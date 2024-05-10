1Q24
BANCOLOMBIA S.A. (NYSE: CIB; BVC: BCOLOMBIA, PFBCOLOM) REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS
FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2024.
- Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company in the first quarter of 2024 was COP 1.7 trillion. This value represents an increase of 14.9% when compared to the last quarter. Annualized return on equity ("ROE") for the bank was 17.4% in 1Q24 and 16.1% for the last twelve months.
- Gross loans amount to COP 260 trillion for the bank, growing 2.5% vs 4Q23. The loan portfolio in USD explains to a greater extent the good performance in 1Q24 due to large commercial originations in all foreign subsidiaries.
- 30-daypast due loans stood at 5.26% and 90-day past due loans at 3.31%. Total provision charges, net in 1Q24 decreased 23.7% vs 4Q23 and were COP 1,315 billion, which represents a cost of risk of 2.0%. An improvement in the retail portfolio, added to better macroeconomic conditions, explain the lower provisioning expense as a proportion of the average loan portfolio.
- Shareholders' equity attributable to the owners of the parent company stood at COP 36.5 trillion as of March 31, 2024, decreasing 4.2% compared to the last quarter. This variation is largely explained by the distribution of profits declared at the shareholders' meeting corresponding to 2023 results. Basic solvency stood at 10.45% and the total bank's solvency ratio was 12.31% in 1Q24, adequately complying with the minimum regulatory requirements.
- In reference to its digital strategy, The Bank maintained a positive trend in line with results during the last year. As of March 2024, the bank has 8.6 million digital customers in the Retail APP (active over a period of three months), as well as 25.9 million accounts in its financial inclusion platforms (6.4 million users in Bancolombia a la Mano and 19.4 million in NEQUI).
May 9, 2024. Medellin, Colombia - Today, BANCOLOMBIA S.A. announced its earnings results for the first quarter of 20241.
1 This report corresponds to the interim unaudited consolidated financial information of BANCOLOMBIA S.A. and its subsidiaries ("BANCOLOMBIA" or "The Bank") which Bancolombia controls, amongst others, by owning directly or indirectly, more than 50% of the voting capital stock. This financial information has been prepared based on financial records generated in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards - IFRS. BANCOLOMBIA maintains accounting records in Colombian pesos, referred to herein as "Ps." or "COP". The financial information for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, is not necessarily indicative of the results for any other future interim period. For more information, please refer to the Bank's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on the Commission's website at www.sec.gov.
BANCOLOMBIA's first IFRS financial statements will cover the year ending in 2015. CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This release contains statements that may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All forward-looking statements, whether made in this release or in future filings or press releases or orally, address matters that involve risks and uncertainties; consequently, there are or will be factors, including, among others, changes in general economic and business conditions, changes in currency exchange rates and interest rates, introduction of competing products by other companies, lack of acceptances of new products or services by our targeted customers, changes in business strategy and various others factors, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such statements. We do not intend, and do not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements. Certain monetary amounts, percentages and other figures included in this report have been subject to rounding adjustments. Any reference to BANCOLOMBIA or "The Bank" means Bancolombia S.A: together with its affiliates, unless otherwise specified.
