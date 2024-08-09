2Q24
GRUPO BANCOLOMBIA (NYSE: CIB; BVC: BCOLOMBIA, PFBCOLOM) REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS
FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2024.
- Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company in the second quarter of 2024 was COP 1.4 trillion. This result represents a decrease of 13.4% compared to the previous quarter. Annualized return on equity ("ROE") for Grupo Bancolombia was 15.3% for the quarter and 16.0% for the last 12 months.
- Gross loans amount to COP 268 trillion, a 3.0% growth compared to the previous quarter. The commercial loan portfolio in Colombia largely explains the performance in 2Q24.
- 30-daypast-due loan ratio was 5.17% and the 90-daypast-due loan ratio was 3.43%. Total provision charges, net in 2Q24 increased by 23.1% compared to 1Q24, totaling COP 1,619 billion, representing a cost of risk of 2.5%. Higher provision expenses in SMEs, mid-sizedcompanies and corporate segments largely explain the increase in quarterly provisions.
- Shareholders' equity attributable to the owners of the parent company stood at COP 39.2 trillion as of June 30, 2024, showing an increase of 7.5% compared to the previous quarter. This increase is due to retained earnings and the depreciation of the Colombian Peso during the period. Basic solvency ratio was 10.98% and Grupo Bancolombia' s total solvency ratio was 12.60% for 2Q24, adequately complying with the minimum regulatory requirements.
- In reference to its digital strategy, Grupo Bancolombia maintained a positive trend in line with results during the last year. As of June 2024, Bancolombia has 8.7 million active digital customers on the APP Personas (active over a period of three months), as well as 26.6 million accounts on its financial inclusion platforms (6.5 million users on Bancolombia a la Mano and 20.1 million on NEQUI).
August 8, 2024. Medellin, Colombia - Today, GRUPO BANCOLOMBIA announced its earnings results for the second quarter of 20241.
2Q24
GRUPO BANCOLOMBIA: Summary of Grupo Bancolombia financial quarterly results
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
Quarter
Change
AND INCOME STATEMENT
(COP million)
2Q23
1Q24
2Q24
2Q24 / 1Q24
2Q24 / 2Q23
ASSETS
Net Loans
244,018,017
244,105,346
251,427,847
3.00%
3.04%
Investments
26,028,005
28,403,482
30,573,634
7.64%
17.46%
Other assets
68,550,647
64,447,601
70,197,591
8.92%
2.40%
Total assets
338,596,669
336,956,429
352,199,072
4.52%
4.02%
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits
243,352,178
244,809,882
257,869,276
5.33%
5.97%
Other liabilities
57,746,360
54,695,983
54,124,846
-1.04%
-6.27%
Total liabilities
301,098,538
299,505,865
311,994,122
4.17%
3.62%
Non-controlling interest
955,492
965,023
985,035
2.07%
3.09%
Shareholders' equity
36,542,639
36,485,541
39,219,915
7.49%
7.33%
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
338,596,669
336,956,429
352,199,072
4.52%
4.02%
Interest income
9,074,683
9,097,394
8,943,475
-1.69%
-1.45%
Interest expense
(4,141,013)
(3,939,079)
(3,756,886)
-4.63%
-9.28%
Net interest income
4,933,670
5,158,315
5,186,589
0.55%
5.13%
Net provisions
(2,082,200)
(1,314,980)
(1,618,783)
23.10%
-22.26%
Fees and income from service, net
997,998
1,000,959
1,029,811
2.88%
3.19%
Other operating income
1,119,725
629,329
741,084
17.76%
-33.82%
Total Dividends received and equity method
112,270
84,807
(225,575)
-365.99%
-300.92%
Total operating expense
(3,170,973)
(3,178,539)
(3,288,049)
3.45%
3.69%
Profit before tax
1,910,490
2,379,891
1,825,077
-23.31%
-4.47%
Income tax
(426,328)
(694,880)
(363,323)
-47.71%
-14.78%
Net income before non-controlling interest
1,484,162
1,685,011
