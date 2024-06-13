Section Current Proposed Justification

Article 95. Price- Continuation…

Matching

Obligation SECOND PARAGRAPH: When Takeover Bid or Bids are made in United States Dollars or another currency, the sum in

Colombian pesos calculated at the current representative market rate certified by the Colombian Financial

Superintendent on the date or dates defined in the corresponding takeover booklet will be used to determine the

price and apply the provisions of this article.

THIRD PARAGRAPH: For payment of the Matching Value to Sellers:

(i) A beneficial owner that has acquired common shares in the Bank under subparagraph (a) or (b) of this Article 95

(the "Buyer") will be obliged to notify the Bank (1) that the obligation to pay the Matching Value exists, (2) the date

on which the said obligation arose, and (3) the period covered by Matching Period One, in the case of subparagraph

(a), or the expiration date of Matching Period Two, in the case of subparagraph (b).

(ii) Once the Bank receives the information referred to in the preceding paragraph from the Buyer, it shall inform the

market, using the appropriate reporting mechanism.

(iii) The Buyer shall, no more than forty-five calendar days after the obligation to pay the Matching Value has arisen,

lift the stock exchange reserve and grant any and all other consents and documents required to make effective the

provisions of this Article 95, and to allow Sellers to verify if they are creditors of the Matching Value. Likewise, and

during the same forty-five calendar day period, the Buyer shall establish the process for, directly or through a third

party, receiving requests for payment of the Matching Value from Sellers, verify whether payment is applicable, and

perform any and all other activities required for payment of the Matching Value to the Sellers.

(iv) Buyer shall pay the Matching Value to Sellers no later than 15 business days from the date on which it receives

the corresponding payment request from Seller.

FOURTH PARAGRAPH: If the Buyer fails to meet its reporting obligations under this Article 95 or fails to pay the

Matching Value under the terms set forth in this Article 95, the Buyer agrees that (i) it will be in default and will

therefore pay default interest at the highest rate permitted by law as of the date payment was due under the Third

Paragraph; and (ii) it will be liable for any other damages caused to each holder of common shares in the Bank due to