Representative Market Rate, April 1, 2024, $3,842.30 = US$ 1
1
1Q24
BANCOLOMBIA: Summary of the bank's financial quarterly results
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
Quarter
Change
AND INCOME STATEMENT
(COP million)
1Q23
4Q23
1Q24
1Q24 / 4Q23
1Q24 / 1Q23
ASSETS
Net Loans
250,756,177
237,728,544
244,105,346
2.68%
-2.65%
Investments
30,968,605
25,674,195
28,403,482
10.63%
-8.28%
Other assets
67,598,162
79,526,070
64,447,601
-18.96%
-4.66%
Total assets
349,322,944
342,928,809
336,956,429
-1.74%
-3.54%
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits
251,007,379
247,941,180
244,809,882
-1.26%
-2.47%
Other liabilities
60,461,705
55,937,900
54,695,983
-2.22%
-9.54%
Total liabilities
311,469,084
303,879,080
299,505,865
-1.44%
-3.84%
Non-controlling interest
936,297
960,217
965,023
0.50%
3.07%
Shareholders' equity
36,917,563
38,089,512
36,485,541
-4.21%
-1.17%
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
349,322,944
342,928,809
336,956,429
-1.74%
-3.54%
Interest income
9,383,121
9,484,710
9,097,394
-4.08%
-3.05%
Interest expense
(4,025,263)
(4,249,597)
(3,939,079)
-7.31%
-2.14%
Net interest income
5,357,858
5,235,113
5,158,315
-1.47%
-3.72%
Net provisions
(2,045,644)
(1,724,239)
(1,314,980)
-23.74%
-35.72%
Fees and income from service, net
1,001,596
1,026,068
1,000,959
-2.45%
-0.06%
Other operating income
989,880
937,484
629,329
-32.87%
-36.42%
Total Dividends received and equity method
116,636
(91,014)
84,807
-193.18%
-27.29%
Total operating expense
(3,071,662)
(3,457,059)
(3,178,539)
-8.06%
3.48%
Profit before tax
2,348,664
1,926,353
2,379,891
23.54%
1.33%
Income tax
(586,371)
(474,414)
(694,880)
46.47%
18.51%
Net income before non-controlling interest
1,762,293
1,451,939
1,685,011
16.05%
-4.39%
Non-controlling interest
(45,516)
(4,032)
(21,539)
434.20%
-52.68%
Net income
1,716,777
1,447,907
1,663,472
14.89%
-3.10%
PRINCIPAL RATIOS
Quarter
As of
1Q23
4Q23
1Q24
1Q23
1Q24
PROFITABILITY
Net interest margin (1) from continuing operations
7.17%
7.28%
7.14%
7.17%
7.14%
Return on average total assets (2) from continuing operations
1.96%
1.70%
1.96%
1.96%
1.96%
Return on average shareholders´ equity (3)
17.67%
15.24%
17.37%
17.67%
17.37%
EFFICIENCY
Operating expenses to net operating income
41.14%
48.64%
46.24%
41.14%
46.24%
Operating expenses to average total assets
3.50%
4.06%
3.75%
3.50%
3.75%
Operating expenses to productive assets
4.11%
4.81%
4.40%
4.11%
4.40%
CAPITAL ADEQUACY
Shareholders' equity to total assets
10.57%
11.11%
10.83%
10.57%
10.83%
Technical capital to risk weighted assets
12.79%
12.83%
13.40%
12.79%
13.40%
KEY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Net income per ADS from continuing operations
1.54
1.58
1.80
1.54
1.80
Net income per share $COP from continuing operations
1,784.91
1,505.37
1,729.49
1,784.91
1,729.49
P/BV ADS (4)
0.76
0.74
0.87
0.76
0.87
P/BV Local (5) (6)
0.91
0.84
0.90
0.91
0.90
P/E (7) from continuing operations
4.52
5.22
4.86
4.52
4.86
ADR price
25.13
30.77
34.22
25.13
34.22
Common share price (8)
34,990.00
33,200.00
34,280.00
34,990.00
34,280.00
Weighted average of Preferred Shares outstanding
961,827,000
961,827,000
961,827,000
961,827,000
961,827,000
USD exchange rate (quarter end)
4,646.08
3,822.05
3,842.30
4,646.08
3,842.30
- Defined as net interest income divided by monthly average interest-earning assets. (2) Net income divided by monthly average assets. (3) Net income divided by monthly average shareholders' equity. (4) Defined as ADS price divided by ADS book value. (5) Defined as share price divided by share book value. (6) Share prices on the Colombian Stock Exchange. (7) Defined as market capitalization divided by annualized quarter results. (8) Prices at the end of the respective quarter.
2
1Q24
1. BANK'S BALANCE SHEET
1.1. Assets
As of March 31, 2024, The Bank' s assets totaled COP 336,956 billion, decreasing 1.7% compared to 4Q23. Unlike the previous quarter, less excess liquidity implied a reduction in cash balances, allocating these resources to reduce loans with banks and meet loan origination needs, also considering a slower pace in deposits collection.
The Colombian peso depreciated 0.5% against the US dollar during the first quarter of 2024 and appreciated 17.3% in the last 12 months. The average exchange rate was 9.5% lower in 1Q24 versus 4Q23, and 17.6% in the last 12 months.
