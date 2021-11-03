November 2, 2021, Bancolombia announces financial results for the third quarter of 2021.

BANCOLOMBIA S.A. (NYSE: CIB; BVC: BCOLOMBIA, PFBCOLOM) REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2021. The net profit for 3Q21 was COP 943 billion. This value represents an increase of 18.5% compared to 2Q21.

This value represents an increase of 18.5% compared to 2Q21. Gross loans amount to COP 210 trillion, which represents a 3.3% growth when compared to 2Q21.

which represents a 3.3% growth when compared to 2Q21. Provision charges for the quarter were COP 514 trillion and the coverage ratio for 90-day past due loans was 218.5%. Provision charges decreased by 17.8% when compared to 2Q21 and by 69.4% when compared to 3Q20. This reduction is largely due to a better economic outlook in 2021, and to the fine-tuning in the provisioning models for the portfolio under credit reliefs.

90-day past due loans was 218.5%. The annualized net interest margin in the quarter remains stable at 5.0%. The quarterly compression in the loans´ interest margin of 10 basis points is an effect of the repricing on assets derived from the reference rate reductions completed by the Central Bank in Colombia during 2020.

The efficiency ratio was 51.4% for the last 12 months. Year to date operating expenses increased by 9.0% when compared to the same period of 2020. Operating expenses for the quarter increased 14.2% when compared to 2Q21 and 22.9% compared to 3Q20.

Shareholders' Equity amount to COP 30 trillion as of September 30, 2021, which represents an increase of 8.1% compared to 3Q20. This growth has mainly resulted from the profits generated during the last 12 months.

Bancolombia continues revealing a robust growth on its mobile platform users. As of September 30, 2021, the bank has 14.3 million digital accounts, 5.7 million users in Bancolombia a la Mano and 8.6 million in NEQUI. November 2, 2021. Medellin, Colombia - Today, BANCOLOMBIA S.A. ("Bancolombia" or "the Bank") announced its earnings results for the third quarter of 2021. Representative Market Rate, October 1, 2021 $3,812.50 = US$ 1

BANCOLOMBIA: Summary of consolidated financial quarterly results CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET Quarter Growth AND INCOME STATEMENT (COP million) 3Q20 2Q21 3Q21 3Q21 / 2Q21 3Q21 / 3Q20 ASSETS Net Loans 183,669,248 186,686,086 193,627,273 3.72% 5.42% Investments 27,732,492 28,812,050 26,847,176 -6.82% -3.19% Other assets 54,212,465 49,985,866 49,276,772 -1.42% -9.10% Total assets 265,614,205 265,484,002 269,751,221 1.61% 1.56% LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits 183,648,637 189,742,391 189,645,429 -0.05% 3.27% Other liabilities 52,525,727 45,146,599 48,236,442 6.84% -8.17% Total liabilities 236,174,364 234,888,990 237,881,871 1.27% 0.72% Non-controlling interest 1,442,574 1,590,132 1,608,211 1.14% 11.48% Shareholders' equity 27,997,267 29,004,880 30,261,139 4.33% 8.09% Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 265,614,205 265,484,002 269,751,221 1.61% 1.56% Interest income 4,213,194 3,911,503 3,968,117 1.45% -5.82% Interest expense (1,444,008) (1,065,935) (1,062,599) -0.31% -26.41% Net interest income 2,769,186 2,845,568 2,905,518 2.11% 4.92% Net provisions (1,683,408) (626,055) (514,355) -17.84% -69.45% Fees and income from service, net 764,355 806,703 880,241 9.12% 15.16% Other operating income 287,439 526,421 554,288 5.29% 92.84% Total Dividends received and equity method 65,776 54,711 98,063 79.24% 49.09% Total operating expense (1,933,262) (2,080,601) (2,376,817) 14.24% 22.94% Profit before tax 270,086 1,526,747 1,546,938 1.32% 472.76% Income tax 10,882 (339,389) (581,243) 71.26% -5441.33% Net income before non-controlling interest 280,968 1,187,358 965,695 -18.67% 243.70% Non-controlling interest (1,329) (30,443) (23,075) -24.20% 1636.27% Net income 279,639 1,156,915 942,620 -18.52% 237.08% PRINCIPAL RATIOS Quarter As of 3Q20 2Q21 3Q21 3Q20 3Q21 PROFITABILITY Net interest margin (1) from continuing operations 4.92% 4.99% 4.97% 5.22% 5.02% Return on average total assets (2) from continuing operations 0.42% 1.76% 1.41% 0.28% 1.34% Return on average shareholders´ equity (3) 4.14% 16.33% 12.68% 2.67% 12.39% EFFICIENCY Operating expenses to net operating income 49.74% 49.15% 53.55% 49.48% 50.72% Operating expenses to average total assets 2.92% 3.17% 3.54% 3.04% 3.28% Operating expenses to productive assets 3.44% 3.65% 4.06% 3.60% 3.77% CAPITAL ADEQUACY Shareholders' equity to total assets 10.54% 10.93% 11.22% 10.54% 11.22% Technical capital to risk weighted assets 14.76% 15.04% 15.31% 14.76% 15.31% KEY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Net income per ADS from continuing operations 0.30 1.28 1.03 0.58 2.88 Net income per share $COP from continuing operations 290.74 1,202.83 980.03 563.75 2,746.91 P/BV ADS (4) 0.85 0.89 1.05 0.85 1.05 P/BV Local (5) (6) 0.83 0.88 1.05 0.83 1.05 P/E (7) from continuing operations 21.04 5.54 8.41 32.56 9.00 ADR price 25.55 28.80 34.62 25.55 34.62 Common share price (8) 24,280.00 26,400.00 32,960.00 24,280.00 32,960.00 Weighted average of Preferred Shares outstanding 961,827,000 961,827,000 961,827,000 961,827,000 961,827,000 USD exchange rate (quarter end) 3,865.47 3,748.50 3,812.77 3,865.47 3,812.77 Defined as net interest income divided by monthly average interest-earning assets. (2) Net income divided by monthly average assets. (3) Net income divided by monthly average shareholders' equity. (4) Defined as ADS price divided by ADS book value. (5) Defined as share price divided by share book value. (6) Share prices on the Colombian Stock Exchange. (7) Defined as market capitalization divided by annualized quarter results. (8) Prices at the end of the respective quarter. 2

