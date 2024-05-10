1Q24 BANCOLOMBIA S.A. (NYSE: CIB; BVC: BCOLOMBIA, PFBCOLOM) REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2024. Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company in the first quarter of 2024 was COP 1.7 trillion . This value represents an increase of 14.9% when compared to the last quarter. Annualized return on equity ("ROE") for the bank was 17.4% in 1Q24 and 16.1% for the last twelve months.

Gross loans amount to COP 260 trillion for the bank, growing 2.5% vs 4Q23. The loan portfolio in USD explains to a greater extent the good performance in 1Q24 due to large commercial originations in all foreign subsidiaries.

growing 2.5% vs 4Q23. The loan portfolio in USD explains to a greater extent the good performance in 1Q24 due to large commercial originations in all foreign subsidiaries. 30-day past due loans stood at 5.26% and 90-day past due loans at 3.31%. Total provision charges, net in 1Q24 decreased 23.7% vs 4Q23 and were COP 1,315 billion, which represents a cost of risk of 2.0%. An improvement in the retail portfolio, added to better macroeconomic conditions, explain the lower provisioning expense as a proportion of the average loan portfolio.

past due loans stood at 5.26% and 90-day past due loans at 3.31%. Shareholders' equity attributable to the owners of the parent company stood at COP 36.5 trillion as of March 31, 2024, decreasing 4.2% compared to the last quarter. This variation is largely explained by the distribution of profits declared at the shareholders' meeting corresponding to 2023 results. Basic solvency stood at 10.45% and the total bank's solvency ratio was 12.31% in 1Q24, adequately complying with the minimum regulatory requirements.

In reference to its digital strategy, The Bank maintained a positive trend in line with results during the last year. As of March 2024, the bank has 8.6 million digital customers in the Retail APP (active over a period of three months), as well as 25.9 million accounts in its financial inclusion platforms (6.4 million users in Bancolombia a la Mano and 19.4 million in NEQUI). May 9, 2024. Medellin, Colombia - Today, BANCOLOMBIA S.A. announced its earnings results for the first quarter of 20241. 1 This report corresponds to the interim unaudited consolidated financial information of BANCOLOMBIA S.A. and its subsidiaries ("BANCOLOMBIA" or "The Bank") which Bancolombia controls, amongst others, by owning directly or indirectly, more than 50% of the voting capital stock. This financial information has been prepared based on financial records generated in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards - IFRS. BANCOLOMBIA maintains accounting records in Colombian pesos, referred to herein as "Ps." or "COP". The financial information for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, is not necessarily indicative of the results for any other future interim period. Representative Market Rate, April 1, 2024, $3,842.30 = US$ 1

1Q24 BANCOLOMBIA: Summary of the bank's financial quarterly results CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET Quarter Change AND INCOME STATEMENT (COP million) 1Q23 4Q23 1Q24 1Q24 / 4Q23 1Q24 / 1Q23 ASSETS Net Loans 250,756,177 237,728,544 244,105,346 2.68% -2.65% Investments 30,968,605 25,674,195 28,403,482 10.63% -8.28% Other assets 67,598,162 79,526,070 64,447,601 -18.96% -4.66% Total assets 349,322,944 342,928,809 336,956,429 -1.74% -3.54% LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits 251,007,379 247,941,180 244,809,882 -1.26% -2.47% Other liabilities 60,461,705 55,937,900 54,695,983 -2.22% -9.54% Total liabilities 311,469,084 303,879,080 299,505,865 -1.44% -3.84% Non-controlling interest 936,297 960,217 965,023 0.50% 3.07% Shareholders' equity 36,917,563 38,089,512 36,485,541 -4.21% -1.17% Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 349,322,944 342,928,809 336,956,429 -1.74% -3.54% Interest income 9,383,121 9,484,710 9,097,394 -4.08% -3.05% Interest expense (4,025,263) (4,249,597) (3,939,079) -7.31% -2.14% Net