1.2. Loan Portfolio
The following table shows the composition of the Bank's loans by type and currency:
(COP Million)
Amounts in COP
Amounts in USD converted to COP
Amounts in USD (thousands)
Total
(1 USD = 3842,3 COP)
1Q24
1Q24 / 4Q23
1Q24
1Q24 / 4Q23
1Q24
1Q24 / 4Q23
1Q24
1Q24 / 4Q23
Commercial loans
118,090,184
2.05%
50,177,883
8.56%
13,059,335
7.98%
168,268,066
3.91%
Consumer loans
37,615,266
-2.29%
16,413,935
1.67%
4,271,904
1.13%
54,029,201
-1.12%
Mortgage loans
22,173,107
2.41%
14,762,928
1.13%
3,842,211
0.60%
36,936,035
1.89%
Small business loans
506,974
-8.73%
588,193
-0.29%
153,084
-0.81%
1,095,168
-4.38%
Interests paid in advance
(19,664)
-8.50%
(1,231)
0.12%
(321)
-0.40%
(20,895)
-8.03%
Gross loans
178,365,867
1.12%
81,941,708
5.66%
21,326,213
5.10%
260,307,575
2.50%
In 1Q24, gross loans grew 2.5% compared to 4Q23 (2.3% when excluding FX) and declined 2.6% compared to 1Q23. During the last 12 months peso-denominated loans increased 5.4% and dollar-denominated loans (calculated in in USD) decreased 16.5%.
As of March 31, 2024, Banco Agricola operations in El Salvador, Banistmo in Panama and BAM in Guatemala represented 25.1% of total gross loans. Gross loans denominated in currencies other than COP, generated by operations in Central America, the international operation of Bancolombia Panamá, Puerto Rico and the USD denominated loans in Colombia, accounted for 31.5% of the portfolio, and increased 5.7% in the quarter (when calculated in USD).
Allowances for loan losses decreased 0.1% during the quarter and totaled COP 16,202 billion or 6.2% of the gross loans at the end of the quarter.
In 1Q24, the bank's loan book presented a significant reactivation after a decreasing path during all quarters of 2023. The better origination dynamics in commercial explain the increase in the quarter, both in Colombian pesos and especially in foreign currency.
Quarterly Bancolombia S.A. reports a growth of 0.6% in its gross portfolio, Banistmo up 2.5% (calculated in USD), Banco Agricola up 4.0% (calculated in USD) and Banco Agromercantil up 3.5% (calculated in USD). Some particular loan disbursements to business groups from corporate segments led the highest balance in all geographies. Adversely, retail loans reflected a sustained contraction as shown in 2023 for the bank, driven by lower appetite in Colombia and Panama amid a scenario of high interest rates. The decrease in Bancolombia S.A. stands out, highlighting the performance of personal loans and credit card with a sharper decrease. Banco Agricola, for its part, is the only geography that presents better disbursement dynamics in retail, specifically in unsecured personal loans.
For further explanation regarding coverage of the loan portfolio and credit quality trends, (see section 2.4. Asset Quality, Provision Charges and Balance Sheet Strength).
The following table summarizes the bank's total loan portfolio:
3
1Q24
LOAN PORTFOLIO
(COP million)
1Q23
4Q23
1Q24
1Q24
/ 4Q23
1Q24
/ 1Q23
%of total loans
Commercial
169,573,762
161,937,971
168,268,066
3.91%
-0.77%
64.6%
Consumer
59,171,343
54,640,628
54,029,201
-1.12%
-8.69%
20.8%
Mortgage
37,261,321
36,250,408
36,936,035
1.89%
-0.87%
14.2%
Microcredit
1,280,352
1,145,360
1,095,168
-4.38%
-14.46%
0.4%
Interests received in advance
(17,663)
(22,720)
(20,895)
-8.03%
18.30%
0.0%
Total loan portfolio
267,269,115
253,951,647
260,307,575
2.50%
-2.6%
100.0%
Allowance for loan losses
(16,512,938)
(16,223,103)
(16,202,229)
-0.13%
-1.88%
Total loans, net
250,756,177
237,728,544
244,105,346
2.68%
-2.65%
1.3. Investment Portfolio
As of March 31, 2024, the bank's net investment portfolio totaled COP 28,403 billion, increasing 10.6% from the end of 4Q23 and decreasing 8.3% from the end of 1Q23. When analyzing financial assets investment, there was an increase in debt securities and the trading portfolio at Bancolombia S.A. as a strategy for the expansionary monetary policy in place during 2024. Repos and simultaneous purchases operations decreased in line with a lower liquidity compared to the previous quarter and the greater origination needs as mentioned before. At the end of 1Q24, the investment portfolio in debt securities had a duration of 17.6 months and a yield to maturity of 9.0%.