1. BALANCE SHEET 1.1. Assets As of September 30, 2021, Bancolombia's assets totaled COP 269.751 billion, which represents a growth of 1.6% compared to 2Q21 and 3Q20. During the quarter, the peso depreciated 1.7% versus the US dollar and in the last 12 months it appreciated 1.4%. The average exchange rate was 2.1% higher in 3Q21 versus 2Q21. The increase in total assets during the first quarter is largely explained by the growth in the loan book. 1.2. Loan Portfolio The following table shows the composition of Bancolombia's loans by type and currency: (COP Million) Amounts in COP Amounts in USD converted to COP Amounts in USD (thousands) Total (1 USD = 3,812.77 COP) 3Q21 3Q21/2Q21 3Q21 3Q21/2Q21 3Q21 3Q21/2Q21 3Q21 3Q21/2Q21 Commercial loans 89,895,965 1.86% 44,482,244 4.84% 11,666,648 3.07% 134,378,209 2.83% Consumer loans 31,735,052 5.40% 13,844,725 3.41% 3,631,146 1.66% 45,579,777 4.79% Mortgage loans 15,863,961 3.97% 13,270,716 2.93% 3,480,597 1.19% 29,134,678 3.49% Small business loans 665,510 -1.55% 579,745 7.52% 152,053 5.71% 1,245,255 2.48% Interests paid in advance (12,456) 12.09% (847) -12.93% (222) -14.40% (13,304) 10.08% Gross loans 138,148,033 2.87% 72,176,583 4.23% 18,930,222 2.47% 210,324,615 3.34% In 3Q21, gross loans grew 3.3% compared to 2Q21 and 5.8% compared to 3Q20. During the last 12 months peso- denominated loans grew 7.5% and the dollar-denominated loans (expressed in USD) grew 4.2%. At the end of 3Q21, Banco Agricola operations in El Salvador, Banistmo in Panama and BAM in Guatemala represented 28% of total gross loans. Gross loans denominated in currencies other than COP, generated by operations in Central America, the international operation of Bancolombia Panamá, Puerto Rico and the USD denominated loans in Colombia, accounted for 34.3% of the portfolio, and grew 4.2% in the quarter (when expressed in COP). Total reserves (provisions in the balance sheet) for loan losses decreased 0.9% during the quarter and totaled COP 16,697 billion equivalent to 7.9% of the gross loans at the end of the quarter. For further explanation regarding coverage of the loan portfolio and credit quality trends, (see section 2.4. Asset Quality, Provision Charges and Balance Sheet Strength). The following table summarizes Bancolombia's total loan portfolio: LOAN PORTFOLIO (COP million) 3Q20 2Q21 3Q21 3Q21/2Q21 3Q21/3Q20 % of total loans Commercial 128,917,692 130,683,524 134,378,209 2.83% 4.24% 63.9% Consumer 41,566,548 43,497,602 45,579,777 4.79% 9.65% 21.7% Mortgage 26,983,752 28,151,106 29,134,678 3.49% 7.97% 13.9% Microcredit 1,328,348 1,215,173 1,245,255 2.48% -6.26% 0.6% Interests received in advance (13,347) (12,086) (13,304) 10.08% -0.33% 0.0% Total loan portfolio 198,782,992 203,535,319 210,324,615 3.34% 5.81% 100.0% Allowance for loan losses (15,113,745) (16,849,233) (16,697,342) -0.90% 10.48% Total loans, net 183,669,247 186,686,086 193,627,273 3.72% 5.42% 1.3. Investment Portfolio As of September 30, 2021, Bancolombia's net investment portfolio totaled COP 26,847 billion, decreasing 6.8% from the end of 2Q21 and 3.2% from the end of 3Q20. At the end of 3Q21, the debt securities portfolio had a duration of 22.6 months and a weighted average yield to maturity of 5.4%. 3

