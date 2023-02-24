Bancolombia S A : Proposal for the election of the Financial Consumer Ombudsman 2023-2025

Proposal for the election of the Financial Consumer Ombudsman 2023-2025

The Board of Directors recommends to the General Assembly of Shareholders the election of Maria Adelayda Calle Correa as Principal Consumer Ombudsman and Ana Cristina Velásquez Cruz as Alternate Consumer Ombudsman for the April 2023-March 2025 period.

Maria Adelayda Calle y Ana Cristina Velásquez recommendation is based on their professional career, specialized knowledge and experience on the financial sector and their services proposal, giving the size of the Bank, number of clients, products, services, operations, volume of complaints and claims, channels available and, in general, the fulfillment of the duties assigned by the SFC, through Circular 013, by means of which the responsibilities of the financial Customer´s Defender were extended, among others, regarding its role as spokesman for the financial customers, the obligation to submit recommendations and proposals associated to services rendered to financial customers and its participation on the identification of the causes related to situations that affects the quality of the offered products and services. The proposal contemplates the provision of services leveraged in analytics, process automation and digital developments, acting within the framework of opportunity, quality and efficiency, through a human team, and a technological infrastructure that favors good relations. between the Bank and its financial consumers.

Maria Adelayda Calle and Ana Cristina Velásquez have proved their Independence, autonomy and the inexistence of conflicts of interest related to the execution of their functions as Consumer Ombudsman's. In addition, the favorable concept from the Compliance Team, related to the validation of the Control Lists and the Inabilities and incompatibilities´s Protocol for the Financial Consumer Ombudsman, was considered for this recommendation.