1.4. Goodwill and intangibles
At the end of 1Q24, the bank's goodwill and intangibles totaled COP 8,527 billion, up 0.4% compared to 4Q23. This quarterly variation is mainly explained by the slight depreciation of the COP against the USD and the restatement of foreign subsidiaries balances.
1.5. Funding
As of March 31, 2024, the bank's liabilities totaled COP 299,506 billion, down 1.4% from the end of 4Q23, and down 3.8% compared to 1Q23.
Customer deposits totaled COP 244,810 billion (81.7% of liabilities) at the end of 1Q24, decreasing 1.3% compared to 4Q23, partially offset by the 0.5% currency depreciation with a marginal effect by the restatement of foreign subsidiaries balances. Net loans to deposits ratios was 99.7% at the end of 1Q24 higher than the 95.9% ratio from 4Q23, basically because of the greater change of the loan balance.
The deposit mix posted a quarterly contraction in saving accounts, with a greater percentage reduction in checking accounts mainly from corporate clients. The decrease in savings accounts took place to a greater extent in the Colombian operation (-4.0%), however, they continue to represent the main source of funding weighting 39% of the total. Lower balances in savings accounts and checking accounts were offset by growth in time deposits, particularly in digital time deposits from retail customers.
Loans with banks presented a reduction of 9.8% in the quarter, mainly in foreign currency balances by virtue of several credit prepayments taking advantage of available liquidity. In debt securities, the maturity of a subordinated bond in local currency explains the variation in the balance during the period.
FUNDING MIX
1Q23
4Q23
1Q24
COP Million
Checking accounts
37,944,551
13%
34,993,066
13%
33,886,389
12%
Saving accounts
111,021,738
38%
108,971,334
39%
106,589,807
39%
Time deposits
97,466,462
34%
98,686,516
35%
100,199,998
36%
Other deposits
5,024,575
2%
5,760,559
2%
5,155,912
2%
Long term debt
19,061,952
7%
14,663,576
5%
14,454,604
5%
Loans with banks
19,860,965
7%
16,254,747
6%
14,683,278
5%
Total Funds
290,380,243
100%
279,329,798
100%
274,969,988
100%
4
1Q24
1.6. Shareholders' Equity and Regulatory Capital
Shareholders' equity attributable to the owners of the parent company at the end of 1Q24 was COP 36,486 billion, decreasing by 4.2% compared to 4Q23 and decreasing 1.2% when compared to 1Q23. In March of 2024 the General Shareholders' Meeting approved the proposal for distribution of profits for a total of COP 3.4 trillion. Dividends approved mainly explain the quarterly reduction in equity and capital ratio.
The bank's solvency ratio under Basel III was 12.31% in 1Q24 standing 81 basis points above the minimum level required by the regulator in Colombia, while the basic capital ratio (Tier 1) stood at 10.45%, 195 basis points above the minimum regulatory capital level (value to fully comply with the new capital requirements in the fourth year of the Basel III phase-in period). The reduction in solvency levels is mainly due to the earning distribution. The tangible capital ratio, defined as shareholders' equity minus goodwill and intangible assets divided by tangible assets, was 8.28% at the end of 1Q24.
TECHNICAL CAPITAL RISK WEIGHTED ASSETS
Consolidated (COP millions)
1Q23
%
4Q23
%
1Q24
%
Basic capital (Tier I)
27,940,470
9.75%
30,785,197
11.42%
29,111,904
10.4%
Additional capital (Tier II)
6,498,880
2.27%
5,338,147
1.98%
5,189,495
1.86%
Technical capital (1)
34,424,167
0.00%
36,112,657
0.00%
34,290,939
0.00%
Risk weighted assets including market and operational risk (2)
286,568,991
-
269,591,211
-
278,591,625
-
CAPITAL ADEQUACY (3)
12.01%
13.40%
12.31%
(1) Technical capital is the sum of basic and additional capital, minus deductions ($10,687 MM for 4Q23and $10,459 MM for 1Q24).