1.4. Goodwill and intangibles At the end of 3Q21, Bancolombia's goodwill and intangibles totaled COP 8,258 billion, increasing 1.4% compared to 2Q21. This quarterly variation is mainly explained by the depreciation of the COP against the USD. 1.5. Funding As of September 30, 2021, Bancolombia's liabilities totaled COP 237,882 billion, growing 1.3% from the end of 2Q21, and 0.7% compared to 3Q20. Customer deposits totaled COP 189,645 billion (79.7% of liabilities) at the end of 3Q21, decreasing 0.1% compared to 2Q21 and increasing 3.3% over the last 12 months. The net loans to deposits ratio was 102.1% at the end of 3Q21 increasing compared to 98.4% in 2Q21. For the last two years, Bancolombia's funding cost has shown a sustained decrease on a quarterly basis, mainly as a result of the greater share on savings and checking accounts from retail customers, while maintaining at the same time a solid liquidity position. Funding mix 3Q20 2Q21 3Q21 COP Million Checking accounts 31,271,133 14% 35,593,777 16% 36,114,377 16% Saving accounts 79,265,987 36% 93,813,194 42% 94,792,902 42% Time deposits 71,386,752 32% 58,297,621 26% 56,799,008 25% Other deposits 3,436,279 2% 6,554,355 3% 8,422,856 4% Long term debt 21,165,855 10% 19,922,967 9% 20,249,849 9% Loans with banks 15,740,786 7% 8,364,739 4% 8,894,455 4% Total Funds 222,266,792 100% 222,546,653 100% 225,273,447 100% 1.6. Shareholders' Equity and Regulatory Capital Shareholders' equity at the end of 3Q21 was COP 30,261 billion, increasing by 4.3% compared to 2Q21 and by 8.1% when compared to 3Q20. Bancolombia's consolidated solvency ratio under Basel III was 15.31% in 3Q21, while the basic capital ratio (Tier 1) was 11.76%. This leverage level is adequate considering the balance sheet risks and asset growth expectations. The tangible capital ratio, defined as shareholders' equity minus goodwill and intangible assets divided by tangible assets, was 8.3% at the end of 3Q21. TECHNICAL CAPITAL RISK WEIGHTED ASSETS Consolidated (COP millions) 3Q20 % 2Q21 % 3Q21 % Basic capital (Tier I) 24,618,529 11.37% 22,638,870 11.49% 23,814,144 11.76% Additional capital (Tier II) 7,337,256 3.39% 7,020,090 3.56% 7,204,502 3.56% Technical capital (1) 31,955,785 29,644,922 31,004,560 Risk weighted assets including market and operational risk (2) 216,452,732 197,104,371 202,466,236 CAPITAL ADEQUACY (3) 14.76% 15.04% 15.31% Technical capital is the sum of basic and additional capital, minus deductions ($ 14,039MM for 2Q21 and $ 14,086MM for 3Q21). Operational risk only applies to 2Q21 and 3Q21 after the adoption of Basel III regulation. Capital adequacy is technical capital divided by risk-weighted assets. 4