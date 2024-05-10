1Q24

BANCOLOMBIA S.A. (NYSE: CIB; BVC: BCOLOMBIA, PFBCOLOM) REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS

FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2024.

  • Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company in the first quarter of 2024 was COP 1.7 trillion. This value represents an increase of 14.9% when compared to the last quarter. Annualized return on equity ("ROE") for the bank was 17.4% in 1Q24 and 16.1% for the last twelve months.
  • Gross loans amount to COP 260 trillion for the bank, growing 2.5% vs 4Q23. The loan portfolio in USD explains to a greater extent the good performance in 1Q24 due to large commercial originations in all foreign subsidiaries.
  • 30-daypast due loans stood at 5.26% and 90-day past due loans at 3.31%. Total provision charges, net in 1Q24 decreased 23.7% vs 4Q23 and were COP 1,315 billion, which represents a cost of risk of 2.0%. An improvement in the retail portfolio, added to better macroeconomic conditions, explain the lower provisioning expense as a proportion of the average loan portfolio.
  • Shareholders' equity attributable to the owners of the parent company stood at COP 36.5 trillion as of March 31, 2024, decreasing 4.2% compared to the last quarter. This variation is largely explained by the distribution of profits declared at the shareholders' meeting corresponding to 2023 results. Basic solvency stood at 10.45% and the total bank's solvency ratio was 12.31% in 1Q24, adequately complying with the minimum regulatory requirements.
  • In reference to its digital strategy, The Bank maintained a positive trend in line with results during the last year. As of March 2024, the bank has 8.6 million digital customers in the Retail APP (active over a period of three months), as well as 25.9 million accounts in its financial inclusion platforms (6.4 million users in Bancolombia a la Mano and 19.4 million in NEQUI).

May 9, 2024. Medellin, Colombia - Today, BANCOLOMBIA S.A. announced its earnings results for the first quarter of 20241.

Representative Market Rate, April 1, 2024, $3,842.30 = US$ 1

1Q24

BANCOLOMBIA: Summary of the bank's financial quarterly results

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

Quarter

Change

AND INCOME STATEMENT

(COP million)

1Q23

4Q23

1Q24

1Q24 / 4Q23

1Q24 / 1Q23

ASSETS

Net Loans

250,756,177

237,728,544

244,105,346

2.68%

-2.65%

Investments

30,968,605

25,674,195

28,403,482

10.63%

-8.28%

Other assets

67,598,162

79,526,070

64,447,601

-18.96%

-4.66%

Total assets

349,322,944

342,928,809

336,956,429

-1.74%

-3.54%

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Deposits

251,007,379

247,941,180

244,809,882

-1.26%

-2.47%

Other liabilities

60,461,705

55,937,900

54,695,983

-2.22%

-9.54%

Total liabilities

311,469,084

303,879,080

299,505,865

-1.44%

-3.84%

Non-controlling interest

936,297

960,217

965,023

0.50%

3.07%

Shareholders' equity

36,917,563

38,089,512

36,485,541

-4.21%

-1.17%

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

349,322,944

342,928,809

336,956,429

-1.74%

-3.54%

Interest income

9,383,121

9,484,710

9,097,394

-4.08%

-3.05%

Interest expense

(4,025,263)

(4,249,597)

(3,939,079)

-7.31%

-2.14%

Net interest income

5,357,858

5,235,113

5,158,315

-1.47%

-3.72%

Net provisions

(2,045,644)

(1,724,239)

(1,314,980)

-23.74%

-35.72%

Fees and income from service, net

1,001,596

1,026,068

1,000,959

-2.45%

-0.06%

Other operating income

989,880

937,484

629,329

-32.87%

-36.42%

Total Dividends received and equity method

116,636

(91,014)

84,807

-193.18%

-27.29%

Total operating expense

(3,071,662)

(3,457,059)

(3,178,539)

-8.06%

3.48%

Profit before tax

2,348,664

1,926,353

2,379,891

23.54%

1.33%

Income tax

(586,371)

(474,414)

(694,880)

