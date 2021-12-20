Log in
    BCTF   US05970V1061

BANCORP 34, INC.

(BCTF)
  Report
Bancorp 34 : Bank 34 Volunteer Day at St. Mary's Food Bank – Emergency Food Box Packing Event – 12.18.2021

12/20/2021 | 05:40pm EST
Twenty-four Bank 34 staff with several family and friends volunteered for a 2-hour shift on Saturday morning, 12/18/2021 for St. Mary's Food Bank in their Emergency Food Box Packing event. Together, our team work hard and had fun packing 10 full pallets of 40 boxes and half of another for a total of approximately 415 boxes!

Last month for Thanksgiving, we partnered with St. Mary's in a Food & Fund Drive that raised over $2000 and filled a 150lb box full of food which provided enough food for over 4000 meals. Back in November for Thanksgiving, we partnered with St. Mary's in a Food & Fund drive that raised over $2000 and filled a 150-pound box full of food which provided enough food for 3,766 meals.

For more information on SMFB: www.StMarysFoodBank.org

#stmarysfoodbank #supportyourcommunity #kindness #makingbank34great #bank34 #communitybanking

Disclaimer

Bancorp 34 Inc. published this content on 20 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2021 22:39:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 14,8 M - -
Net income 2020 1,80 M - -
Net Debt 2020 8,05 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 19,6x
Yield 2020 1,73%
Capitalization 29,7 M 29,7 M -
EV / Sales 2019 3,83x
EV / Sales 2020 2,81x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 87,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
James T. Crotty President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael S. Sheneman Chief Financial Officer
Randal L. Rabon Chairman
William F. Burt Vice Chairman
Wortham A. Cook Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCORP 34, INC.0.00%30
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.23.37%463 268
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION44.77%359 118
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.71%242 668
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.15.34%201 133
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY58.88%191 188