1,461,754
-13.25%
-1.51%
Non-controlling interest
(23,671)
(21,539)
(21,980)
2.05%
-7.14%
Net income
1,460,491
1,663,472
1,439,774
-13.45%
-1.42%
PRINCIPAL RATIOS
Quarter
As of
2Q23
1Q24
2Q24
2Q23
2Q24
PROFITABILITY
Net interest margin (1) from continuing operations
6.72%
7.14%
7.05%
6.95%
7.09%
Return on average total assets (2) from continuing operations
1.70%
1.96%
1.69%
1.83%
1.82%
Return on average shareholders´ equity (3)
15.75%
17.37%
15.32%
16.66%
16.26%
EFFICIENCY
Operating expenses to net operating income
44.26%
46.24%
48.84%
42.67%
47.53%
Operating expenses to average total assets
3.68%
3.75%
3.85%
3.59%
3.80%
Operating expenses to productive assets
4.32%
4.40%
4.47%
4.22%
4.43%
CAPITAL ADEQUACY
Shareholders' equity to total assets
10.79%
10.83%
11.14%
10.79%
11.14%
Technical capital to risk weighted assets
12.54%
12.31%
12.60%
12.54%
12.60%
KEY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Net income per ADS from continuing operations
1.45
1.80
1.44
3.16
3.11
Net income per share $COP from continuing operations
1,533
1,745
1,511
3,333
3,256
P/BV ADS (4)
0.73
0.87
0.87
0.73
0.87
P/BV Local (5) (6)
0.82
0.90
0.84
0.82
0.84
P/E (7) from continuing operations
4.86
4.86
5.82
4.47
5.40
ADR price
26.68
34.22
34.22
26.68
34.22
Common share price (8)
31,000.00
34,280.00
34,280.00
31,000.00
34,280.00
Weighted average of Preferred Shares outstanding
961,827,000
961,827,000
961,827,000
961,827,000
961,827,000
USD exchange rate (quarter end)
4,177.58
3,842.30
4,148.04
4,177.58
4,148.04
(1)
(2)
(3) Defined as net interest income divided by monthly average interest-earning assets. (2) Net income divided by monthly average assets. (3) Net income divided by monthly average shareholders'
(4) equity. (4) Defined as ADS price divided by ADS book value. (5) Defined as share price divided by share book value. (6) Share prices on the Colombian Stock Exchange. (7) Defined as market capitalization divided by annualized quarter results. (8) Prices at the end of the respective quarter.
2Q24
1. GRUPO BANCOLOMBIA BALANCE SHEET
1.1. Assets
As of June 30, 2024, Grupo Bancolombia's assets totaled COP 352,199 billion, increasing by 4.5% compared to 1Q24. This increase was mainly due to growth in the loan portfolio, driven by commercial and the depreciation of the Colombian peso. Contrary to the previous quarter, there was a greater excess of liquidity, as evidenced by the increase in available cash.
The Colombian peso depreciated by 8.0% against the US dollar during the second quarter of 2024 and appreciated by 0.7% over the last 12 months. The average exchange rate was 0.01% higher in 2Q024 compared to 1Q24, and 14.7% lower over the last 12 months.
1.2. Loan Portfolio
The following table shows the composition of the Group loans by type and currency:
(COP Million)
Amounts in COP
Amounts in USD converted to COP
Amounts in USD (thousands)
Total
(1 USD = 4,148.04 COP)
2Q24
2Q24 / 1Q24
2Q24
2Q24 / 1Q24
2Q24
2Q24 / 1Q24
2Q24
2Q24 / 1Q24
Commercial loans
119,450,484
1.15%
53,819,396
7.26%
12,974,657
-0.65%
173,269,881
2.97%
Consumer loans
37,092,745
-1.39%
17,956,878
9.40%
4,329,003
1.34%
55,049,622
1.89%
Mortgage loans
22,761,777
2.65%
15,951,701
8.05%
3,845,600
0.09%
38,713,478
4.81%
Small business loans
489,332
-3.48%
607,627
3.30%
146,485
-4.31%
1,096,958
0.16%
Interests paid in advance
(20,262)
3.04%
(995)
-19.18%
(240)
-25.14%
(21,257)
1.73%
Gross loans
179,774,076
0.79%
88,334,606
7.80%
21,295,505
-0.14%
268,108,682
3.00%
In 2Q24, gross loans grew by 3.0% compared to 1Q24 (0.5% growth when excluding the exchange rate effect) and by 2.7% compared to 2Q23. Over the past 12 months, the peso-denominated portfolio grew by 3.6%, and the US dollar-denominated portfolio (expressed in USD) grew by 1.0%.