(2) Operational risk applies to 1Q23, 4Q23 and 1Q24 after the adoption of Basel III regulation.
(3) Capital adequacy is technical capital divided by risk-weighted assets.
2. INCOME STATEMENT
2.
Net income attributable to equity holders of the parent company was COP 1,663 billion in 1Q24, or COP 1,744.92 per share (USD $ 1.80 per ADR). This profit represents an increase of 14.9% compared to 4Q23, mainly as a result of lower provision charges and operating expenses. The company´s annualized return on equity ("ROE") was 17.4% for 1Q24 and 16.1% for the last 12 months.
2.1. Net Interest Income
Net interest income totaled COP 5,158 billion in 1Q24, 1.5% lower than 4Q23. The decrease in the total balance results from the combination of lower interest income in the investment portfolio and in the lending business. Total Interest on debt instruments and valuation on financial instruments was COP 664 billion, which represents a reduction of 5.7% in the quarter. The variation follows the valuation of the public debt securities portfolio in Colombia. It is worth noting that the result in investments is positive, liquidity operations are performing well and the lower expenses on liability liquidity operations contributed to the outcome. Additionally, interest expenses decreased in line with the lower cost of funding.
Net Interest Margin
The annualized net interest margin on investments in 1Q24 stood at 3.7%, impacting the total annualized NIM that decreased 15 bps and reached 7.1%.
The annualized net interest margin of the loan portfolio was 7.6%, 4 basis points below 4Q23 and 24 basis points below 1Q23. The performance of the lending business was relatively stable amid a higher balance in the loan book and lower interest rates on assets. The lower yield on loans was favorably offset by lower interest expenses.
Annualized Interest
1Q23
4Q23
1Q24
Margin
Loans' Interest margin
7.9%
7.7%
7.6%
Debt investments' margin
2.0%
4.5%
3.7%
Net interest margin (1)
7.2%
7.3%
7.1%
- Net interest margin and valuation income on financial instruments.
5
1Q24
Savings accounts decreased 2.2% compared to 4Q23, and checking accounts decreased 3.2%. The annualized weighted average cost of deposits was 5.24% in 1Q24, decreasing 42 basis points compared to 4Q23.
During the first months of the year, the Central bank in Colombia has continued its monetary policy interest rate cuts that started in December 2023. This behavior has favored the total cost of financing for the bank that began a decreasing path from the last quarter of 2023 and signaled a significant reduction in 1Q24 due to the gradual repricing of interest rate- sensitive liabilities.
Average weighted
1Q23
4Q23
1Q24
funding cost
Checking accounts
0.21%
0.28%
0.26%
Saving accounts
3.70%
3.39%
2.94%
Time deposits
9.14%
10.02%
9.54%
Total deposits
5.14%
5.66%
5.24%
Long term debt
7.97%
8.45%
7.83%
Loans with banks
5.11%
6.23%
5.79%
Total funding cost
5.27%
5.80%
5.37%
2.2. Fees and Income from Services
During 1Q24, total fees and commissions, net totaled COP 1,001 billion, down 2.4% compared to 4Q23, and 0.1% compared to 1Q23.
Credit and debit card fees and commercial establishments revenues revealed a quarterly decrease due to a seasonal effect of the first months of the year with a lower volume of transactions and banking operations when compared to the fourth quarter.
Bancassurance division similarly presented a revenue contraction as a result of lower originations in consumer loans and therefore a lower number of policy distributions, as well as the increase in the volume of claims for compensation of losses covered causing a reduction in profits distribution.
Higher fee expenses in 1Q24 are due to an increase in the cost of data processing in banking services and higher royalties to credit-debit card franchises associated with transactional flows.
2.3. Other Operating Income
Total other operating income was COP 629 billion in 1Q24, down 32.9% compared to 4Q23. Income from operating leases was COP 460 billion in 1Q24, a decrease of 2.3% compared to 4Q23 and an increase of 10.1% compared to 1Q23. The better performance on an annually basis was driven by an improvement in customer financial lease agreements at Bancolombia S.A. and customer rental contracts of vehicles at Renting Colombia and higher income in property rentals from "FCP Fondo Inmobiliario Colombia".
