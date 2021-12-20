Bancorp 34 : Bank 34 Volunteer Day at St. Mary's Food Bank – Emergency Food Box Packing Event – 12.18.2021

Twenty-four Bank 34 staff with several family and friends volunteered for a 2-hour shift on Saturday morning, 12/18/2021 for St. Mary's Food Bank in their Emergency Food Box Packing event. Together, our team work hard and had fun packing 10 full pallets of 40 boxes and half of another for a total of approximately 415 boxes!

Last month for Thanksgiving, we partnered with St. Mary's in a Food & Fund Drive that raised over $2000 and filled a 150lb box full of food which provided enough food for over 4000 meals.

For more information on SMFB: www.StMarysFoodBank.org