Operations in Banco Agricola in El Salvador, Banistmo in Panama, and BAM in Guatemala accounted for 26.4% of total gross loans balance for 2Q24. Meanwhile, gross loans denominated in currencies other than the Colombian peso, generated by operations in Central America, the international operation of Bancolombia Panama, Puerto Rico, and the US dollar denominated loans in Colombia, represented 32.9% of the total portfolio and grew by 7.8% (when calculated in USD) during the quarter.
Allowances for loan losses increased by 3.0% during the quarter, totaling COP 16,681 billion, equivalent to 6.2% of the gross loan portfolio at the end of the quarter.
When broken down by each operation, Bancolombia S.A. reports a 0.9% growth in the gross loan portfolio during the quarter, Banistmo 0.2% (calculated in USD), Banco Agricola 1.6% (calculated in USD), and Banco Agromercantil reports a decrease of 0.7% (calculated in USD). The commercial portfolio, especially in Colombia, was the main driver of the total portfolio growth, driven by the implementation of special credit lines designed to stimulate demand among mid-sized companies and corporates, followed by mortgage loans mainly in social housing.
Net of FX, the consumer portfolio continued contracting during the quarter mainly by personal loans in Colombia. However, on a consolidated basis the balance increased 1.9% by the depreciation of the Colombian peso against the US dollar and the restatement of foreign subsidiaries balances. Banco Agricola, on the other hand, just as in the last quarter, is the only operation with a better dynamic in consumer disbursements, specifically unsecured loans. The decrease in the portfolio in Guatemala is mainly explained by the commercial portfolio.
For a more detailed explanation regarding coverage and portfolio quality, see section 2.4. Asset quality, provision charges, and balance sheet strength.
The following table summarizes Grupo Bancolombia's total portfolio
2Q24
LOAN PORTFOLIO
(COP million)
2Q23
1Q24
2Q24
2Q24 / 1Q24
2Q24 / 2Q23
% of total loans
Commercial
166,454,682
168,268,066
173,269,881
2.97%
4.09%
64.6%
Consumer
57,297,456
54,029,201
55,049,622
1.89%
-3.92%
20.5%
Mortgage
36,057,339
36,936,035
38,713,478
4.81%
7.37%
14.4%
Microcredit
1,190,094
1,095,168
1,096,958
0.16%
-7.83%
0.4%
Interests received in advance
(18,683)
(20,895)
(21,257)
1.73%
13.78%
0.0%
Total loan portfolio
260,980,888
260,307,575
268,108,682
3.00%
2.7%
100.0%
Allowance for loan losses
(16,962,871)
(16,202,229)
(16,680,835)
2.95%
-1.66%
Total loans, net
244,018,017
244,105,346
251,427,847
3.00%
3.04%
1.3. Investment Portfolio
As of June 30, 2024, Grupo Bancolombia's investment portfolio totaled COP 30,574 billion, increasing by 7.6% compared to 1Q24 and by 17.5% compared to 2Q23. Regarding investments in financial assets, there was an increase in debt securities and REPOS at Bancolombia S.A. Active liquidity positions increased due to a higher surplus in liquid assets compared to the previous quarter. At the end of 2Q24, the debt securities investment portfolio had a duration of 17.7 months and a yield to maturity of 9.3%.
1.4. Goodwill and intangibles
As of June 30, 2Q24, Grupo Bancolombia's intangibles and goodwill totaled COP 9,191 billion, increasing by 7.8% compared to 1Q24. This quarterly variation is mainly explained by the depreciation of the peso against the US dollar and the restatement of foreign subsidiaries balances. foreign subsidiaries.
