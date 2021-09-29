Log in
    BCTF   US05970V1061

BANCORP 34, INC.

(BCTF)
Bancorp 34 : Angelica Marquez of Bank 34 – Recipient of the 2021 Helen Kirk Volunteer of the Year Award

09/29/2021 | 03:02pm EDT
We would like to congratulate one of our own - Angelica Marquez of Bank 34. This week she was presented the Helen Kirk Volunteer of the Year Award from Alamogordo, NM's Thrive of SNM. Thrive is a non-profit organization that brings together businesses, community organizations, volunteers, government, private foundations and nonprofit agencies around a shared vision - to help youth, individuals and families achieve their human potential through education, income stability, healthy living, building youth assets and providing safety net support. To learn more about them: https://letsthrivenm.org/about

Disclaimer

Bancorp 34 Inc. published this content on 29 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2021 19:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 14,8 M - -
Net income 2020 1,80 M - -
Net Debt 2020 8,05 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 19,6x
Yield 2020 1,73%
Capitalization 29,0 M 29,0 M -
EV / Sales 2019 3,83x
EV / Sales 2020 2,81x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 87,7%
Chart BANCORP 34, INC.
Duration : Period :
Bancorp 34, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
James T. Crotty President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael S. Sheneman Chief Financial Officer
Randal L. Rabon Chairman
William F. Burt Vice Chairman
Wortham A. Cook Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCORP 34, INC.0.00%29
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.31.41%496 273
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION42.40%363 187
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.92%241 762
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.17.32%196 481
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY52.15%188 566