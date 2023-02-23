Advanced search
    BCOLOMBIA   COB07PA00078

BANCOLOMBIA S.A.

(BCOLOMBIA)
End-of-day quote Bolsa De Valores De Colombia  -  2023-02-22
38270.00 COP   -1.11%
02/23Bancolombia S A : Proposal of Compensation for the Board of Directors
PU
02/23Bancolombia S A : Proposal for Distribution of Profits
PU
02/23Bancolombia S A : Results Report 4Q22
PU
Bancolombia S A : Proposal of Compensation for the Board of Directors

02/23/2023 | 11:37pm EST
Proposal of

compensation for the Board of Directors

For Grupo Bancolombia it is a priority to attract and maintain as Directors suitable professionals who have the necessary skills to perform their duties, assume their responsibilities and continue generating value in compliance with the strategic objectives of the Bancolombia Group.

To achieve this, it is essential to keep the value of the Board of Directors' fees up to date, in a global economic context of inflation. In view of the foregoing, management proposes to the Shareholders' Meeting:

The increase on the monthly fees of the Board of Directors in CPI (índice de precios al consumidor), including the fees for participatingin Support Committees.

With this increase, the amount of the fees for Directors residing in Colombia would be 12´174.000,00 (twelve million, one hundred seventy-four thousand Colombian pesos).

An increase equal to the USA CPI from December 31, 2022, in the monthly fees of Directors residing abroad, including the fees for participating in Support Committees, which will ascend to USD 3,195, as well as an increase on travel expenses, which will be equivalent to USD 266 per day of travel for their in-person attendance at the Board or Committees.

In accordance with the current policy, 70% of the fees of the Board of Directors are paid in cash and the remaining 30% is paid through a contribution to the Institutional Fund whose only investment is shares issued by Bancolombia S.A., and it is subject to a term of permanence of the contribution of two (2) years, counted from the respective contribution

The contribution to the Fund shall be made on the fifteenth (15th) day of the month following the accrual of the fees. In the event that the fifteenth (15th) day is not a working day, the payment shall be made within the following two (2) working days.

Disclaimer

Bancolombia SA published this content on 24 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2023 04:36:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