1.5. Funding
As of June 30, 2024, Grupo Bancolombia's liabilities totaled COP 311,994 billion, increasing by 4.2% compared to 1Q24 and by 3.6% compared to 2Q23.
Customer deposits totaled COP 257,869 billion (82.7% of liabilities) at the end of 2Q24, showing an increase of 5.3% compared to 1Q24. This is explained by higher deposits in sight accounts and time deposits and currency depreciation by the restatement of foreign subsidiaries balances. The net loan-to-deposit ratio was 97.5% at the end of 2Q24, lower than the 99.7% recorded in 1Q24, mainly due to the greater increase in deposits.
The deposit mix reveals a quarterly increase in time deposits, with the most significant growth in terms between 0 and 180 days. Sight deposits continue to be the main source of funding, with savings accounts constituting 39% of funding and checking accounts 12%. Debt securities increased due to the issuance in June of the 2034 subordinated bond for 800 million US dollars compensating the partial repurchase of the 2025 ordinary bond and the 2027 subordinated bond.
Loans with banks decreased by 8.3% during the quarter, mainly due to second-tier lender loans contraction as part of the Group's liability management strategy.
FUNDING MIX
2Q23
1Q24
2Q24
COP Million
Checking accounts
34,012,858
12%
33,886,389
12%
35,245,828
12%
Saving accounts
105,880,404
38%
106,589,807
39%
111,241,322
39%
Time deposits
98,445,525
35%
100,199,998
36%
106,871,203
37%
Other deposits
5,543,500
2%
5,155,912
2%
5,105,906
2%
Long term debt
17,643,566
6%
14,454,604
5%
16,107,674
6%
Loans with banks
17,843,618
6%
14,683,278
5%
13,449,759
5%
Total Funds
279,369,471
100%
274,969,988
100%
288,021,692
100%
1.6. Shareholders' Equity and Regulatory Capital
2Q24
Shareholders' equity attributable to the owners of the parent company at the end of 2Q24 was COP 39,219 billion, increasing by 7.5% compared to 1Q24 and 7.3% compared to 2Q23. The increase is due to accumulated earnings during the quarter and the restatement of foreign subsidiaries balances.
The solvency ratio of Grupo Bancolombia under Basel III was 12.60% in 2Q24, which was 110 basis points above the minimum level required by the Colombian regulator. The Tier 1 capital ratio to risk-weighted assets was 10.98%, 248 basis points above the minimum regulatory capital level (value to fully comply with the new capital requirements in the fourth year of the Basel
- phase-inperiod) . The increase in solvency levels for the quarter is primarily due to retained earnings. The tangible capital ratio, defined as shareholders' equity minus goodwill and intangible assets divided by tangible assets, was 8.53% at the end of 2Q24.
TECHNICAL CAPITAL RISK WEIGHTED ASSETS
Consolidated (COP millions)
2Q23
%
1Q24
%
2Q24
%
Basic capital (Tier I)
28,562,022
10.45%
29,111,904
10.45%
31,221,069
10.98%
Additional capital (Tier II)
5,739,243
2.10%
5,189,495
1.86%
4,625,642
1.63%
Technical capital (1)
34,288,731
0.00%
34,290,939
0.00%
35,832,886
0.00%
Risk weighted assets including market and operational risk (2)
273,396,254
-
278,591,625
-
284,415,213
-
CAPITAL ADEQUACY (3)
12.54%
12.31%
12.60%
(1) Technical capital is the sum of basic and additional capital, minus deductions ($10,459 MM for 1Q24 and $13,825 MM for 2Q24).
(2) Operational risk applies to 2Q23, 1Q24 and 2Q24 after the adoption of Basel III regulation.
(3) Capital adequacy is technical capital divided by risk-weighted assets.
2. INCOME STATEMENT
2.
Net income attributable to equity holders of the parent company totaled COP 1,440 billion in 2Q24, or COP 1,511.28 per share (USD $1.56 per ADR). This income represents a 13.4% decrease compared to 1Q24, with higher provisioning expenses, increased operational costs, and impairment in associates and joint ventures as the main factors. The annualized return on equity (ROE) for Grupo Bancolombia was 15.3% for 2Q24 and 16.0% for the last 12 months.