interest income 5,357,858 5,235,113 5,158,315 -1.47% -3.72% Net provisions (2,045,644) (1,724,239) (1,314,980) -23.74% -35.72% Fees and income from service, net 1,001,596 1,026,068 1,000,959 -2.45% -0.06% Other operating income 989,880 937,484 629,329 -32.87% -36.42% Total Dividends received and equity method 116,636 (91,014) 84,807 -193.18% -27.29% Total operating expense (3,071,662) (3,457,059) (3,178,539) -8.06% 3.48% Profit before tax 2,348,664 1,926,353 2,379,891 23.54% 1.33% Income tax (586,371) (474,414) (694,880) 46.47% 18.51% Net income before non-controlling interest 1,762,293 1,451,939 1,685,011 16.05% -4.39% Non-controlling interest (45,516) (4,032) (21,539) 434.20% -52.68% Net income 1,716,777 1,447,907 1,663,472 14.89% -3.10% PRINCIPAL RATIOS Quarter As of 1Q23 4Q23 1Q24 1Q23 1Q24 PROFITABILITY Net interest margin (1) from continuing operations 7.17% 7.28% 7.14% 7.17% 7.14% Return on average total assets (2) from continuing operations 1.96% 1.70% 1.96% 1.96% 1.96% Return on average shareholders´ equity (3) 17.67% 15.24% 17.37% 17.67% 17.37% EFFICIENCY Operating expenses to net operating income 41.14% 48.64% 46.24% 41.14% 46.24% Operating expenses to average total assets 3.50% 4.06% 3.75% 3.50% 3.75% Operating expenses to productive assets 4.11% 4.81% 4.40% 4.11% 4.40% CAPITAL ADEQUACY Shareholders' equity to total assets 10.57% 11.11% 10.83% 10.57% 10.83% Technical capital to risk weighted assets 12.79% 12.83% 13.40% 12.79% 13.40% KEY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Net income per ADS from continuing operations 1.54 1.58 1.80 1.54 1.80 Net income per share $COP from continuing operations 1,784.91 1,505.37 1,729.49 1,784.91 1,729.49 P/BV ADS (4) 0.76 0.74 0.87 0.76 0.87 P/BV Local (5) (6) 0.91 0.84 0.90 0.91 0.90 P/E (7) from continuing operations 4.52 5.22 4.86 4.52 4.86 ADR price 25.13 30.77 34.22 25.13 34.22 Common share price (8) 34,990.00 33,200.00 34,280.00 34,990.00 34,280.00 Weighted average of Preferred Shares outstanding 961,827,000 961,827,000 961,827,000 961,827,000 961,827,000 USD exchange rate (quarter end) 4,646.08 3,822.05 3,842.30 4,646.08 3,842.30 Defined as net interest income divided by monthly average interest-earning assets. (2) Net income divided by monthly average assets. (3) Net income divided by monthly average shareholders' equity. (4) Defined as ADS price divided by ADS book value. (5) Defined as share price divided by share book value. (6) Share prices on the Colombian Stock Exchange. (7) Defined as market capitalization divided by annualized quarter results. (8) Prices at the end of the respective quarter. 2

1Q24 1. BANK'S BALANCE SHEET 1.1. Assets As of March 31, 2024, The Bank' s assets totaled COP 336,956 billion, decreasing 1.7% compared to 4Q23. Unlike the previous quarter, less excess liquidity implied a reduction in cash balances, allocating these resources to reduce loans with banks and meet loan origination needs, also considering a slower pace in deposits collection. The Colombian peso depreciated 0.5% against the US dollar during the first quarter of 2024 and appreciated 17.3% in the last 12 months. The average exchange rate was 9.5% lower in 1Q24 versus 4Q23, and 17.6% in the last 12 months. 1.2. Loan Portfolio The following table shows the composition of the Bank's loans by type and currency: (COP Million) Amounts in COP Amounts in USD converted to COP Amounts in USD (thousands) Total (1 USD = 3842,3 COP) 1Q24 1Q24 / 4Q23 1Q24 1Q24 / 4Q23 1Q24 1Q24 / 4Q23 1Q24 1Q24 / 4Q23 Commercial loans 118,090,184 2.05% 50,177,883 8.56% 13,059,335 7.98% 168,268,066 3.91% Consumer loans 37,615,266 -2.29% 16,413,935 1.67% 4,271,904 1.13% 54,029,201 -1.12% Mortgage loans 22,173,107 2.41% 14,762,928 1.13% 3,842,211 0.60% 36,936,035 1.89% Small business loans 506,974 -8.73% 588,193 -0.29% 153,084 -0.81% 1,095,168 -4.38% Interests paid in advance (19,664) -8.50% (1,231) 0.12% (321) -0.40% (20,895) -8.03% Gross loans 178,365,867 1.12% 81,941,708 5.66% 21,326,213 5.10% 260,307,575 2.50% In 1Q24, gross loans grew 2.5% compared to 4Q23 (2.3% when excluding FX) and