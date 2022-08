Paula and Sydney from Bank 34-Scottsdale volunteered in a "Pack Back Packs Event" for the "Back To School Donation Drive Event" for Gervonni Cares, Inc. this past weekend. Gervonni Cares, Inc. is a 501(c)3 nonprofit community action organization that unifies individuals/families with our financial programs, which provides assistance when they encounter an unforeseen financial need. To learn more about this organization, click here: www.gervonnicares.com

#B34Cares #GiveBack #Volunteer #CommunityService #CommunityEngagement #CommunityBanking #MakingBank34Great #TeamB34 #Bank34