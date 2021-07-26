Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Bancorp 34, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BCTF   US05970V1061

BANCORP 34, INC.

(BCTF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bancorp 34 : Bank 34 – Proud Elite Sponsor of the BCAOC GT in Alamogordo, NM

07/26/2021 | 04:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bank 34 is a proud Elite sponsor of the Building Contractors Association of Otero County in Alamogordo, NM Golf Fun Scramble on Friday, July 30th. BCAOC is a nonprofit voluntary trade association and our sponsorship helps their primary mission to represent those involved in and served by the building industry in the pursuit of the American Dream of home ownership. For more information: https://www.bcaoc.com/

Disclaimer

Bancorp 34 Inc. published this content on 26 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2021 20:49:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BANCORP 34, INC.
04:50pBANCORP 34 : Bank 34 – Proud Elite Sponsor of the BCAOC GT in Alamogordo, ..
PU
07/23BANCORP 34 : Congratulations for 20 Years at Bank 34 Hollie Zemaitaitis!
PU
07/20BANCORP 34 : Bank 34 Welcomes Justin Majcherek to the Team
PU
07/15BANCORP 34 : PRESS RELEASE - July 14, 2021 - Bancorp 34, Inc. