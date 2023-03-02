Bancolombia S A : Q4 2022 Bancolombia S.A. Earnings Conference Call script in English

With us today is Mr. Juan Carlos Mora, Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Mauricio Rosillo, Chief Corporate Officer, Mr. José Humberto Acosta, Chief Financial Officer, Mrs. Catalina Tobón, Investor Relations and Capital Markets Director, and Mr. Juan Pablo Espinoza, Chief Economist.

Good morning and welcome to Bancolombia's Fourth Quarter Results Conference Call.

We are very pleased to share with you our results for 2022, a year in which we delivered a strong performance and moved forward in our pursuit for sustainable development in the countries where we operate.

Net income was 6.8 trillion pesos for the year, attributable to the combined effect of a positive economic background, the spike in interest rates as per a contractionary policy stance, and a good operational performance of the Bank.

Due to inflationary pressures, the central bank rose the reference rate 900 basis points during the year. Despite this sharp increase, the loan book grew 3.8%, quarter over quarter, and 22.5% for the year, a significant expansion, albeit a slowdown in demand in the fourth quarter. Loan growth during the year was even amongst segments aligned with the overall improvement in economic activity.

Meanwhile, deposits grew 5.6% during the quarter, and 19.3% year over year, reaching an 85% share of the total funding mix as a reflection of the Bank's capacity to attract competitive low-cost resources to fulfil its growing funding needs, even under more challenging market conditions.

As a result, the NIM expanded to 6.8% for the year end, as interest income generation outpaced interest expenses, driven by loan growth, higher interest rates, and our asset-sensitive condition.

This, without any doubt, is one of the key competitive advantages of the Bank, and one of the drivers for ROI expansion last year.

On the other hand, provisions for credit losses for the last 12 months were 3.7 trillion pesos, equivalent to a cost of risk of 1.6%, an increase of 56%, and is basically explained by loan growth and the low base of comparison versus 2021.

Furthermore, provision for credit losses for the quarter were 1.7 trillion pesos, equivalent to a cost of risk of 2.6%. This represents an increase of 49%, quarter over quarter, driven by a combination of loan deterioration during the period, mainly in consumer segment, expected credit losses as the economy slows down and rates remained elevated, and consumer-related parameters and less favorable macro inputs.

As per year end, allowances represents 5.5% of total loans, a coverage of 254 for 90 days past due, whilst basal 3 core equity tier one ratio stood at 10% and the total capital at 12.5%, well above the minimum regulatory capital.

Higher income generation and our efforts in cost control initiatives contributed to offset the overall increase in expenses, posting an ROI of 19.8% year end.