46.47%

18.51%

Net income before non-controlling interest

1,762,293

1,451,939

1,685,011

16.05%

-4.39%

Non-controlling interest

(45,516)

(4,032)

(21,539)

434.20%

-52.68%

Net income

1,716,777

1,447,907

1,663,472

14.89%

-3.10%

PRINCIPAL RATIOS

Quarter

As of

1Q23

4Q23

1Q24

1Q23

1Q24

PROFITABILITY

Net interest margin (1) from continuing operations

7.17%

7.28%

7.14%

7.17%

7.14%

Return on average total assets (2) from continuing operations

1.96%

1.70%

1.96%

1.96%

1.96%

Return on average shareholders´ equity (3)

17.67%

15.24%

17.37%

17.67%

17.37%

EFFICIENCY

Operating expenses to net operating income

41.14%

48.64%

46.24%

41.14%

46.24%

Operating expenses to average total assets

3.50%

4.06%

3.75%

3.50%

3.75%

Operating expenses to productive assets

4.11%

4.81%

4.40%

4.11%

4.40%

CAPITAL ADEQUACY

Shareholders' equity to total assets

10.57%

11.11%

10.83%

10.57%

10.83%

Technical capital to risk weighted assets

12.79%

12.83%

13.40%

12.79%

13.40%

KEY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Net income per ADS from continuing operations

1.54

1.58

1.80

1.54

1.80

Net income per share $COP from continuing operations

1,784.91

1,505.37

1,729.49

1,784.91

1,729.49

P/BV ADS (4)

0.76

0.74

0.87

0.76

0.87

P/BV Local (5) (6)

0.91

0.84

0.90

0.91

0.90

P/E (7) from continuing operations

4.52

5.22

4.86

4.52

4.86

ADR price

25.13

30.77

34.22

25.13

34.22

Common share price (8)

34,990.00

33,200.00

34,280.00

34,990.00

34,280.00

Weighted average of Preferred Shares outstanding

961,827,000

961,827,000

961,827,000

961,827,000

961,827,000

USD exchange rate (quarter end)

4,646.08

3,822.05

3,842.30

4,646.08

3,842.30

  1. Defined as net interest income divided by monthly average interest-earning assets. (2) Net income divided by monthly average assets. (3) Net income divided by monthly average shareholders' equity. (4) Defined as ADS price divided by ADS book value. (5) Defined as share price divided by share book value. (6) Share prices on the Colombian Stock Exchange. (7) Defined as market capitalization divided by annualized quarter results. (8) Prices at the end of the respective quarter.

1Q24

1. BANK'S BALANCE SHEET

1.1. Assets

As of March 31, 2024, The Bank' s assets totaled COP 336,956 billion, decreasing 1.7% compared to 4Q23. Unlike the previous quarter, less excess liquidity implied a reduction in cash balances, allocating these resources to reduce loans with banks and meet loan origination needs, also considering a slower pace in deposits collection.

The Colombian peso depreciated 0.5% against the US dollar during the first quarter of 2024 and appreciated 17.3% in the last 12 months. The average exchange rate was 9.5% lower in 1Q24 versus 4Q23, and 17.6% in the last 12 months.

1.2. Loan Portfolio

The following table shows the composition of the Bank's loans by type and currency:

(COP Million)

Amounts in COP

Amounts in USD converted to COP

Amounts in USD (thousands)

Total

(1 USD = 3842,3 COP)

1Q24

1Q24 / 4Q23

1Q24

1Q24 / 4Q23

1Q24

1Q24 / 4Q23

1Q24

1Q24 / 4Q23

Commercial loans

118,090,184

2.05%

50,177,883

8.56%

13,059,335

7.98%

168,268,066

3.91%

Consumer loans

37,615,266

-2.29%

16,413,935

1.67%

4,271,904

1.13%

54,029,201

-1.12%

Mortgage loans

22,173,107

2.41%

14,762,928

1.13%

3,842,211

0.60%

36,936,035

1.89%

Small business loans

506,974

-8.73%

588,193

-0.29%

153,084

-0.81%

1,095,168

-4.38%

Interests paid in advance

(19,664)

-8.50%

(1,231)

0.12%

(321)

-0.40%

(20,895)

-8.03%

Gross loans

178,365,867

1.12%

81,941,708

5.66%

21,326,213

5.10%

260,307,575

2.50%

In 1Q24, gross loans grew 2.5% compared to 4Q23 (2.3% when excluding FX) and declined 2.6% compared to 1Q23. During the last 12 months peso-denominated loans increased 5.4% and dollar-denominated loans (calculated in in USD) decreased 16.5%.

