Bancolombia S A : February 24, 2021, Bancolombia announces proposal to distribute profits.

03/01/2021 | 02:26pm EST
BANCOLOMBIA ANNOUNCES PROPOSAL TO DISTRIBUTE PROFITS

Medellin, Colombia, February 24, 2021

The Board of Directors of Bancolombia S.A ("Bancolombia") approved the following profit distribution proposal to be submitted at the General Shareholders' Meeting:

  • (i) The payment of an ordinary dividend equal to COP $260 per share, to be paid as follows: COP $65 per share and per quarter on the following dates: April 5, 2021, July 1, 2021,

    October 1, 2021, and January 3, 2022. Such dividends are proposed to be payable to holders of outstanding common and preferred shares of Bancolombia.

  • (ii) The establishment of a specific reserve for the strengthening of equity and future growth of the bank in the amount of COP $810,559 million.

  • (iii) A specific reserve for the development of social benefit projects in the amount of COP $10,000 million.

The table below summarizes the profit distribution proposal (Colombian pesos):

1,033,036,556,717.09 (129,077,316,981.33)

903,959,239,735.76

108,973,102,791.42

57,701,443,512.78

Gross profit 2020

Provisions for income tax and deferred tax

Net profit fiscal year 2020

Plus retained earnings recorded in the opening balance sheet and realized during fiscal year 2020

Plus release of resources destined to payment of preferred shares dividends

Total to be distributed

1,070,633,786,039.96

Specific reserve for the strengthening of equity and future growth

810,558,766,039.96

For the payment of a dividend in respect of 509,704,584 common shares and 452,122,416 preferred shares, subscribed and paid as

of December 31, 2020, in the amount of $260 per share, to be

250,075,020,000.00

paid as follows: $65 per share and per quarter on the following dates: April 5, July 1, October 1, 2021 and January 3, 2022.

Specific reserve for the development of social benefit projects

10,000,000,000.00

TOTALS

1,070,633,786,039.96

1,070,633,786,039.96

The ex-dividend period is expected to begin 4 trading days before the respective payment date and end on such payment date, as follows:

Ex-Dividend Date (*)

Payment Date (*)

March 26, 2021

April 5, 2021

June 25, 2021

July 1st, 2021

September 27, 2021

October 1st, 2021

December 28, 2021

January 3, 2022

(*) The dates of the ex-dividend period will be subject to adjustment in accordance with the provisions of the Colombian Stock Exchange. If December 31st, 2021 is declared as a non-trading day, the ex-dividend period will begin on December 27.

Disclaimer

Bancolombia SA published this content on 24 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2021 19:25:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
