Bancolombia S A : February 24, 2021, Bancolombia announces proposal to distribute profits.

BANCOLOMBIA ANNOUNCES PROPOSAL TO DISTRIBUTE PROFITS

Medellin, Colombia, February 24, 2021

The Board of Directors of Bancolombia S.A ("Bancolombia") approved the following profit distribution proposal to be submitted at the General Shareholders' Meeting:

(i) The payment of an ordinary dividend equal to COP $260 per share, to be paid as follows: COP $65 per share and per quarter on the following dates: April 5, 2021, July 1, 2021, October 1, 2021, and January 3, 2022. Such dividends are proposed to be payable to holders of outstanding common and preferred shares of Bancolombia.

(ii) The establishment of a specific reserve for the strengthening of equity and future growth of the bank in the amount of COP $810,559 million.

(iii) A specific reserve for the development of social benefit projects in the amount of COP $10,000 million.

The table below summarizes the profit distribution proposal (Colombian pesos):

1,033,036,556,717.09 (129,077,316,981.33) 903,959,239,735.76 108,973,102,791.42 57,701,443,512.78 Gross profit 2020 Provisions for income tax and deferred tax Net profit fiscal year 2020 Plus retained earnings recorded in the opening balance sheet and realized during fiscal year 2020 Plus release of resources destined to payment of preferred shares dividends Total to be distributed 1,070,633,786,039.96 Specific reserve for the strengthening of equity and future growth 810,558,766,039.96 For the payment of a dividend in respect of 509,704,584 common shares and 452,122,416 preferred shares, subscribed and paid as of December 31, 2020, in the amount of $260 per share, to be 250,075,020,000.00 paid as follows: $65 per share and per quarter on the following dates: April 5, July 1, October 1, 2021 and January 3, 2022. Specific reserve for the development of social benefit projects 10,000,000,000.00 TOTALS 1,070,633,786,039.96 1,070,633,786,039.96

The ex-dividend period is expected to begin 4 trading days before the respective payment date and end on such payment date, as follows:

Ex-Dividend Date (*) Payment Date (*) March 26, 2021 April 5, 2021 June 25, 2021 July 1st, 2021 September 27, 2021 October 1st, 2021 December 28, 2021 January 3, 2022

(*) The dates of the ex-dividend period will be subject to adjustment in accordance with the provisions of the Colombian Stock Exchange. If December 31st, 2021 is declared as a non-trading day, the ex-dividend period will begin on December 27.