As of March 31, 2024, Banco Agricola operations in El Salvador, Banistmo in Panama and BAM in Guatemala represented 25.1% of total gross loans. Gross loans denominated in currencies other than COP, generated by operations in Central America, the international operation of Bancolombia Panamá, Puerto Rico and the USD denominated loans in Colombia, accounted for 31.5% of the portfolio, and increased 5.7% in the quarter (when calculated in USD).

Allowances for loan losses decreased 0.1% during the quarter and totaled COP 16,202 billion or 6.2% of the gross loans at the end of the quarter.

In 1Q24, the bank's loan book presented a significant reactivation after a decreasing path during all quarters of 2023. The better origination dynamics in commercial explain the increase in the quarter, both in Colombian pesos and especially in foreign currency.

Quarterly Bancolombia S.A. reports a growth of 0.6% in its gross portfolio, Banistmo up 2.5% (calculated in USD), Banco Agricola up 4.0% (calculated in USD) and Banco Agromercantil up 3.5% (calculated in USD). Some particular loan disbursements to business groups from corporate segments led the highest balance in all geographies. Adversely, retail loans reflected a sustained contraction as shown in 2023 for the bank, driven by lower appetite in Colombia and Panama amid a scenario of high interest rates. The decrease in Bancolombia S.A. stands out, highlighting the performance of personal loans and credit card with a sharper decrease. Banco Agricola, for its part, is the only geography that presents better disbursement dynamics in retail, specifically in unsecured personal loans.

For further explanation regarding coverage of the loan portfolio and credit quality trends, (see section 2.4. Asset Quality, Provision Charges and Balance Sheet Strength).

The following table summarizes the bank's total loan portfolio:

1Q24

LOAN PORTFOLIO

(COP million)

1Q23

4Q23

1Q24

1Q24

/ 4Q23

1Q24

/ 1Q23

%of total loans

Commercial

169,573,762

161,937,971

168,268,066

3.91%

-0.77%

64.6%

Consumer

59,171,343

54,640,628

54,029,201

-1.12%

-8.69%

20.8%

Mortgage

37,261,321

36,250,408

36,936,035

1.89%

-0.87%

14.2%

Microcredit

1,280,352

1,145,360

1,095,168

-4.38%

-14.46%

0.4%

Interests received in advance

(17,663)

(22,720)

(20,895)

-8.03%

18.30%

0.0%

Total loan portfolio

267,269,115

253,951,647

260,307,575

2.50%

-2.6%

100.0%

Allowance for loan losses

(16,512,938)

(16,223,103)

(16,202,229)

-0.13%

-1.88%

Total loans, net

250,756,177

237,728,544

244,105,346

2.68%

-2.65%

1.3. Investment Portfolio

As of March 31, 2024, the bank's net investment portfolio totaled COP 28,403 billion, increasing 10.6% from the end of 4Q23 and decreasing 8.3% from the end of 1Q23. When analyzing financial assets investment, there was an increase in debt securities and the trading portfolio at Bancolombia S.A. as a strategy for the expansionary monetary policy in place during 2024. Repos and simultaneous purchases operations decreased in line with a lower liquidity compared to the previous quarter and the greater origination needs as mentioned before. At the end of 1Q24, the investment portfolio in debt securities had a duration of 17.6 months and a yield to maturity of 9.0%.

1.4. Goodwill and intangibles

At the end of 1Q24, the bank's goodwill and intangibles totaled COP 8,527 billion, up 0.4% compared to 4Q23. This quarterly variation is mainly explained by the slight depreciation of the COP against the USD and the restatement of foreign subsidiaries balances.