declined 2.6% compared to 1Q23. During the last 12 months peso-denominated loans increased 5.4% and dollar-denominated loans (calculated in in USD) decreased 16.5%. As of March 31, 2024, Banco Agricola operations in El Salvador, Banistmo in Panama and BAM in Guatemala represented 25.1% of total gross loans. Gross loans denominated in currencies other than COP, generated by operations in Central America, the international operation of Bancolombia Panamá, Puerto Rico and the USD denominated loans in Colombia, accounted for 31.5% of the portfolio, and increased 5.7% in the quarter (when calculated in USD). Allowances for loan losses decreased 0.1% during the quarter and totaled COP 16,202 billion or 6.2% of the gross loans at the end of the quarter. In 1Q24, the bank's loan book presented a significant reactivation after a decreasing path during all quarters of 2023. The better origination dynamics in commercial explain the increase in the quarter, both in Colombian pesos and especially in foreign currency. Quarterly Bancolombia S.A. reports a growth of 0.6% in its gross portfolio, Banistmo up 2.5% (calculated in USD), Banco Agricola up 4.0% (calculated in USD) and Banco Agromercantil up 3.5% (calculated in USD). Some particular loan disbursements to business groups from corporate segments led the highest balance in all geographies. Adversely, retail loans reflected a sustained contraction as shown in 2023 for the bank, driven by lower appetite in Colombia and Panama amid a scenario of high interest rates. The decrease in Bancolombia S.A. stands out, highlighting the performance of personal loans and credit card with a sharper decrease. Banco Agricola, for its part, is the only geography that presents better disbursement dynamics in retail, specifically in unsecured personal loans. For further explanation regarding coverage of the loan portfolio and credit quality trends, (see section 2.4. Asset Quality, Provision Charges and Balance Sheet Strength). The following table summarizes the bank's total loan portfolio: 3

1Q24 LOAN PORTFOLIO (COP million) 1Q23 4Q23 1Q24 1Q24 / 4Q23 1Q24 / 1Q23 %of total loans Commercial 169,573,762 161,937,971 168,268,066 3.91% -0.77% 64.6% Consumer 59,171,343 54,640,628 54,029,201 -1.12% -8.69% 20.8% Mortgage 37,261,321 36,250,408 36,936,035 1.89% -0.87% 14.2% Microcredit 1,280,352 1,145,360 1,095,168 -4.38% -14.46% 0.4% Interests received in advance (17,663) (22,720) (20,895) -8.03% 18.30% 0.0% Total loan portfolio 267,269,115 253,951,647 260,307,575 2.50% -2.6% 100.0% Allowance for loan losses (16,512,938) (16,223,103) (16,202,229) -0.13% -1.88% Total loans, net 250,756,177 237,728,544 244,105,346 2.68% -2.65% 1.3. Investment Portfolio As of March 31, 2024, the bank's net investment portfolio totaled COP 28,403 billion, increasing 10.6% from the end of 4Q23 and decreasing 8.3% from the end of 1Q23. When analyzing financial assets investment, there was an increase in debt securities and the trading portfolio at Bancolombia S.A. as a strategy for the expansionary monetary policy in place during 2024. Repos and simultaneous purchases operations decreased in line with a lower liquidity compared to the previous quarter and the greater origination needs as mentioned before. At the end of 1Q24, the investment portfolio in debt securities had a duration of 17.6 months and a yield to maturity of 9.0%. 1.4. Goodwill and intangibles At the end of 1Q24, the bank's goodwill and intangibles totaled COP 8,527 billion, up 0.4% compared to 4Q23. This quarterly variation is mainly explained by the slight depreciation of the COP against the USD and the restatement of foreign subsidiaries balances. 