2.1. Net Interest Income
Net interest income totaled COP 5,187 billion in 2Q24, increasing by 0.5% compared to 1Q24. The slight growth in the balance is primarily due to a decrease in interest expenses. Interest income debt instruments and valuation on financial instruments was COP 543 billion, up 18.2% during the quarter. This variation is mainly due to the valuation of the public debt securities portfolio in Colombia and the decrease of interest income from Repos due to lower interest rates.
Net Interest Margin
The annualized net interest margin for investments in 2Q24 was 2.6% despite a decrease in debt instruments and valuation interest income on the back of lower rates, impacting the group's annualized quarterly net interest margin, which decreased by 8 basis points from 7.14% to 7.05%.
The annualized quarterly loan portfolio margin was 7.7%, 6 basis points higher compared to 1Q24, and 20 basis points lower compared to 2Q23. The lower loan portfolio yield was favorably offset by a decrease in interest expenses, therefore, resulting in a stable net income generation amid a moderate loan book growth and lower interest rates.
Annualized Interest
2Q23
1Q24
2Q24
Margin
Loans' Interest margin
7.9%
7.6%
7.7%
Debt investments' margin
-2.6%
3.7%
2.6%
Net interest margin (1)
6.7%
7.1%
7.1%
- Net interest margin and valuation income on financial instruments.
Savings accounts increased by 4.4% compared to 2Q24 and checking accounts by 4.0%. The annualized weighted average cost of deposits was 4.89% in 2Q24, decreasing by 35 basis points compared to 1Q24.
2Q24
During the second quarter of the year, the Colombian Central Bank continued its monetary policy interest rate cuts that
began in December 2023. This has benefited Grupo Bancolombia's total financing cost, which started a downward trend
from the last quarter of the previous year and shows a significant reduction in 2Q24 due to the gradual repricing of interest- sensitive liabilities.
Average weighted
2Q23
1Q24
2Q24
funding cost
Checking accounts
0.26%
0.26%
0.33%
Saving accounts
3.28%
2.94%
2.71%
Time deposits
9.64%
7.83%
8.81%
Total deposits
5.36%
5.24%
4.89%
Long term debt
8.22%
7.83%
8.12%
Loans with banks
5.93%
5.79%
5.03%
Total funding cost
5.54%
5.37%
5.04%
2.2. Fees and Income from Services
Total fees and commissions during 2Q24 totaled COP 1,030 billion, increasing by 2.9% compared to 1Q24 and 3.2% compared to 2Q23.
Quarterly, debit and credit card fees, and commercial establishments, increased, banking services, and payments and collections, revealed higher revenues due to a higher volume of transactions and banking operations compared to the first quarter.
The bancassurance division is the line with the highest growth in fees due to increased fees from policy collection services and profit revenue share by policy distribution.
The higher commission expenses in the quarter are attributed to growth in banking correspondents and higher transactional volume leading to an increase in service fees to payment system and point-of-sale terminals suppliers, as well as higher royalty fees to credit-debit card franchises.
2.3. Other Operating Income
Total other operating income was COP 741 billion in 2Q24, growing 17.8% compared to 1Q24. Growth of other operating income is mainly due to better results from exchange rate derivatives in May and June, coupled with the positive investments results that are not included in the net interest margin. On the other hand, income from operating leases was COP 441 billion in 2Q24, a decrease of 3.9% compared to 1Q24 and an increase of 2.5% compared to 2Q23.
2.4. Dividends received, and share of profits
Total dividends and other net income from equity investments in 2Q24 was COP -226 billion. This quarterly decrease is primarily due to impairment charges in associates and joint ventures according to market valuations conducted during the quarter resulting from the weakening credit cycle in Colombia.