1.5. Funding

As of March 31, 2024, the bank's liabilities totaled COP 299,506 billion, down 1.4% from the end of 4Q23, and down 3.8% compared to 1Q23.

Customer deposits totaled COP 244,810 billion (81.7% of liabilities) at the end of 1Q24, decreasing 1.3% compared to 4Q23, partially offset by the 0.5% currency depreciation with a marginal effect by the restatement of foreign subsidiaries balances. Net loans to deposits ratios was 99.7% at the end of 1Q24 higher than the 95.9% ratio from 4Q23, basically because of the greater change of the loan balance.

The deposit mix posted a quarterly contraction in saving accounts, with a greater percentage reduction in checking accounts mainly from corporate clients. The decrease in savings accounts took place to a greater extent in the Colombian operation (-4.0%), however, they continue to represent the main source of funding weighting 39% of the total. Lower balances in savings accounts and checking accounts were offset by growth in time deposits, particularly in digital time deposits from retail customers.

Loans with banks presented a reduction of 9.8% in the quarter, mainly in foreign currency balances by virtue of several credit prepayments taking advantage of available liquidity. In debt securities, the maturity of a subordinated bond in local currency explains the variation in the balance during the period.

FUNDING MIX

1Q23

4Q23

1Q24

COP Million

Checking accounts

37,944,551

13%

34,993,066

13%

33,886,389

12%

Saving accounts

111,021,738

38%

108,971,334

39%

106,589,807

39%

Time deposits

97,466,462

34%

98,686,516

35%

100,199,998

36%

Other deposits

5,024,575

2%

5,760,559

2%

5,155,912

2%

Long term debt

19,061,952

7%

14,663,576

5%

14,454,604

5%

Loans with banks

19,860,965

7%

16,254,747

6%

14,683,278

5%

Total Funds

290,380,243

100%

279,329,798

100%

274,969,988

100%

1Q24

1.6. Shareholders' Equity and Regulatory Capital

Shareholders' equity attributable to the owners of the parent company at the end of 1Q24 was COP 36,486 billion, decreasing by 4.2% compared to 4Q23 and decreasing 1.2% when compared to 1Q23. In March of 2024 the General Shareholders' Meeting approved the proposal for distribution of profits for a total of COP 3.4 trillion. Dividends approved mainly explain the quarterly reduction in equity and capital ratio.

The bank's solvency ratio under Basel III was 12.31% in 1Q24 standing 81 basis points above the minimum level required by the regulator in Colombia, while the basic capital ratio (Tier 1) stood at 10.45%, 195 basis points above the minimum regulatory capital level (value to fully comply with the new capital requirements in the fourth year of the Basel III phase-in period). The reduction in solvency levels is mainly due to the earning distribution. The tangible capital ratio, defined as shareholders' equity minus goodwill and intangible assets divided by tangible assets, was 8.28% at the end of 1Q24.

TECHNICAL CAPITAL RISK WEIGHTED ASSETS

Consolidated (COP millions)

1Q23

%

4Q23

%

1Q24

%

Basic capital (Tier I)

27,940,470

9.75%

30,785,197

11.42%

29,111,904

10.4%

Additional capital (Tier II)

6,498,880

2.27%

5,338,147

1.98%

5,189,495

1.86%

Technical capital (1)

34,424,167

0.00%

36,112,657

0.00%

34,290,939

0.00%

Risk weighted assets including market and operational risk (2)

286,568,991

-

269,591,211

-

278,591,625

-

CAPITAL ADEQUACY (3)

12.01%

13.40%

12.31%

(1) Technical capital is the sum of basic and additional capital, minus deductions ($10,687 MM for 4Q23and $10,459 MM for 1Q24).

(2) Operational risk applies to 1Q23, 4Q23 and 1Q24 after the adoption of Basel III regulation.

(3) Capital adequacy is technical capital divided by risk-weighted assets.

2. INCOME STATEMENT

2.