1.5. Funding As of March 31, 2024, the bank's liabilities totaled COP 299,506 billion, down 1.4% from the end of 4Q23, and down 3.8% compared to 1Q23. Customer deposits totaled COP 244,810 billion (81.7% of liabilities) at the end of 1Q24, decreasing 1.3% compared to 4Q23, partially offset by the 0.5% currency depreciation with a marginal effect by the restatement of foreign subsidiaries balances. Net loans to deposits ratios was 99.7% at the end of 1Q24 higher than the 95.9% ratio from 4Q23, basically because of the greater change of the loan balance. The deposit mix posted a quarterly contraction in saving accounts, with a greater percentage reduction in checking accounts mainly from corporate clients. The decrease in savings accounts took place to a greater extent in the Colombian operation (-4.0%), however, they continue to represent the main source of funding weighting 39% of the total. Lower balances in savings accounts and checking accounts were offset by growth in time deposits, particularly in digital time deposits from retail customers. Loans with banks presented a reduction of 9.8% in the quarter, mainly in foreign currency balances by virtue of several credit prepayments taking advantage of available liquidity. In debt securities, the maturity of a subordinated bond in local currency explains the variation in the balance during the period. FUNDING MIX 1Q23 4Q23 1Q24 COP Million Checking accounts 37,944,551 13% 34,993,066 13% 33,886,389 12% Saving accounts 111,021,738 38% 108,971,334 39% 106,589,807 39% Time deposits 97,466,462 34% 98,686,516 35% 100,199,998 36% Other deposits 5,024,575 2% 5,760,559 2% 5,155,912 2% Long term debt 19,061,952 7% 14,663,576 5% 14,454,604 5% Loans with banks 19,860,965 7% 16,254,747 6% 14,683,278 5% Total Funds 290,380,243 100% 279,329,798 100% 274,969,988 100% 4

1Q24 1.6. Shareholders' Equity and Regulatory Capital Shareholders' equity attributable to the owners of the parent company at the end of 1Q24 was COP 36,486 billion, decreasing by 4.2% compared to 4Q23 and decreasing 1.2% when compared to 1Q23. In March of 2024 the General Shareholders' Meeting approved the proposal for distribution of profits for a total of COP 3.4 trillion. Dividends approved mainly explain the quarterly reduction in equity and capital ratio. The bank's solvency ratio under Basel III was 12.31% in 1Q24 standing 81 basis points above the minimum level required by the regulator in Colombia, while the basic capital ratio (Tier 1) stood at 10.45%, 195 basis points above the minimum regulatory capital level (value to fully comply with the new capital requirements in the fourth year of the Basel III phase-in period). The reduction in solvency levels is mainly due to the earning distribution. The tangible capital ratio, defined as shareholders' equity minus goodwill and intangible assets divided by tangible assets, was 8.28% at the end of 1Q24. TECHNICAL CAPITAL RISK WEIGHTED ASSETS Consolidated (COP millions) 1Q23 % 4Q23 % 1Q24 % Basic capital (Tier I) 27,940,470 9.75% 30,785,197 11.42% 29,111,904 10.4% Additional capital (Tier II) 6,498,880 2.27% 5,338,147 1.98% 5,189,495 1.86% Technical capital (1) 34,424,167 0.00% 36,112,657 0.00% 34,290,939 0.00% Risk weighted assets including market and operational risk (2) 286,568,991 - 269,591,211 - 278,591,625 - CAPITAL ADEQUACY (3) 12.01% 13.40% 12.31% (1) Technical capital is the sum of basic and additional capital, minus deductions ($10,687 MM for 4Q23and $10,459 MM for 1Q24). (2) Operational risk applies to 1Q23, 4Q23 and 1Q24 after the adoption of Basel III regulation. (3) Capital adequacy is technical capital divided by risk-weighted assets. 2. INCOME STATEMENT 2. Net income attributable to equity holders of the parent company was COP 1,663 billion in 1Q24, or COP 1,744.92 per share (USD $ 1.80 per ADR). This profit represents an increase of 14.9% compared to 4Q23, mainly as a result of lower provision charges and operating expenses. The company´s annualized return on equity ("ROE") was 17.4% for 1Q24 and 16.1% for the last 12 months. 