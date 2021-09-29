Bancorp 34 : Angelica Marquez of Bank 34 – Recipient of the 2021 Helen Kirk Volunteer of the Year Award

We would like to congratulate one of our own - Angelica Marquez of Bank 34. This week she was presented the Helen Kirk Volunteer of the Year Award from Alamogordo, NM's Thrive of SNM. Thrive is a non-profit organization that brings together businesses, community organizations, volunteers, government, private foundations and nonprofit agencies around a shared vision - to help youth, individuals and families achieve their human potential through education, income stability, healthy living, building youth assets and providing safety net support. To learn more about them: https://letsthrivenm.org/about