Net income attributable to equity holders of the parent company was COP 1,663 billion in 1Q24, or COP 1,744.92 per share (USD $ 1.80 per ADR). This profit represents an increase of 14.9% compared to 4Q23, mainly as a result of lower provision charges and operating expenses. The company´s annualized return on equity ("ROE") was 17.4% for 1Q24 and 16.1% for the last 12 months.

2.1. Net Interest Income

Net interest income totaled COP 5,158 billion in 1Q24, 1.5% lower than 4Q23. The decrease in the total balance results from the combination of lower interest income in the investment portfolio and in the lending business. Total Interest on debt instruments and valuation on financial instruments was COP 664 billion, which represents a reduction of 5.7% in the quarter. The variation follows the valuation of the public debt securities portfolio in Colombia. It is worth noting that the result in investments is positive, liquidity operations are performing well and the lower expenses on liability liquidity operations contributed to the outcome. Additionally, interest expenses decreased in line with the lower cost of funding.

Net Interest Margin

The annualized net interest margin on investments in 1Q24 stood at 3.7%, impacting the total annualized NIM that decreased 15 bps and reached 7.1%.

The annualized net interest margin of the loan portfolio was 7.6%, 4 basis points below 4Q23 and 24 basis points below 1Q23. The performance of the lending business was relatively stable amid a higher balance in the loan book and lower interest rates on assets. The lower yield on loans was favorably offset by lower interest expenses.

Annualized Interest

1Q23

4Q23

1Q24

Margin

Loans' Interest margin

7.9%

7.7%

7.6%

Debt investments' margin

2.0%

4.5%

3.7%

Net interest margin (1)

7.2%

7.3%

7.1%

  1. Net interest margin and valuation income on financial instruments.

1Q24

Savings accounts decreased 2.2% compared to 4Q23, and checking accounts decreased 3.2%. The annualized weighted average cost of deposits was 5.24% in 1Q24, decreasing 42 basis points compared to 4Q23.

During the first months of the year, the Central bank in Colombia has continued its monetary policy interest rate cuts that started in December 2023. This behavior has favored the total cost of financing for the bank that began a decreasing path from the last quarter of 2023 and signaled a significant reduction in 1Q24 due to the gradual repricing of interest rate- sensitive liabilities.

Average weighted

1Q23

4Q23

1Q24

funding cost

Checking accounts

0.21%

0.28%

0.26%

Saving accounts

3.70%

3.39%

2.94%

Time deposits

9.14%

10.02%

9.54%

Total deposits

5.14%

5.66%

5.24%

Long term debt

7.97%

8.45%

7.83%

Loans with banks

5.11%

6.23%

5.79%

Total funding cost

5.27%

5.80%

5.37%

2.2. Fees and Income from Services

During 1Q24, total fees and commissions, net totaled COP 1,001 billion, down 2.4% compared to 4Q23, and 0.1% compared to 1Q23.

Credit and debit card fees and commercial establishments revenues revealed a quarterly decrease due to a seasonal effect of the first months of the year with a lower volume of transactions and banking operations when compared to the fourth quarter.

Bancassurance division similarly presented a revenue contraction as a result of lower originations in consumer loans and therefore a lower number of policy distributions, as well as the increase in the volume of claims for compensation of losses covered causing a reduction in profits distribution.

Higher fee expenses in 1Q24 are due to an increase in the cost of data processing in banking services and higher royalties to credit-debit card franchises associated with transactional flows.

2.3. Other Operating Income

Total other operating income was COP 629 billion in 1Q24, down 32.9% compared to 4Q23. Income from operating leases was COP 460 billion in 1Q24, a decrease of 2.3% compared to 4Q23 and an increase of 10.1% compared to 1Q23. The better performance on an annually basis was driven by an improvement in customer financial lease agreements at Bancolombia S.A. and customer rental contracts of vehicles at Renting Colombia and higher income in property rentals from "FCP Fondo Inmobiliario Colombia".

2.4. Dividends received, and share of profits

Total dividends and other net income from equity participation was COP 85 billion in 1Q24, with a quarterly increase explained by a specific effect from the last quarter when impairment charges in associates and joint businesses corresponding to TUYA S.A. because of the market valuation carried out in 4Q23 impacted the results.