2.1. Net Interest Income Net interest income totaled COP 5,158 billion in 1Q24, 1.5% lower than 4Q23. The decrease in the total balance results from the combination of lower interest income in the investment portfolio and in the lending business. Total Interest on debt instruments and valuation on financial instruments was COP 664 billion, which represents a reduction of 5.7% in the quarter. The variation follows the valuation of the public debt securities portfolio in Colombia. It is worth noting that the result in investments is positive, liquidity operations are performing well and the lower expenses on liability liquidity operations contributed to the outcome. Additionally, interest expenses decreased in line with the lower cost of funding. Net Interest Margin The annualized net interest margin on investments in 1Q24 stood at 3.7%, impacting the total annualized NIM that decreased 15 bps and reached 7.1%. The annualized net interest margin of the loan portfolio was 7.6%, 4 basis points below 4Q23 and 24 basis points below 1Q23. The performance of the lending business was relatively stable amid a higher balance in the loan book and lower interest rates on assets. The lower yield on loans was favorably offset by lower interest expenses. Annualized Interest 1Q23 4Q23 1Q24 Margin Loans' Interest margin 7.9% 7.7% 7.6% Debt investments' margin 2.0% 4.5% 3.7% Net interest margin (1) 7.2% 7.3% 7.1% Net interest margin and valuation income on financial instruments. 5

1Q24 Savings accounts decreased 2.2% compared to 4Q23, and checking accounts decreased 3.2%. The annualized weighted average cost of deposits was 5.24% in 1Q24, decreasing 42 basis points compared to 4Q23. During the first months of the year, the Central bank in Colombia has continued its monetary policy interest rate cuts that started in December 2023. This behavior has favored the total cost of financing for the bank that began a decreasing path from the last quarter of 2023 and signaled a significant reduction in 1Q24 due to the gradual repricing of interest rate- sensitive liabilities. Average weighted 1Q23 4Q23 1Q24 funding cost Checking accounts 0.21% 0.28% 0.26% Saving accounts 3.70% 3.39% 2.94% Time deposits 9.14% 10.02% 9.54% Total deposits 5.14% 5.66% 5.24% Long term debt 7.97% 8.45% 7.83% Loans with banks 5.11% 6.23% 5.79% Total funding cost 5.27% 5.80% 5.37% 2.2. Fees and Income from Services During 1Q24, total fees and commissions, net totaled COP 1,001 billion, down 2.4% compared to 4Q23, and 0.1% compared to 1Q23. Credit and debit card fees and commercial establishments revenues revealed a quarterly decrease due to a seasonal effect of the first months of the year with a lower volume of transactions and banking operations when compared to the fourth quarter. Bancassurance division similarly presented a revenue contraction as a result of lower originations in consumer loans and therefore a lower number of policy distributions, as well as the increase in the volume of claims for compensation of losses covered causing a reduction in profits distribution. Higher fee expenses in 1Q24 are due to an increase in the cost of data processing in banking services and higher royalties to credit-debit card franchises associated with transactional flows. 2.3. Other Operating Income Total other operating income was COP 629 billion in 1Q24, down 32.9% compared to 4Q23. Income from operating leases was COP 460 billion in 1Q24, a decrease of 2.3% compared to 4Q23 and an increase of 10.1% compared to 1Q23. The better performance on an annually basis was driven by an improvement in customer financial lease agreements at Bancolombia S.A. and customer rental contracts of vehicles at Renting Colombia and higher income in property rentals from "FCP Fondo Inmobiliario Colombia". 2.4. Dividends received, and share of profits Total dividends and other net income from equity participation was COP 85 billion in 1Q24, with a quarterly increase explained by a specific effect from the last quarter when impairment charges in associates and joint businesses corresponding to TUYA S.A. because of the market valuation carried out in 4Q23 impacted the results. 2.5. Asset Quality, Provision Charges and Balance Sheet Strength The principal balance for past due loans (those that are overdue for more than 30 days) totaled COP 13,299 billion at the end of 1Q24 and represented 5.3% of total gross loans, whereas 90-daypast-due loans totaled 8,359 billion and represented 3.3%, both ratios increased quarterly largely due to a greater number of commercial clients becoming delinquent, especially 6