2.4. Dividends received, and share of profits
Total dividends and other net income from equity participation was COP 85 billion in 1Q24, with a quarterly increase explained by a specific effect from the last quarter when impairment charges in associates and joint businesses corresponding to TUYA S.A. because of the market valuation carried out in 4Q23 impacted the results.
2.5. Asset Quality, Provision Charges and Balance Sheet Strength
The principal balance for past due loans (those that are overdue for more than 30 days) totaled COP 13,299 billion at the end of 1Q24 and represented 5.3% of total gross loans, whereas 90-daypast-due loans totaled 8,359 billion and represented 3.3%, both ratios increased quarterly largely due to a greater number of commercial clients becoming delinquent, especially
6
1Q24
small, and medium enterprises. During the quarter, charge-offs totaled COP 1,478 billion, lower than the previous quarter mostly by improvements in retail.
The coverage, measured by the ratio of allowances for loans losses (principal) to PDLs (overdue 30 days), was 110.7% at the end of 1Q24, decreasing compared to 120.0% at the end of 4Q23. The deterioration of the loan portfolio (new past due loans including charge-offs) was COP 2,420 billion, impacted by commercial loans becoming past-due.
Provision charges (net of recoveries) totaled COP 1,315 billion in 1Q24, decreasing 23.7% compared to 4Q23. In general, it is worth highlighting the better performance of the consumer portfolio in Colombia, Panama, and El Salvador, which has a considerable impact on the better cost of credit. On the other hand, macroeconomic variables represented a release due to updated forecasts in Colombia. Finally, it is worth noting the recoveries carried out from large exposures that were previously impaired and meant a reduction in the provisioning expense for the commercial segment.
Provisions as a percentage of average gross loans were 2.0% annualized for 1Q24 and 2.6% for the last 12 months. The bank maintains a strong balance sheet supported by an adequate level of loan loss reserves. Allowances (for the principal) for loan losses totaled COP 14,723 billion, or 5.8% of total loans at the end of 1Q24, lower when compared to 4Q23.
The following tables present key metrics related to asset quality:
ASSET QUALITY
As of
(COP millions)
1Q23
4Q23
1Q24
Total 30-day past due loans
11,045,268
12,357,192
13,298,863
Allowance for loan losses (1)
15,273,890
14,833,191
14,723,301
Past due loans to total loans
4.25%
5.01%
5.26%
Allowances to past due loans
138.28%
120.04%
110.71%
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans
5.88%
6.02%
5.83%
(1) Allowances are reserves for the principal of loans.
PDL Per Category
30 days
% Of loan Portfolio
1Q23
4Q23
1Q24
Commercial loans
64.6%
3.03%
3.26%
3.46%
Consumer loans
20.8%
6.86%
8.76%
8.81%
Mortgage loans
14.2%
5.34%
6.95%
7.98%
Microcredit
0.4%
11.57%
10.44%
11.49%
PDL TOTAL
4.25%
5.01%
5.26%
PDL Per Category
90 days
% Of loan Portfolio
1Q23
4Q23
1Q24
Commercial loans
64.6%
2.44%
2.80%
2.86%
Consumer loans
20.8%
3.34%
4.83%
4.80%
Mortgage loans*
14.2%
2.67%
2.93%
3.04%
Microcredit
0.4%
6.66%
6.57%
6.44%
PDL TOTAL
2.70%
3.28%
3.31%
* Mortgage loans that were overdue were calculated for past due loans for 120 days instead of 90 days.
4Q23
1Q24
1Q24 / 4Q23
Loans
Allowances
%
Loans
Allowances
%
Loans
Allowances
Stage 1
222,372,889
3,695,903
1.7%
228,363,717
3,414,778
1.5%
2.7%
-7.6%
Stage 2
16,042,661
2,536,402
15.8%
16,308,901
2,682,548
16.4%
1.7%
5.8%
Stage 3
15,536,097
9,990,798
64.3%
15,634,957
10,104,903
64.6%
0.6%
1.1%
Total
253,951,647
16,223,103
6.4%
260,307,575
16,202,229
6.2%
2.5%
-0.1%
Stage 1. Financial instruments that do not deteriorate since their initial recognition or that have low credit risk at the end of the reporting period. (12-month expected credit losses). Stage 2. Financial instruments that have significantly increased their risk since their initial recognition. (Lifetime expected credit losses).
