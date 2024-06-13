Have rendered services or received any remuneration, directly or indirectly, for an annual amount greater than the equivalent of USD $120,000, from financial groups or conglomerates other than the one to which Bancolombia belongs, during the two (2) years prior to his or her appointment.

That the candidate, directly or in conjunction with its Affiliates, has direct or indirect equity participation or be beneficial owners of an equity participation equal to or greater than 0.5% of the voting rights of financial entities other than Bancolombia or of broker dealers (intermediarios del mercado de valores) in Colombia or any of the countries in which the Group operates.

To be a counterparty, directly or through its Affiliates or entities in which the candidate or its Affiliates hold a position of Management official, in judicial, administrative or arbitration proceedings, or in judicial or extrajudicial conciliation proceedings, in which the counterparty is any of the Companies or any of the entities of the Conglomerate to which the Grupo Bancolombia belongs.

Be an Affiliate, of a member of the Board of Directors associated with Bank or credit establishments or its equivalent to the Grupo Bancolombia , who exercises functions as a director on the date on which the election of the respective candidate is submitted to the consideration of the general shareholders' meeting or with another candidate for member of the Board of Directors of Bancolombia in the same election.

To be in a competitive situation, directly or through its affiliates, with the financial entities of the Grupo Bancolombia.

Be involve in a situation of material and permanent conflict of interest, as determined by the Board of Directors..

Having been convicted or found guilty, in Colombia or in another jurisdiction, in judicial or administrative proceedings, within the ten (10) years prior to the date of the general shareholders' meeting at which the Board of Directors would be elected for: (a) violation of the rules regulating the securities market, (b) violation of the rules regulating the activity of financial institutions, as well as having been disqualified, totally or partially, by public or private entities, to engage in commercial activities in any jurisdiction.

Having been a Director Officer of Persons who incurred, within the ten (10) years prior to the date of the general shareholders' meeting at which the Board of Directors is to be elected, in the disqualifications contemplated in the preceding paragraph, provided that the candidate has been a Director Officer of the respective Person at the time the events constituting the infraction occurred.