1Q24 small, and medium enterprises. During the quarter, charge-offs totaled COP 1,478 billion, lower than the previous quarter mostly by improvements in retail. The coverage, measured by the ratio of allowances for loans losses (principal) to PDLs (overdue 30 days), was 110.7% at the end of 1Q24, decreasing compared to 120.0% at the end of 4Q23. The deterioration of the loan portfolio (new past due loans including charge-offs) was COP 2,420 billion, impacted by commercial loans becoming past-due. Provision charges (net of recoveries) totaled COP 1,315 billion in 1Q24, decreasing 23.7% compared to 4Q23. In general, it is worth highlighting the better performance of the consumer portfolio in Colombia, Panama, and El Salvador, which has a considerable impact on the better cost of credit. On the other hand, macroeconomic variables represented a release due to updated forecasts in Colombia. Finally, it is worth noting the recoveries carried out from large exposures that were previously impaired and meant a reduction in the provisioning expense for the commercial segment. Provisions as a percentage of average gross loans were 2.0% annualized for 1Q24 and 2.6% for the last 12 months. The bank maintains a strong balance sheet supported by an adequate level of loan loss reserves. Allowances (for the principal) for loan losses totaled COP 14,723 billion, or 5.8% of total loans at the end of 1Q24, lower when compared to 4Q23. The following tables present key metrics related to asset quality: ASSET QUALITY As of (COP millions) 1Q23 4Q23 1Q24 Total 30-day past due loans 11,045,268 12,357,192 13,298,863 Allowance for loan losses (1) 15,273,890 14,833,191 14,723,301 Past due loans to total loans 4.25% 5.01% 5.26% Allowances to past due loans 138.28% 120.04% 110.71% Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans 5.88% 6.02% 5.83% (1) Allowances are reserves for the principal of loans. PDL Per Category 30 days % Of loan Portfolio 1Q23 4Q23 1Q24 Commercial loans 64.6% 3.03% 3.26% 3.46% Consumer loans 20.8% 6.86% 8.76% 8.81% Mortgage loans 14.2% 5.34% 6.95% 7.98% Microcredit 0.4% 11.57% 10.44% 11.49% PDL TOTAL 4.25% 5.01% 5.26% PDL Per Category 90 days % Of loan Portfolio 1Q23 4Q23 1Q24 Commercial loans 64.6% 2.44% 2.80% 2.86% Consumer loans 20.8% 3.34% 4.83% 4.80% Mortgage loans* 14.2% 2.67% 2.93% 3.04% Microcredit 0.4% 6.66% 6.57% 6.44% PDL TOTAL 2.70% 3.28% 3.31% * Mortgage loans that were overdue were calculated for past due loans for 120 days instead of 90 days. 4Q23 1Q24 1Q24 / 4Q23 Loans Allowances % Loans Allowances % Loans Allowances Stage 1 222,372,889 3,695,903 1.7% 228,363,717 3,414,778 1.5% 2.7% -7.6% Stage 2 16,042,661 2,536,402 15.8% 16,308,901 2,682,548 16.4% 1.7% 5.8% Stage 3 15,536,097 9,990,798 64.3% 15,634,957 10,104,903 64.6% 0.6% 1.1% Total 253,951,647 16,223,103 6.4% 260,307,575 16,202,229 6.2% 2.5% -0.1% Stage 1. Financial instruments that do not deteriorate since their initial recognition or that have low credit risk at the end of the reporting period. (12-month expected credit losses). Stage 2. Financial instruments that have significantly increased their risk since their initial recognition. (Lifetime expected credit losses). Stage 3. Financial instruments that have Objective Evidence of Impairment in the reported period. (Lifetime expected credit losses). 7

1Q24 2.6. Operating Expenses During 1Q24, operating expenses totaled COP 3,179 billion, decreasing 8.1% compared to 4Q23 and increasing 3.5% compared to 1Q23. The efficiency ratio was 46.2% and 46.7% in the last twelve months. Personnel expenses (salaries, bonus plan payments and compensation) totaled COP 1,335 billion in 1Q24, down 0.3% from 4Q23 and up 0.9% from 1Q23. General expenses declined 13.0% in the quarter and grew 5.4% compared to 1Q23. The quarterly performance is due to seasonality, mainly in some areas such as advertising, technology fees and cash transportation, among others. In the annual analysis, it is worth noting the salary increases for labor expenses, and in general expenses, the higher local taxes other than income tax, the expenses of the rental business, technology maintenance and licensing expenses growth due to business transformation and migration to the cloud. As of March 31, 2024, the bank had 34,279 employees, owned 856 branches, 6,086 ATMs, 34,483 banking agents and served more than 31 million customers. 