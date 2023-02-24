Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Colombia
  4. Bolsa De Valores De Colombia
  5. Bancolombia S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BCOLOMBIA   COB07PA00078

BANCOLOMBIA S.A.

(BCOLOMBIA)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bolsa De Valores De Colombia  -  2023-02-22
37100.00 COP   -4.13%
02:07aBancolombia S A : Proposal for the election of the Financial Consumer Ombudsman 2023-2025
PU
02/23Bancolombia S A : Proposal of Compensation for the Board of Directors
PU
02/23Bancolombia S A : Proposal for Distribution of Profits
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bancolombia S A : Proposal for the election of the Financial Consumer Ombudsman 2023-2025

02/24/2023 | 02:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Proposal for

the election of

the Financial

Consumer

Ombudsman 2023-2025

The Board of Directors recommends to the General Assembly of Shareholders the election of Maria Adelayda Calle Correa as Principal Consumer Ombudsman and Ana Cristina Velásquez Cruz as Alternate Consumer Ombudsman for the April 2023-March 2025 period.

Maria Adelayda Calle y Ana Cristina Velásquez recommendation is based on their professional career, specialized knowledge and experience on the financial sector and their services proposal, giving the size of the Bank, number of clients, products, services, operations, volume of complaints and claims, channels available and, in general, the fulfillment of the duties assigned by the SFC, through Circular 013, by means of which the responsibilities of the financial Customer´s Defender were extended, among others, regarding its role as spokesman for the financial customers, the obligation to submit recommendations and proposals associated to services rendered to financial customers and its participation on the identification of the causes related to situations that affects the quality of the offered products and services.

The proposal contemplates the provision of services leveraged in analytics, process automation and digital developments, acting within the framework of opportunity, quality and efficiency, through a human team, and a technological infrastructure that favors good relations. between the Bank and its financial consumers.

Maria Adelayda Calle and Ana Cristina Velásquez have proved their

Independence, autonomy and the inexistence of conflicts of interest related to the

execution of their functions as Consumer Ombudsman's.

In addition, the favorable concept from the Compliance Team, related to the validation of the Control Lists and the Inabilities and incompatibilities´s Protocol for the Financial Consumer Ombudsman, was considered for this recommendation.

Maria Adelayda Calle: Lawyer from Universidad Pontificia Bolivariana.

Commercial Law Specialist with advanced studies in Tax Law from

Universidad Eafit and Lean Six Sigma of Tecnológico de Monterrey.

She is a certified conciliator by the Chamber of Commerce of Cali.

She has more than 30 years of experience in the financial sector, having advised the legal structuration of financial services and products, including leasing and other strategic operations. She held different positions within the Legal Vice Presidency of Bancolombia S.A., leading the Legal Department of Financial Intermediation, the Legal Department of Individuals and SME, and the Real Estate, Leasing, and Rent and Use Legal Department.

Ana Cristina Velasquez Cruz: Lawyer from Universidad Pontificia Bolivariana, Commercial Law Specialist with advanced studies on Finance, Business Management, Real State Law, and Law, Technology and Innovation. She has more than 20 years of experience, having act as attorney on the Institutional Direction of Bancolombia S.A. and sectorial attorney of BBVA Colombia in Antioquia, Chocó y Eje Cafetero. She has been certified as conciliator by the Chamber of Conciliation of Colombia.

Disclaimer

Bancolombia SA published this content on 24 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2023 07:06:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BANCOLOMBIA S.A.
02:07aBancolombia S A : Proposal for the election of the Financial Consumer Ombudsman 2023-2025
PU
02/23Bancolombia S A : Proposal of Compensation for the Board of Directors
PU
02/23Bancolombia S A : Proposal for Distribution of Profits
PU
02/23Bancolombia S A : Results Report 4Q22
PU
02/23Bancolombia S A : Model of Written Power of Attorney
PU
02/23Bancolombia S A : Model of Written Power of Attorney for Entities
PU
02/23Bancolombia S A : Regulation for the Exercise of the Right of Inspection
PU
02/17Bancolombia S A : General Shareholders´ Meeting Notice 2023
PU
02/17Bancolombia S A : Measures to Ensure Fair Treatment of Shareholders
PU
2022BANCOLOMBIA S.A. : Ex-dividend day for quarterly dividend
FA
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANCOLOMBIA S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 24 240 B 4 988 M 4 988 M
Net income 2022 6 776 B 1 394 M 1 394 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,32x
Yield 2022 8,42%
Capitalization 33 179 B 6 828 M 6 828 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,37x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,22x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 64,8%
Chart BANCOLOMBIA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Bancolombia S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCOLOMBIA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 37 100,00 COP
Average target price 39 840,00 COP
Spread / Average Target 7,39%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Juan Carlos Mora Uribe President & Chief Executive Officer
José Humberto Acosta Martin Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
Gonzalo Alberto Perez Rojas Chairman
Arturo Condo Tamayo Independent Director
Andrés Felipe Mejía Cardona Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCOLOMBIA S.A.-9.95%6 828
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.4.12%406 425
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION4.23%274 210
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.25%212 553
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY11.43%176 393
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.82%158 907