2.5. Asset Quality, Provision Charges and Balance Sheet Strength

The principal balance for past due loans (those that are overdue for more than 30 days) totaled COP 13,299 billion at the end of 1Q24 and represented 5.3% of total gross loans, whereas 90-daypast-due loans totaled 8,359 billion and represented 3.3%, both ratios increased quarterly largely due to a greater number of commercial clients becoming delinquent, especially

1Q24

small, and medium enterprises. During the quarter, charge-offs totaled COP 1,478 billion, lower than the previous quarter mostly by improvements in retail.

The coverage, measured by the ratio of allowances for loans losses (principal) to PDLs (overdue 30 days), was 110.7% at the end of 1Q24, decreasing compared to 120.0% at the end of 4Q23. The deterioration of the loan portfolio (new past due loans including charge-offs) was COP 2,420 billion, impacted by commercial loans becoming past-due.

Provision charges (net of recoveries) totaled COP 1,315 billion in 1Q24, decreasing 23.7% compared to 4Q23. In general, it is worth highlighting the better performance of the consumer portfolio in Colombia, Panama, and El Salvador, which has a considerable impact on the better cost of credit. On the other hand, macroeconomic variables represented a release due to updated forecasts in Colombia. Finally, it is worth noting the recoveries carried out from large exposures that were previously impaired and meant a reduction in the provisioning expense for the commercial segment.

Provisions as a percentage of average gross loans were 2.0% annualized for 1Q24 and 2.6% for the last 12 months. The bank maintains a strong balance sheet supported by an adequate level of loan loss reserves. Allowances (for the principal) for loan losses totaled COP 14,723 billion, or 5.8% of total loans at the end of 1Q24, lower when compared to 4Q23.

The following tables present key metrics related to asset quality:

ASSET QUALITY

As of

(COP millions)

1Q23

4Q23

1Q24

Total 30-day past due loans

11,045,268

12,357,192

13,298,863

Allowance for loan losses (1)

15,273,890

14,833,191

14,723,301

Past due loans to total loans

4.25%

5.01%

5.26%

Allowances to past due loans

138.28%

120.04%

110.71%

Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans

5.88%

6.02%

5.83%

(1) Allowances are reserves for the principal of loans.

PDL Per Category

30 days

% Of loan Portfolio

1Q23

4Q23

1Q24

Commercial loans

64.6%

3.03%

3.26%

3.46%

Consumer loans

20.8%

6.86%

8.76%

8.81%

Mortgage loans

14.2%

5.34%

6.95%

7.98%

Microcredit

0.4%

11.57%

10.44%

11.49%

PDL TOTAL

4.25%

5.01%

5.26%

PDL Per Category

90 days

% Of loan Portfolio

1Q23

4Q23

1Q24

Commercial loans

64.6%

2.44%

2.80%

2.86%

Consumer loans

20.8%

3.34%

4.83%

4.80%

Mortgage loans*

14.2%

2.67%

2.93%

3.04%

Microcredit

0.4%

6.66%

6.57%

6.44%

PDL TOTAL

2.70%

3.28%

3.31%

* Mortgage loans that were overdue were calculated for past due loans for 120 days instead of 90 days.

4Q23

1Q24

1Q24 / 4Q23

Loans

Allowances

%

Loans

Allowances

%

Loans

Allowances

Stage 1

222,372,889

3,695,903

1.7%

228,363,717

3,414,778

1.5%

2.7%

-7.6%

Stage 2

16,042,661

2,536,402

15.8%

16,308,901

2,682,548

16.4%

1.7%

5.8%

Stage 3

15,536,097

9,990,798

64.3%

15,634,957

10,104,903

64.6%

0.6%

1.1%

Total

253,951,647

16,223,103

6.4%

260,307,575

16,202,229

6.2%

2.5%

-0.1%

Stage 1. Financial instruments that do not deteriorate since their initial recognition or that have low credit risk at the end of the reporting period. (12-month expected credit losses). Stage 2. Financial instruments that have significantly increased their risk since their initial recognition. (Lifetime expected credit losses).

