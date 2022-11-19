Bancolombia S A : Q3 2022 Bancolombia S.A. Earnings Conference Call script in English

Now, please go to Slide 3 in the presentation. Let me start by saying that the Colombian economy has continued to perform better than initially expected. Based on the still-strong performance seen in the third quarter of the year, we anticipate a GDP growth of 7.8% in 2022, higher than our previous estimate and above the consensus forecasts. This is due to the strength in private consumption and the increase in terms of trade thanks to oil and coal prices.

In contrast, for 2023 we foresee a sharp moderation of growth, to a rate of 0.9% in the central (phon) scenario, as aggregate demand cools off in a context of higher interest rates, global deceleration and continued uncertainty. We anticipate that next year the best-performing sectors will be public administration, agriculture, financial services, and utilities. On the contrary, retail, manufacturing, mining, and construction are expected to contract.

The main risks for economic activity next year are: first, a sharp tightening of financial conditions caused by recent stress in markets; second, a pronounced deterioration of households' purchasing power as a result of persistent inflation; third, a deterioration of labor markets caused by economic deceleration and higher salaries; and fourth, the spillover effects of a major moderation of the global economy.

On the front of interest rates and prices, we anticipate reference rate will peak at the first quarter of 2023 to a level between 12% and 13%. This is consistent with an inflation closing at 12.5% in 2022 and remaining well above the Central Bank's target range during 2023 and even in 2024. Our point forecast for December 2023 is 7.5%. The main reason behind this prospect is that core inflation will remain under pressure, because of peso depreciation, the operation of indexation mechanisms and salaries revisions.

Under these circumstances, we do not see a space for a quick change in the monetary policy cycle. Actually, we anticipate mild repo rate cuts by the second half of 2023 to a level of 10% in December next year. This means that monetary policy will remain in contractionary mode during the foreseeable future.

Regarding the exchange rate, in our basic scenario we forecast an average USDCOP rate of 4915 for 2023, up from 4250 in 2022. This means that the factors supporting Colombian peso weakness, namely tight financial conditions, higher-than-peers current account deficit, and uncertainty regarding the reform agenda will remain relevant. This depreciation would stimulate non-traditional exports, at the cost of exerting significant pressure on tradable inflation.

Finally, on the fiscal side, we expect Central Government's deficit to reduce from 5.6% of GDP in 2022 to 4.8% of GDP in 2023. This figure is consistent with the fiscal rule and incorporates the additional revenues from the tax reform. Moreover, if we assume that the additional tax collection coming from this reform will be split between social programs, debt service and fiscal consolidation, we anticipate that the net impact of the reform on overall economic activity will be negligible.

After this economic overview, let me turn the presentation back to Juan Carlos.

Juan?

Juan Carlos Mora

Thank you, Juan Pablo.

Moving to Slide 4, I want to present the loans and deposits performance.

In the last two quarters, growth in the loan portfolio has been mainly driven by commercial loans which entails lower risk and provides better coverage structures. In retail, the most dynamic segment has been

