios where there is a probability of a financial impact affecting the debtor's ability to pay.
Related to this recommendation, financial education strategies were implemented aimed at clients with active URV loans, as well as training the sales team to provide guidelines and recommendations for proper and timely advice. Furthermore, the measures taken by Colombian Republic Bank in recent months were disclosed through social networks to avoid the high level of indebtedness.
A differential pricing policy was defined, aimed at specific client segments, to offer better rates, and a massive strategy was deployed to reduce the variable rate, encouraging the placement of fixed-rate credit and the use of rediscount lines that can offer more favorable conditions for the client.
It is worth mentioning that an interdisciplinary working group is currently active and periodically analyzes the macroeconomic context, seeking mitigation alternatives for clients.
2. To permanently ensure the maintenance of the service in the customer service channels.
Nequi Management
Currently, Nequi has a measurement of service availability through projected daily calculations. Likewise, availability is monitored periodically, action plans are defined with the teams in the event of disruptions, and there is continuous monitoring of services, the reason why in those cases in which an alert originated, a notification is generated to the technical teams in charge of the affected process, to detect the root cause of the failures and recover the availability.
In those cases, when events are materializes, technical and operational contingency plans are activated, while the Operational Risk Unit oversees managing the remission of communications to clients.
Finally, it is noteworthy that in the cases where Nequi must make technical or technological modifications and updates to its applications and portals, these are notified to the customer.
Bancolombia Management
Regarding Banking Correspondents and self-service, a work cell was created to ensure the availability of ATMs. In addition, online compensation was enabled in Multifunctional ATMs and Robust Banking Correspondents, alerts and notifications were sent to clients making advances with Credit Cards, the account holder's name was included on the deposit slip when making bank deposits, and a new Nequi withdrawal transaction by Banking Correspondents was implemented.
In the physical branches, cash validation machines were put into operation, computer equipment was renewed, clients were directed to other self-managed channels, improvements were implemented in the unblocking process by provisioning and reissuing, and tools for the use of commercial equipment were activated.
In the digital channels, about the APP, Instances were increased for servers that handle high- flow transactions. We migrated to an MQ connection for authentication and session transactions and activated 100% of the balance inquiries from the Cloud. In the Business Virtual Branch (BVB) we increased the capacity of the servers and migrated to an MQ connection for authentication and session transactions. Meanwhile, in the Virtual Personal Branch (VPB) we improved monitoring and activated 100% balance consultation from the Cloud.
Finally, in the remote channels, we migrated from virtual services to specialized lines, increased, and maintained the availability of mass WhatsApp services, reduced transaction execution time, implemented the management pilot to avoid congestion in physical branches, and increased the capacity to generate bank certificates.
3. Nequi will adopt, in scenarios where it is considered viable, the best practices oriented to the attention and service of customers.
Currently, Nequi has a work plan that aims to improve the communication, content, and quality of the response to clarifications, requests, complaints, claims, and suggestions from its users, seeking to replicate Bancolombia S.A.'s best practices. In line with this proposal, an interdisciplinary working group was set up with the participation of, among other teams, legal and communications areas, seeking to address the needs from all possible perspectives and contribute to generating added value for the customer experience.
4. Continue working on the correct and efficient attention of requirements related to the protection of personal data to identify and mitigate root causes.
As data controllers and processors of personal information, we have a legal obligation to implement effective policies, procedures, and measures to ensure compliance with the rules on Personal Data Protection. Regarding the requirements filed for this reason, it is worth noting that they presented a decrease because of the performance of different analyses and the implementation of action plans, among which the adjustment in debugging rules stands out.
5. Validate alternatives to notify the client when debits are made to their accounts and explain the corresponding reasons.
From the mass events protocol, when a transactional incident occurs that involves debits or adjustments to clients' accounts, the commercial lines and teams are informed of the error and the correction made. In addition, the necessary information is provided to indicate to clients the name, date, and corresponding amount so that they can identify it in their transactions. About this need, the importance of prioritizing four products has been identified:
(i) payments, (ii) collections, (iii) credit cards, and (iv) debits.
6.Review and implement improvement actions in response to the requirements of financial customers, including the inputs sent to the DCF.
Validations are carried out on an ongoing basis to identify opportunities for improvement in the quality of the responses issued by the teams responsible for the attention and response to requirements, which consist of random checks carried out on the cases under management to provide greater clarity, completeness, and financial education to costumers.
7. Notifying financial customers, about the opening of virtual products.
A new digital linking experience is under development. This experience incorporates a set of mechanisms that will perform knowledge validations of the potential natural person client to link, ensuring identity validation from different controls where the experience restricts the creation of requests with the same cell phone and/or e-mail associated with several active experiences. Moreover, this experience notifies at real time opening the product.
8. Set default ceilings on domestic or international purchases, present or not present.
Currently, within the commercial electronic office, an initiative is being developed that seeks to unbundle the customization of limits for debit card purchase options in physical and virtual stores.
9. Continue strengthening the integral transactional monitoring of clients to avoid multiple transactions in fraud-related scenarios.
New analytical models have been implemented to detect possible focal points or points of compromise, convergence findings, customer characterization, and transaction risk assessment. The foregoing is to deploy strategies that seek to mitigate fraud through rules and the generation of communication, awareness, and culture campaigns. In the same way, monitoring rules have been generated to prevent fraud on pre-approved products that are exposed in digital channels.