Stage 3. Financial instruments that have Objective Evidence of Impairment in the reported period. (Lifetime expected credit losses).

1Q24

2.6. Operating Expenses

During 1Q24, operating expenses totaled COP 3,179 billion, decreasing 8.1% compared to 4Q23 and increasing 3.5% compared to 1Q23.

The efficiency ratio was 46.2% and 46.7% in the last twelve months. Personnel expenses (salaries, bonus plan payments and compensation) totaled COP 1,335 billion in 1Q24, down 0.3% from 4Q23 and up 0.9% from 1Q23. General expenses declined 13.0% in the quarter and grew 5.4% compared to 1Q23. The quarterly performance is due to seasonality, mainly in some areas such as advertising, technology fees and cash transportation, among others. In the annual analysis, it is worth noting the salary increases for labor expenses, and in general expenses, the higher local taxes other than income tax, the expenses of the rental business, technology maintenance and licensing expenses growth due to business transformation and migration to the cloud.

As of March 31, 2024, the bank had 34,279 employees, owned 856 branches, 6,086 ATMs, 34,483 banking agents and served more than 31 million customers.

2.7. Taxes

The bank's income tax for 1Q24 was COP 695 billion, resulting in a lower effective tax rate when compared to the statutory tax rate in Colombia caused by the application of tax benefits in Colombia such as exempt income for social housing in mortgages and investments in productive fixed assets. Additionally, due to the tax benefits in Guatemala, El Salvador, and Panama, corresponding to exempt yields on government-issued securities. Finally, it is worth noting the earnings of the foreign subsidiaries with lower tax rates when compared to Colombia, which also contributed to a lower result.

1Q24

3. BREAKDOWN OF OPERATIONS

The following tables summarize the financial statements of our operations in each country.

BANCOLOMBIA S.A. (STAND ALONE) - COLOMBIA

The portfolio of Bancolombia S.A. grew by 0.6% in 1Q24 and 3.0% over the last 12 months. Commercial loans increased by 1.3% and were the main driver as a result of the good pace of originations in corporate clients. Home lending continued performing well and contributed to growth of the loan book in Colombia. On the other hand, consumer loans sustained the decreasing trend shown in 2023 and contracted 2.2% in the first quarter, explained to a greater extent by unsecured personal loans and credit cards. In the funding structure, deposits decreased by savings accounts and checking accounts, whereas time deposits increased quarterly, highligthing digital time deposits from retail clients.

Net result for Bancolombia S.A. was COP 1.8 trillion, representing an increase of 21.6% compared to the result of 4Q23. Lending income decreased mainly due to lower interest rate in both consumer and commercial loans, in addition to modified and restructured credit operations. The lower interest expense corresponding to lower deposit rates offset the reduction and net interest income decreased by only 1.3%. The reduction in credit provision expenses during 1Q24 was beneficial for the final result and was explained by releases associated to the lower deterioration mainly in retail, as well as a better performance of macroeconomic variables. When compared to the previous quarter, lower operating expenses contributed to earnings growth for the first quarter. Net interest margin for Bancolombia S.A. in 1Q24 was 8.1% and the annualized quarterly ROE was 18.5%.

STAND ALONE BALANCE SHEET

Quarter

Change

AND INCOME STATEMENT

(COP million)

1Q23

4Q23

1Q24

1Q24 / 4Q23

1Q24 / 1Q23

ASSETS

Gross loans

179,156,743

183,293,823

184,458,563

0.64%

2.96%

Allowances for loans

(12,534,018)

(13,050,569)

(12,996,064)

-0.42%

3.69%

Investments

45,906,171

38,504,813

40,365,218

4.83%

-12.07%

Other assets

30,536,953

44,105,490

31,658,079

-28.22%

3.67%

Total assets

243,065,849

252,853,558

243,485,795

-3.70%

0.17%

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Deposits

153,899,531

165,208,609

160,358,261

-2.94%

4.20%

Other liabilities

51,712,305

49,587,643

46,630,556

-5.96%

-9.83%

Total liabilities

205,611,836

214,796,252

206,988,816

-3.63%

0.67%

Shareholders' equity

37,454,013

38,057,305

36,496,979

-4.10%

-2.56%

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

243,065,849

252,853,558

243,485,795

-3.70%

0.17%

Interest income

7,425,336

7,673,654

7,292,317

-4.97%

-1.79%

Interest expense

(3,431,424)