Stage 3. Financial instruments that have Objective Evidence of Impairment in the reported period. (Lifetime expected credit losses).
7
1Q24
2.6. Operating Expenses
During 1Q24, operating expenses totaled COP 3,179 billion, decreasing 8.1% compared to 4Q23 and increasing 3.5% compared to 1Q23.
The efficiency ratio was 46.2% and 46.7% in the last twelve months. Personnel expenses (salaries, bonus plan payments and compensation) totaled COP 1,335 billion in 1Q24, down 0.3% from 4Q23 and up 0.9% from 1Q23. General expenses declined 13.0% in the quarter and grew 5.4% compared to 1Q23. The quarterly performance is due to seasonality, mainly in some areas such as advertising, technology fees and cash transportation, among others. In the annual analysis, it is worth noting the salary increases for labor expenses, and in general expenses, the higher local taxes other than income tax, the expenses of the rental business, technology maintenance and licensing expenses growth due to business transformation and migration to the cloud.
As of March 31, 2024, the bank had 34,279 employees, owned 856 branches, 6,086 ATMs, 34,483 banking agents and served more than 31 million customers.
2.7. Taxes
The bank's income tax for 1Q24 was COP 695 billion, resulting in a lower effective tax rate when compared to the statutory tax rate in Colombia caused by the application of tax benefits in Colombia such as exempt income for social housing in mortgages and investments in productive fixed assets. Additionally, due to the tax benefits in Guatemala, El Salvador, and Panama, corresponding to exempt yields on government-issued securities. Finally, it is worth noting the earnings of the foreign subsidiaries with lower tax rates when compared to Colombia, which also contributed to a lower result.
8
1Q24
3. BREAKDOWN OF OPERATIONS
The following tables summarize the financial statements of our operations in each country.
BANCOLOMBIA S.A. (STAND ALONE) - COLOMBIA
The portfolio of Bancolombia S.A. grew by 0.6% in 1Q24 and 3.0% over the last 12 months. Commercial loans increased by 1.3% and were the main driver as a result of the good pace of originations in corporate clients. Home lending continued performing well and contributed to growth of the loan book in Colombia. On the other hand, consumer loans sustained the decreasing trend shown in 2023 and contracted 2.2% in the first quarter, explained to a greater extent by unsecured personal loans and credit cards. In the funding structure, deposits decreased by savings accounts and checking accounts, whereas time deposits increased quarterly, highligthing digital time deposits from retail clients.
Net result for Bancolombia S.A. was COP 1.8 trillion, representing an increase of 21.6% compared to the result of 4Q23. Lending income decreased mainly due to lower interest rate in both consumer and commercial loans, in addition to modified and restructured credit operations. The lower interest expense corresponding to lower deposit rates offset the reduction and net interest income decreased by only 1.3%. The reduction in credit provision expenses during 1Q24 was beneficial for the final result and was explained by releases associated to the lower deterioration mainly in retail, as well as a better performance of macroeconomic variables. When compared to the previous quarter, lower operating expenses contributed to earnings growth for the first quarter. Net interest margin for Bancolombia S.A. in 1Q24 was 8.1% and the annualized quarterly ROE was 18.5%.