2.5. Asset Quality, Provision Charges and Balance Sheet Strength
The principal balance for past due loans (those that are overdue for more than 30 days) totaled COP 13,503 billion at the end of 2Q24, representing 5.2% of the total gross portfolio, whereas 90-daypast-due loans totaled COP 8,949 billion, and represented 3.4% of total gross loans. The 30-day ratio declined across all geographies in their local currency; however, due to the local currency depreciation, it closed the quarter with a slight increase in the balance on a consolidated basis. The 90- day ratio increased mainly due to SME and corporate loans in Colombia reaching past due, and consumer and mortgage loans deterioration in all countries except for El Salvador.
The coverage, measured by the ratio of allowances for loan losses (principal) to PDLs (30 days overdue), was 112.1% at the end of 2Q24, up from 110.7% in 1Q24. The deterioration of the loan portfolio (new past due loans including charge-offs)
2Q24
during 2Q24 was COP 1,780 billion, largely due to the portfolio in Banistmo. The lower balance compared to 1Q24 is mainly due to the slower deterioration in the 30-day consumer portfolio in Colombia.
Provisions charges (net of recoveries) totaled COP 1,619 billion in 2Q24, growing 23.1% compared to 1Q24. In general, the higher balance is mainly concentrated in retail companies from the mid-sized segment and construction and specific healthcare clients from the corporate segment. On the other hand, macroeconomic variables led to a release due to updated projections in Colombia.
Provisions as a percentage of average gross loans were 2.5% annualized for 2Q24 and 2.4% for the last 12 months. Grupo Bancolombia maintains a strong balance sheet supported by an adequate level of loan loss reserves. Allowances (for the principal) for loan losses totaled COP 15,131 billion, or 5.8% of total loans at the end of 2Q24, increasing compared to 1Q24.
The following tables present key metrics related to asset quality:
ASSET QUALITY
As of
(COP millions)
2Q23
1Q24
2Q24
Total 30-day past due loans
11,840,403
13,298,863
13,503,420
Allowance for loan losses (1)
15,609,621
14,723,301
15,131,222
Past due loans to total loans
4.67%
5.26%
5.17%
Allowances to past due loans
131.83%
110.71%
112.05%
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans
6.15%
5.83%
5.80%
(1) Allowances are reserves for the principal of loans.
PDL Per Category
30 days
% Of loan Portfolio
2Q23
1Q24
2Q24
Commercial loans
64.6%
3.28%
3.26%
3.53%
Consumer loans
20.5%
7.81%
8.76%
8.33%
Mortgage loans
14.4%
5.76%
6.95%
7.83%
Microcredit
0.4%
12.52%
10.44%
10.62%
PDL TOTAL
4.67%
5.01%
5.17%
PDL Per Category
90 days
% Of loan Portfolio
2Q23
1Q24
2Q24
Commercial loans
64.6%
2.57%
2.80%
2.94%
Consumer loans
20.5%
4.22%
4.83%
4.93%
Mortgage loans*
14.4%
2.71%
2.93%
3.38%
Microcredit
0.4%
6.53%
6.57%
6.81%
PDL TOTAL
2.97%
3.28%
3.43%
* Mortgage loans that were overdue were calculated for past due loans for 120 days instead of 90 days.
1Q24
2Q24
2Q24 / 1Q24
1
Loans
Allowances
%
Loans
Allowances
%
Loans
Allowances
Stage 1
228,363,717
3,414,778
1.5%
234,510,333
3,226,529
1.4%
2.7%
-5.5%
Stage 2
16,308,901
2,682,548
16.4%
16,844,567
2,647,357
15.7%
3.3%
-1.3%
Stage 3
15,634,957
10,104,903
64.6%
16,753,782
10,806,949
64.5%
7.2%
6.9%
Total
260,307,575
16,202,229
6.2%
268,108,682
16,680,835
6.2%
3.0%
3.0%
Stage 1. Financial instruments that do not deteriorate since their initial recognition or that have low credit risk at the end of the reporting period. (12-month expected credit losses). Stage 2. Financial instruments that have significantly increased their risk since their initial recognition. (Lifetime expected credit losses).
Stage 3. Financial instruments that have Objective Evidence of Impairment in the reported period. (Lifetime expected credit losses).
