SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bancorp 34 : $1.7MM RV Resort Purchase Commercial Loan in Deming, NM

01/24/2022 | 10:34am EST
Lots of appreciation for your business Allen Yadgari for your business. The Bank 34 team and Manny Hernandez enjoyed working closely on the entire process of the purchase of the Little Vineyard RV Resort situated in the vibrant community of Deming, NM. For more information on the #1 RV park in the area: www.littlevineyardrvresort.com.

#RVCamping #RVResort #FamilyCamping #Campering #FamilyFun #VisitDeming #RVAcquistionLoans #Bank34BusinessLoans #CommercialLending #CommunityBanking #BankLocal #Bank34 #StandIndependent

Disclaimer

Bancorp 34 Inc. published this content on 24 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2022 15:33:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 14,8 M - -
Net income 2020 1,80 M - -
Net Debt 2020 8,05 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 19,6x
Yield 2020 1,73%
Capitalization 34,7 M 34,7 M -
EV / Sales 2019 3,83x
EV / Sales 2020 2,81x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart BANCORP 34, INC.
Duration : Period :
Bancorp 34, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
James T. Crotty President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael S. Sheneman Chief Financial Officer
Randal L. Rabon Chairman
William F. Burt Vice Chairman
Wortham A. Cook Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCORP 34, INC.0.00%35
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-8.38%427 130
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION0.97%362 856
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.82%252 294
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.6.38%209 056
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY11.86%208 551