Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Colombia
  4. Bolsa De Valores De Colombia
  5. Bancolombia S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BCOLOMBIA   COB07PA00078

BANCOLOMBIA S.A.

(BCOLOMBIA)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bolsa De Valores De Colombia  -  2023-02-15
39400.00 COP   +3.68%
05:59pBancolombia S A : General Shareholders´ Meeting Notice 2023
PU
05:59pBancolombia S A : Measures to Ensure Fair Treatment of Shareholders
PU
2022BANCOLOMBIA S.A. : Ex-dividend day for quarterly dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bancolombia S A : Measures to Ensure Fair Treatment of Shareholders

02/17/2023 | 05:59pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

January 23, 2023

Medellín, Colombia

BANCOLOMBIA S.A. ANNOUNCES MEASURES TO ENSURE FAIR TREATMENT OF ITS SHAREHOLDERS

The following are actions determined by the Board of Directors as prohibited and included in the Good Governance Code, to be followed by legal representatives, management and other employees of Bancolombia SA, as well as at legal representatives, management and other employees of Fiduciaria Bancolombia SA, the entity responsible for administering the bank's shares, aimed at ensuring the fair treatment of all of Bancolombia's shareholders, and which will apply in the General Shareholders' Meeting to be held on March 17, 2023.

  • Encouraging, promoting or suggesting that shareholders grant blank-check powers, where the name of the representative for the shareholders' meetings does not appear clearly defined.
  • Receiving powers from the shareholders where the name of the respective representative for the shareholders' meeting does not appear clearly defined.
  • Accepting powers conferred by the shareholders as valid if all legal requirements have not been fulfilled. Powers-of-attorney must be granted in writing, indicating the name of the representative, the person who can replace the representative, if applicable, and the date of the meeting. Legal entities that grant powers-of-attorney must include a recent certificate of good standing that proves their existence and representation in accordance with the law.
  • Suggesting or determining the names of those who will act as representatives of the shareholders at the meetings.
  • Recommending that shareholders vote for a certain list. This does not restrict the Board of Directors or the CEO, in the exercise of their duties, from presenting proposals for the consideration at the shareholders' meeting.
  • Coordinating or entering into an agreement with any shareholder or with any representative of shareholders to vote in favor or against any proposal that is presented at the shareholders' meeting.

The behaviors described will also be prohibited when they are carried out through a legal representative, agent or intermediary.

Contacts

Mauricio Rosillo

Jose Humberto

Catalina Tobón

Rojas

Acosta

Rivera

Corporate VP

Financial VP

IR Director

Tel: (57 601)

Tel: (57 601)

Tel: (57 601)

4885675

4885934

4485950

Article 33 of the Bylaws establishes that management and employees, while in the exercise of their duties, may not exercise their powers to represent shares other than their own in shareholders' meetings, nor substitute the powers granted to them. This prohibition does not apply to legal representation. Management and employees may also not vote, even with their own shares, on the matters related to approving end of the year or liquidation balance sheets and accounts.

In this context, the Board of Directors requested that, to take the measures to ensure the fair treatment of Bancolombia's shareholders, management implement the following procedures:

  • In order to incentivize the compliance by the holders of common shares with the legal requirements for the use of powers of attorney, Bancolombia will provide, on its website, forms of powers of attorney that can be downloaded and reviewed by any interested shareholder.
  • Shareholders will have unrestricted freedom to appoint their representative.
  • Management will not suggest or coordinate with any of the shareholders to vote in favor or against any proposal.
  • Bancolombia will make available in the the General Shareholders' Meeting a legal team in charge of verifying compliance of the powers of attorneys conferred with legal requirements and ensuring that appointed representatives are not included in the bank's data base of employees as of March 17,2023.

The Board of Directors appointed the following employees as responsible for implementing and verifying compliance with the control procedures:

BANCOLOMBIA

Legal Vice President and General Secretary

Legal Director of Company and Corporate Affairs

FUDUCIARIA BANCOLOMBIA

Trust Business Administration Manager

Head of Fiduciary Business Administration Section Medellín

Fiduciary Business Administration Section Analysts Medellín

These employees must check that the powers-of-attorney granted by the shareholders comply with the requirements of article 184 of the Code of Commerce and with the guidelines of the Board of Directors. Powers-of-attorney that are not in compliance with the provisions herein will not be accepted.

Contacts

Mauricio Rosillo

Jose Humberto

Catalina Tobón

Rojas

Acosta

Rivera

Corporate VP

Financial VP

IR Director

Tel: (57 601)

Tel: (57 601)

Tel: (57 601)

4885675

4885934

4485950

Disclaimer

Bancolombia SA published this content on 17 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2023 22:59:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BANCOLOMBIA S.A.
05:59pBancolombia S A : General Shareholders´ Meeting Notice 2023
PU
05:59pBancolombia S A : Measures to Ensure Fair Treatment of Shareholders
PU
2022BANCOLOMBIA S.A. : Ex-dividend day for quarterly dividend
FA
2022Colombia's central bank expected to hike rates in year's final meeting
RE
2022Bancolombia S A : Q3 2022 Bancolombia S.A. Earnings Conference Call script in English
PU
2022Trii Grupo TT SAS announced that it has received $3 million in funding from Bancolombia..
CI
2022Transcript : Bancolombia S.A., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 16, 2022
CI
2022Bancolombia S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended S..
CI
2022UBS Upgrades BanColombia to Neutral from Sell, Lowers Price Target to $27 from $29
MT
2022BANCOLOMBIA S.A. : Ex-dividend day for quarterly dividend
FA
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANCOLOMBIA S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 24 216 B 4 944 M 4 944 M
Net income 2022 6 799 B 1 388 M 1 388 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,65x
Yield 2022 7,93%
Capitalization 35 179 B 7 182 M 7 182 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,45x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,30x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 64,8%
Chart BANCOLOMBIA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Bancolombia S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCOLOMBIA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 39 400,00 COP
Average target price 39 840,00 COP
Spread / Average Target 1,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Juan Carlos Mora Uribe President & Chief Executive Officer
José Humberto Acosta Martin Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
Gonzalo Alberto Perez Rojas Chairman
Arturo Condo Tamayo Independent Director
Andrés Felipe Mejía Cardona Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCOLOMBIA S.A.-7.29%7 069
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.7.23%415 987
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION6.52%282 126
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.00%212 236
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY16.18%181 032
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.82%158 791