2.7. Taxes The bank's income tax for 1Q24 was COP 695 billion, resulting in a lower effective tax rate when compared to the statutory tax rate in Colombia caused by the application of tax benefits in Colombia such as exempt income for social housing in mortgages and investments in productive fixed assets. Additionally, due to the tax benefits in Guatemala, El Salvador, and Panama, corresponding to exempt yields on government-issued securities. Finally, it is worth noting the earnings of the foreign subsidiaries with lower tax rates when compared to Colombia, which also contributed to a lower result. 8

1Q24 3. BREAKDOWN OF OPERATIONS The following tables summarize the financial statements of our operations in each country. BANCOLOMBIA S.A. (STAND ALONE) - COLOMBIA The portfolio of Bancolombia S.A. grew by 0.6% in 1Q24 and 3.0% over the last 12 months. Commercial loans increased by 1.3% and were the main driver as a result of the good pace of originations in corporate clients. Home lending continued performing well and contributed to growth of the loan book in Colombia. On the other hand, consumer loans sustained the decreasing trend shown in 2023 and contracted 2.2% in the first quarter, explained to a greater extent by unsecured personal loans and credit cards. In the funding structure, deposits decreased by savings accounts and checking accounts, whereas time deposits increased quarterly, highligthing digital time deposits from retail clients. Net result for Bancolombia S.A. was COP 1.8 trillion, representing an increase of 21.6% compared to the result of 4Q23. Lending income decreased mainly due to lower interest rate in both consumer and commercial loans, in addition to modified and restructured credit operations. The lower interest expense corresponding to lower deposit rates offset the reduction and net interest income decreased by only 1.3%. The reduction in credit provision expenses during 1Q24 was beneficial for the final result and was explained by releases associated to the lower deterioration mainly in retail, as well as a better performance of macroeconomic variables. When compared to the previous quarter, lower operating expenses contributed to earnings growth for the first quarter. Net interest margin for Bancolombia S.A. in 1Q24 was 8.1% and the annualized quarterly ROE was 18.5%. STAND ALONE BALANCE SHEET Quarter Change AND INCOME STATEMENT (COP million) 1Q23 4Q23 1Q24 1Q24 / 4Q23 1Q24 / 1Q23 ASSETS Gross loans 179,156,743 183,293,823 184,458,563 0.64% 2.96% Allowances for loans (12,534,018) (13,050,569) (12,996,064) -0.42% 3.69% Investments 45,906,171 38,504,813 40,365,218 4.83% -12.07% Other assets 30,536,953 44,105,490 31,658,079 -28.22% 3.67% Total assets 243,065,849 252,853,558 243,485,795 -3.70% 0.17% LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits 153,899,531 165,208,609 160,358,261 -2.94% 4.20% Other liabilities 51,712,305 49,587,643 46,630,556 -5.96% -9.83% Total liabilities 205,611,836 214,796,252 206,988,816 -3.63% 0.67% Shareholders' equity 37,454,013 38,057,305 36,496,979 -4.10% -2.56% Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 243,065,849 252,853,558 243,485,795 -3.70% 0.17% Interest income 7,425,336 7,673,654 7,292,317 -4.97% -1.79% Interest expense (3,431,424) (3,573,823) (3,244,797) -9.21% -5.44% Net interest income 3,993,912 4,099,831 4,047,520 -1.28% 1.34% Net provisions (1,787,865) (1,475,745) (1,062,781) -27.98% -40.56% Fees and income from service, net 701,120 691,929 692,983 0.15% -1.16% Other operating income 1,287,133 914,344 896,196 -1.98% -30.37% Total operating expense (2,028,231) (2,342,916) (2,179,729) -6.97% 7.47% Profit before tax 2,166,069 1,887,444 2,394,190 26.85% 10.53% Income tax (440,159) (442,136) (636,721) 44.01% 44.66% Net income 1,725,910 1,445,308 1,757,469 21.60% 1.83% 9