(3,573,823)

(3,244,797)

-9.21%

-5.44%

Net interest income

3,993,912

4,099,831

4,047,520

-1.28%

1.34%

Net provisions

(1,787,865)

(1,475,745)

(1,062,781)

-27.98%

-40.56%

Fees and income from service, net

701,120

691,929

692,983

0.15%

-1.16%

Other operating income

1,287,133

914,344

896,196

-1.98%

-30.37%

Total operating expense

(2,028,231)

(2,342,916)

(2,179,729)

-6.97%

7.47%

Profit before tax

2,166,069

1,887,444

2,394,190

26.85%

10.53%

Income tax

(440,159)

(442,136)

(636,721)

44.01%

44.66%

Net income

1,725,910

1,445,308

1,757,469

21.60%

1.83%

1Q24

BANISTMO- PANAMA

Loans in Banistmo grew 2.5% (calculated in USD) in 1Q24. The commercial portfolio increased 5.8% in 1Q24 due to important disbursements to corporate clients, offset by a decrease in consumer and policy tightening strategies after the second half of last year in pursue of lower risk appetite. In the funding structure, deposits are relatively stable with a slight reordering of higher time deposits from corporate and SME clients offsetting the reduction in savings accounts and checking accounts.

The net result for Banistmo in 1Q24 was a net income of COP 68.1 billion, which represents an increase of 58.5% in quarterly terms. Net interest income had a slight contraction due to higher interest expenses following a greater amount of time deposits. Provisioning expenses grew as a statistical base effect due to the reserve releases from the previous quarter mainly in consumer as well as updated macroeconomic parameters. The greatest contribution to earnings growth was linked to the reduction in operating expenses, lower personnel bonuses provisions, the release of a remaining balance from 2023, as well as a drop in general expenses as a seasonal effect of the last quarter of the year. Banistmo's 1Q24 net interest margin was 3.5% and annualized quarterly ROE was 9.5%.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

Quarter

Change

AND INCOME STATEMENT

(COP million)

1Q23

4Q23

1Q24

1Q24 / 4Q23

1Q24 / 1Q23

ASSETS

Gross loans

37,688,605

30,704,582

31,651,563

3.08%

-16.02%

Allowances for loans

(2,069,253)

(1,579,573)

(1,558,031)

-1.36%

-24.71%

Investments

7,100,915

5,572,981

5,692,155

2.14%

-19.84%

Other assets

6,017,244

6,039,740

4,604,507

-23.76%

-23.48%

Total assets

48,737,511

40,737,731

40,390,194

-0.85%

-17.13%

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Deposits

33,562,356

27,357,703

27,590,507

0.85%

-17.79%

Other liabilities

9,809,710

8,955,283

8,239,841

-7.99%

-16.00%

Total liabilities

43,372,066

36,312,985

35,830,349

-1.33%

-17.39%

Shareholders' equity

5,365,445

4,424,745

4,559,845

3.05%

-15.01%

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

48,737,511

40,737,731

40,390,194

-0.85%

-17.13%

Interest income

761,120

673,700

650,226

-3.48%

-14.57%

Interest expense

(313,564)

(325,263)

(319,629)

-1.73%

1.93%

Net interest income

447,556

348,437

330,598

-5.12%

-26.13%

Net provisions

(61,304)

(49,860)

(61,858)

24.06%

0.90%

Fees and income from service, net

62,564

75,688

64,033

-15.40%

2.35%

Other operating income

11,292

10,251

18,005

75.64%

59.44%

Total operating expense

(249,638)

(291,290)

(221,172)

-24.07%

-11.40%

Profit before tax

210,470

93,225

129,605

39.02%

-38.42%

Income tax

(40,449)

(25,118)

(21,650)

-13.81%

-46.48%

Net income

170,022

68,107

107,955

58.51%

-36.50%

