Bancorp 34 : $1.7MM RV Resort Purchase Commercial Loan in Deming, NM

Lots of appreciation for your business Allen Yadgari for your business. The Bank 34 team and Manny Hernandez enjoyed working closely on the entire process of the purchase of the Little Vineyard RV Resort situated in the vibrant community of Deming, NM. For more information on the #1 RV park in the area: www.littlevineyardrvresort.com.
Bancorp 34 Inc. published this content on 24 January 2022