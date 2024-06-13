Proposal for amendment of the Bylwas
General Shareholders´ Meeting June 2024
For the purpose of moving towards in strengthening corporate governance, it is advised that the General Shareholders' Meeting approves the following amendment to the Bank's bylaws:
Section
Current
Proposed
Justification
Article
47.
Article 47. Elections and voting: Elections and voting by the General
Article 47. Elections and voting: Elections and voting by the
It is specified that,
Elections
and
Shareholder's Meeting will observe the following rules:
General Shareholder's Meeting will observe the following rules:
at the discretion
voting.
(…)
(…)
of the Board of
Directors,
5. When electing members of the Board of Directors, the
5. When electing members of the Board of Directors, the
Regulations for
the Elections of
Shareholders' Meeting must consider the criteria for selection,
Shareholders' Meeting must consider the criteria for selection,
Members to the
independence and disqualifications and incompatibilities provided
independence and disqualifications and incompatibilities
Board of Directors,
for by law, these Bylaws, and those contained in the Bank's Code of
provided for by law, these Bylaws, the Regulations for Electing
Good Governance, which will be shared regarding each candidate
Members to the Board of Directors approved by the General
approved by the
prior to voting. The election of a Board member that does not meet
Shareholders' Meeting and those contained in the Bank's Code of
General
selection or independence criteria or is subject to disqualification or
Good Governance, which will be shared regarding each
Shareholders'
incompatibility will surpass the limits of the social contract.
candidate prior to voting. The election of a Board member that
Meeting, must be
does not meet selection or independence criteria or is subject to
considered when
disqualification or incompatibility will surpass the limits of the
electing members
social contract.
to the Board of
Elections of independent directors shall be held by a separate vote
Elections of independent directors shall be held by a separate
Directors, which
includes criteria of
from that of the other Board members, unless it is ensured that the
vote from that of the other Board members, unless it is ensured
independence,
minimum number of independent members required by law or
that the minimum number of independent members required by
disqualifications
bylaws will be achieved, or, where only one slate is submitted, that
law or bylaws will be achieved, or, where only one slate is
and
slate includes the minimum number of independent members
submitted, that slate includes the minimum number of
incompatibilities.
required by law or bylaws.
independent members required by law or bylaws.
Likewise, when setting the compensation for the directors, the
Likewise, when setting the compensation for the directors, the
Meeting shall consider the number and capacities of its members,
Meeting shall consider the number and capacities of its
their responsibilities and the time required, in such a way that such
members, their responsibilities and the time required, in such a
compensation adequately provides for the contribution the Bank
way that such compensation adequately provides for the
expects from its directors.
contribution the Bank expects from its directors.
(…)
(…)
Article 54. Incompatibility on the grounds of kinship: There may
Article 54. Disqualifications and incompatibilities: There may
For greater
Incompatibility
not be any majority in the Board of Directors formed by persons
not be any majority in the Board of Directors formed by
clarity, we
on the grounds of
related to each other by marriage, or by kinship within the third
persons related to each other by marriage, or by kinship within
propose including
kinship:
degree of consanguinity, second degree of affinity, or first
the third degree of consanguinity, second degree of affinity, or
a reference to the
degree of civil relationship.
first degree of civil relationship. Likewise, no Board member
disqualifications
may be a Person that falls under any of the assumptions of
and
disqualification and incompatibility defined in these Bylaws,
incompatibilities
the Code of Good Governance and the Regulations for the
defined in the
Election of Members of the Board of Directors approved by the
General Shareholders' Meeting.
bylaws, the Code
of Good
any Board elected in contravention of these Regulations may not
Any Board elected in contravention of these Regulations may
Governance and
act and the previous Board will continue performing its
not act and the previous Board will continue performing its
the Regulations
functions, which will immediately convene the Shareholders'
functions, which will immediately convene the Shareholder's
for the Election of
Meeting for a new election. Any and all decisions made by the
Meeting for a new election. Any and all decisions made by the
Members to the
Board by a majority vote in contravention of this rule will not be
Board by a majority vote in contravention of this rule will not
Board of
effective.
be effective.
Directors,
approved by the
Shareholders'
Meeting.
Article 95. Price-Matching Obligation.
