    BCTF   US05970V1061

BANCORP 34, INC.

(BCTF)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:11:07 2023-04-20 pm EDT
11.65 USD   +3.56%
Bancorp 34 : $4.5MM Loan Closed for Insurance Agency Acquisition in Phoenix, AZ
PU
Bancorp 34 : Bank 34 Closes a Commercial Real Estate Refinance Loan for Church in El Paso, TX
PU
Bancorp 34 : $6.1MM Loan Closed for New Customer in Las Cruces, NM
PU
Bancorp 34 : $4.5MM Loan Closed for Insurance Agency Acquisition in Phoenix, AZ

04/24/2023 | 09:27am EDT
$4.5MM Loan Closed for Insurance Agency Acquisition in Phoenix, AZ
4/24/2023 7:11 AM - News & Events

Kevin Cutter, Chief Lending Officer, and the rest of the Bank 34 lending team showed their experience with business acquisitions and speed to closing this $4.5MM loan for an insurance company.

Disclaimer

Bancorp 34 Inc. published this content on 24 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2023 13:26:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 19,5 M - -
Net income 2021 3,40 M - -
Net Debt 2021 28,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,1x
Yield 2021 1,45%
Capitalization 43,1 M 43,1 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,81x
EV / Sales 2021 3,11x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
James T. Crotty President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael S. Sheneman Chief Financial Officer
Randal L. Rabon Chairman
Kim Yacuel Chief Operations Officer & Senior Vice President
William F. Burt Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCORP 34, INC.0.00%43
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.4.80%411 988
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-9.81%238 137
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.97%230 954
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.18%170 770
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-0.12%155 195