2.6. Operating Expenses
During 2Q24, operating expenses totaled COP 3,288 billion, reflecting a growth of 3.4% compared to 1Q24 and 3.7% compared to 2Q23.
The efficiency ratio was 48.8% in 2Q24 and 47.8% for the last 12 months. Personnel expenses (salaries, employee benefits and bonus plan payments) amounted to COP 1,348 billion in 2Q24, which represents an increase of 1.0% compared to 1Q24 and a decrease of 0.4% compared to 2Q23. This is explained by a reduction in bonuses while salaries increased due to the annual adjustment.
2Q24
General expenses increased by 5.2% for the quarter and 6.8% compared to 2Q23. Quarterly trends show stable labor expenses and an increase in general expenses due to growth in the rental business and technology fees in Nequi. Annually, the largest variation was in administrative expenses related to technology maintenance and licensing, primarily due to business transformation and cloud migration.
As of June 30, 2024, Grupo Bancolombia had 33,887 employees, owned 851 branches, 6,101 ATMs, 34,658 banking agents, and served more than 32 million customers.
2.7. Taxes
Grupo Bancolombia income tax for 2Q24 was COP 363 billion, resulting in a lower effective tax rate when compared to the statutory tax rate in Colombia caused by the application of tax benefits in Colombia such as exempt income for social housing in mortgages and investments in productive fixed assets. Additionally, due to the tax benefits in Guatemala, El Salvador, and Panama, corresponding to exempt yields on government-issued securities. Finally, it is worth noting the earnings of the foreign subsidiaries with lower tax rates when compared to Colombia, which also contributed to a lower result.
2Q24
3. BREAKDOWN OF OPERATIONS
The following tables summarize the financial statements of our operations in each country.
BANCOLOMBIA S.A. (STAND ALONE) - COLOMBIA
Bancolombia S.A.'s portfolio increased by 0.9% in 2Q24 and 2.2% over the last 12 months. Commercial loans grew by 1.3%, driving portfolio growth due to strong dynamics in the corporate segment and the internal strategy of offering competitive commercial rates in the market. The housing portfolio continues to show good performance and contributed to the growth of balances in Colombia. On the other hand, the consumer portfolio maintains the decline trend of recent quarters, contracting by 1.1% in the second quarter, primarily due to personal loans.
In the funding structure, growth took place across all types of deposits, mainly driven by savings accounts, especially in June, both in retail and corporate segments. Time deposits presented a significant variation, in which online time deposits stood out with the largest increase.
Bancolombia S.A.'s net income for the second quarter of 2024 was COP 1.4 trillion, representing a 17.6% decrease compared to 1Q24. Income from commercial loans decreased mainly due to a lower yield rate. The reduction in interest expenses, due to lower deposit rates, partially offset the income decrease. The increase in provisions during 2Q24 was due to higher expenses in corporate SMEs, and mid-sized companies, the latter primarily explained by specific clients experiencing deterioration. Operating expenses grew by 6.9% for the quarter, driven mainly by outsourcing fees and depreciation. Other operating income presented a significant decrease, primarily due to lower income from equity method and deterioration on associates and joint ventures. The net interest margin for Bancolombia S.A. in 2Q24 was 8.0%, and the annualized quarterly ROE was 15.4%.