It is proposed that
Matching
a new Article is
(a) In the event that, after June 26, 2024 (the "Cut-off Date"), any beneficial owner of common shares in the Bank
a beneficial owner
Obligation
proposed
that owns less than 25% of such shares on the Cut-off Date should acquire, in one or more transactions, directly or
that
acquires a
indirectly, during a period of 12 months following the first acquisition after the Cut-off Date ("Matching Period
certain
One"), ordinary shares that lead them to have a shareholding interest greater than 25% of the Bank's common
shareholding with
shares, will be obliged to pay to each Seller that disposed of their common shares during Matching Period One, an
voting
rights
amount equal to the difference between, (x) the highest price per common share in the Bank paid by the beneficial
should be obliged,
owner during Matching Period One and, (y) the Bank's common share price paid to Seller ("Matching Value One").
for 12 months, to
(b) Any beneficial owner who acquires common shares in the Bank via an Initial Takeover Bid, and subsequently
acquires, in one or more transactions, directly or indirectly, during a period of 12 months following the award of
match the price to
the Initial Takeover Bid ("Matching Period Two"), additional shareholding that increases its percentage of the
each
and
every
Bank's common stock by 5% or more, shall be obliged to pay each Seller that disposed of its common shares in the
shareholder
that
Bank during Matching Period Two, an amount equal to the difference between, (x) the highest price per common
has
sold
them
share of the Bank paid by the beneficial owner during Matching Period Two and, (y) the price per common share in
their
common
the Bank paid to the Seller ("Matching Value Two"). Once Matching Period Two has expired, if the beneficial owner
shares during that
makes a new Takeover Bid for common shares in the Bank, that offer shall be considered a new Initial Takeover Bid
period.
and the provisions of this Article 95 shall be reapplied.
FIRST PARAGRAPH: Under this Article 95, (i) "acquire" shall mean any act by which a person or group of persons
becomes, directly or indirectly, the beneficial owner of common shares in the Bank; (ii) "beneficial owner" shall have
the meaning given to this term in Decree 2555/2010, Article 6.1.1.1.3; (iii) the "Seller" shall mean a holder of
common stock in the Bank that sells his or her shares subject to subparagraph (a) or (b) of this Article 95; (iv)
"Initial Takeover Bid" shall mean a public offering of shares ("Takeover Bid") under the terms of Decree 2555, Article
6.15.2.1.1., awarded after the Cut-off Date; (v) "Matching Value" shall mean Matching Value One, or Matching Value
Two, as applicable to subparagraph (a) or (b).
(Continued on next page)
SECOND PARAGRAPH: When Takeover Bid or Bids are made in United States Dollars or another currency, the sum in
Colombian pesos calculated at the current representative market rate certified by the Colombian Financial
Superintendent on the date or dates defined in the corresponding takeover booklet will be used to determine the
price and apply the provisions of this article.
THIRD PARAGRAPH: For payment of the Matching Value to Sellers:
(i) A beneficial owner that has acquired common shares in the Bank under subparagraph (a) or (b) of this Article 95
(the "Buyer") will be obliged to notify the Bank (1) that the obligation to pay the Matching Value exists, (2) the date
on which the said obligation arose, and (3) the period covered by Matching Period One, in the case of subparagraph
(a), or the expiration date of Matching Period Two, in the case of subparagraph (b).
(ii) Once the Bank receives the information referred to in the preceding paragraph from the Buyer, it shall inform the
market, using the appropriate reporting mechanism.
(iii) The Buyer shall, no more than forty-five calendar days after the obligation to pay the Matching Value has arisen,
lift the stock exchange reserve and grant any and all other consents and documents required to make effective the
provisions of this Article 95, and to allow Sellers to verify if they are creditors of the Matching Value. Likewise, and
during the same forty-five calendar day period, the Buyer shall establish the process for, directly or through a third
party, receiving requests for payment of the Matching Value from Sellers, verify whether payment is applicable, and
perform any and all other activities required for payment of the Matching Value to the Sellers.
(iv) Buyer shall pay the Matching Value to Sellers no later than 15 business days from the date on which it receives
the corresponding payment request from Seller.
FOURTH PARAGRAPH: If the Buyer fails to meet its reporting obligations under this Article 95 or fails to pay the
Matching Value under the terms set forth in this Article 95, the Buyer agrees that (i) it will be in default and will
therefore pay default interest at the highest rate permitted by law as of the date payment was due under the Third
Paragraph; and (ii) it will be liable for any other damages caused to each holder of common shares in the Bank due to
its non-performance or late or defective performance of its obligation to pay the Matching Value.