STAND ALONE BALANCE SHEET
Quarter
Change
AND INCOME STATEMENT
(COP million)
1Q23
4Q23
1Q24
1Q24 / 4Q23
1Q24 / 1Q23
ASSETS
Gross loans
179,156,743
183,293,823
184,458,563
0.64%
2.96%
Allowances for loans
(12,534,018)
(13,050,569)
(12,996,064)
-0.42%
3.69%
Investments
45,906,171
38,504,813
40,365,218
4.83%
-12.07%
Other assets
30,536,953
44,105,490
31,658,079
-28.22%
3.67%
Total assets
243,065,849
252,853,558
243,485,795
-3.70%
0.17%
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits
153,899,531
165,208,609
160,358,261
-2.94%
4.20%
Other liabilities
51,712,305
49,587,643
46,630,556
-5.96%
-9.83%
Total liabilities
205,611,836
214,796,252
206,988,816
-3.63%
0.67%
Shareholders' equity
37,454,013
38,057,305
36,496,979
-4.10%
-2.56%
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
243,065,849
252,853,558
243,485,795
-3.70%
0.17%
Interest income
7,425,336
7,673,654
7,292,317
-4.97%
-1.79%
Interest expense
(3,431,424)
(3,573,823)
(3,244,797)
-9.21%
-5.44%
Net interest income
3,993,912
4,099,831
4,047,520
-1.28%
1.34%
Net provisions
(1,787,865)
(1,475,745)
(1,062,781)
-27.98%
-40.56%
Fees and income from service, net
701,120
691,929
692,983
0.15%
-1.16%
Other operating income
1,287,133
914,344
896,196
-1.98%
-30.37%
Total operating expense
(2,028,231)
(2,342,916)
(2,179,729)
-6.97%
7.47%
Profit before tax
2,166,069
1,887,444
2,394,190
26.85%
10.53%
Income tax
(440,159)
(442,136)
(636,721)
44.01%
44.66%
Net income
1,725,910
1,445,308
1,757,469
21.60%
1.83%
9
1Q24
BANISTMO- PANAMA
Loans in Banistmo grew 2.5% (calculated in USD) in 1Q24. The commercial portfolio increased 5.8% in 1Q24 due to important disbursements to corporate clients, offset by a decrease in consumer and policy tightening strategies after the second half of last year in pursue of lower risk appetite. In the funding structure, deposits are relatively stable with a slight reordering of higher time deposits from corporate and SME clients offsetting the reduction in savings accounts and checking accounts.
The net result for Banistmo in 1Q24 was a net income of COP 68.1 billion, which represents an increase of 58.5% in quarterly terms. Net interest income had a slight contraction due to higher interest expenses following a greater amount of time deposits. Provisioning expenses grew as a statistical base effect due to the reserve releases from the previous quarter mainly in consumer as well as updated macroeconomic parameters. The greatest contribution to earnings growth was linked to the reduction in operating expenses, lower personnel bonuses provisions, the release of a remaining balance from 2023, as well as a drop in general expenses as a seasonal effect of the last quarter of the year. Banistmo's 1Q24 net interest margin was 3.5% and annualized quarterly ROE was 9.5%.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
Quarter
Change
AND INCOME STATEMENT
(COP million)
1Q23
4Q23
1Q24
1Q24 / 4Q23
1Q24 / 1Q23
ASSETS
Gross loans
37,688,605
30,704,582
31,651,563
3.08%
-16.02%
Allowances for loans
(2,069,253)
(1,579,573)
(1,558,031)
-1.36%
-24.71%
Investments
7,100,915
5,572,981
5,692,155
2.14%
-19.84%
Other assets
6,017,244
6,039,740
4,604,507
-23.76%
-23.48%
Total assets
48,737,511
40,737,731
40,390,194
-0.85%
-17.13%
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits
33,562,356
27,357,703
27,590,507
0.85%
-17.79%
Other liabilities
9,809,710
8,955,283
8,239,841
-7.99%
-16.00%
Total liabilities
43,372,066
36,312,985
35,830,349
-1.33%
-17.39%
Shareholders' equity
5,365,445
4,424,745
4,559,845
3.05%
-15.01%
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
48,737,511
40,737,731
40,390,194
-0.85%
-17.13%
Interest income
761,120
673,700
650,226
-3.48%
-14.57%
Interest expense
(313,564)
(325,263)
(319,629)
-1.73%
1.93%
Net interest income
447,556
348,437
330,598
-5.12%
-26.13%
Net provisions
(61,304)
(49,860)
(61,858)
24.06%
0.90%
Fees and income from service, net
62,564
75,688
64,033
-15.40%
2.35%
Other operating income
11,292
10,251
18,005
75.64%
59.44%
Total operating expense
(249,638)
(291,290)
(221,172)
-24.07%
-11.40%
Profit before tax
210,470
93,225
129,605
39.02%
-38.42%
Income tax
(40,449)
(25,118)
(21,650)
-13.81%
-46.48%
Net income
170,022
68,107
107,955
58.51%
-36.50%
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Bancolombia SA published this content on 09 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2024 23:06:02 UTC.