STAND ALONE BALANCE SHEET
Quarter
Change
AND INCOME STATEMENT
(COP million)
2Q23
1Q24
2Q24
2Q24 / 1Q24
2Q24 / 2Q23
ASSETS
Gross loans
182,231,025
184,458,563
186,191,060
0.94%
2.17%
Allowances for loans
(13,444,913)
(12,996,064)
(13,189,989)
1.49%
-1.90%
Investments
40,074,079
40,365,218
44,416,691
10.04%
10.84%
Other assets
33,359,616
31,658,079
36,778,119
16.17%
10.25%
Total assets
242,219,806
243,485,795
254,195,882
4.40%
4.94%
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits
154,825,744
160,358,261
166,796,914
4.02%
7.73%
Other liabilities
50,497,451
46,630,556
47,772,033
2.45%
-5.40%
Total liabilities
205,323,196
206,988,816
214,568,946
3.66%
4.50%
Shareholders' equity
36,896,610
36,496,979
39,626,935
8.58%
7.40%
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
242,219,806
243,485,795
254,195,882
4.40%
4.94%
Interest income
7,175,257
7,292,317
7,052,871
-3.28%
-1.71%
Interest expense
(3,538,259)
(3,244,797)
(3,049,446)
-6.02%
-13.82%
Net interest income
3,636,997
4,047,520
4,003,425
-1.09%
10.07%
Net provisions
(1,909,774)
(1,062,781)
(1,320,617)
24.26%
-30.85%
Fees and income from service, net
670,367
692,983
665,663
-3.94%
-0.70%
Other operating income
1,381,072
896,196
743,774
-17.01%
-46.15%
Total operating expense
(2,114,440)
(2,179,729)
(2,318,536)
6.37%
9.65%
Profit before tax
1,664,221
2,394,190
1,773,708
-25.92%
6.58%
Income tax
(298,834)
(636,721)
(325,280)
-48.91%
8.85%
Net income
1,365,387
1,757,469
1,448,428
-17.58%
6.08%
2Q24
BANISTMO- PANAMA
Banistmo' s portfolio closed the quarter with a 0.2% increase (calculated in USD). The commercial portfolio continues to show improved dynamics, growing by 0.7% in 2Q24, which offsets the decline in mortgage and consumer loans, the latter specifically concentrated in personal loans and credit cards. In the funding structure, deposits remained relatively stable, with a slight shift towards time deposits from retail to offset the reduction in savings and checking accounts.
The net result for Banistmo in 2Q24 was a profit of COP 65.0 billion, representing a 39.8% decrease on a quarterly basis. Net interest income grew mainly due to investments income, while interest expenses increased slightly due to the higher weight of time deposits. Provisions increased during the quarter due to retail clients, with specific adjustments to portfolios identified with higher risk. Operational expenses increased compared to the previous quarter due to higher labor costs and increased payment of non-income taxes, mainly related to remittance payments abroad and property taxes. The net interest margin for Banistmo in Q2 2024 was 3.4%, and the annualized quarterly ROE was 5.5%.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
Quarter
Change
AND INCOME STATEMENT
(COP million)
2Q23
1Q24
2Q24
2Q24 / 1Q24
2Q24 / 2Q23
ASSETS
Gross loans
33,884,835
31,651,563
34,234,897
8.16%
1.03%
Allowances for loans
(1,787,159)
(1,558,031)
(1,755,837)
12.70%
-1.75%
Investments
6,430,317
5,692,155
6,309,037
10.84%
-1.89%
Other assets
5,497,061
4,604,507
4,936,154
7.20%
-10.20%
Total assets
44,025,054
40,390,194
43,724,250
8.25%
-0.68%
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits
29,997,171
27,590,507
29,768,267
7.89%
-0.76%
Other liabilities
9,064,493
8,239,841
8,972,597
8.89%
-1.01%
Total liabilities
39,061,664
35,830,349
38,740,864
8.12%
-0.82%
Shareholders' equity
4,963,391
4,559,845
4,983,386
9.29%
0.40%
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
44,025,054
40,390,194
43,724,250
8.25%
-0.68%
Interest income
736,196
650,226
662,757
1.93%
-9.98%
Interest expense
(311,768)
(319,629)
(332,655)
4.08%
6.70%
Net interest income
424,428
330,598
330,102
-0.15%
-22.22%
Net provisions
(50,517)
(61,858)
(132,549)
114.28%
162.38%
Fees and income from service, net
65,828
64,033
85,816
34.02%
30.37%
Other operating income
17,117
18,005
13,569
-24.64%
-20.73%
Total operating expense
(253,420)
(221,172)
(231,947)
4.87%
-8.47%
Profit before tax
203,435
129,605
64,992
-49.85%
-68.05%
Income tax
(57,849)
(21,650)
47
-100.22%
-100.08%
Net income
145,586
107,955
65,039
-39.75%
-55.33%
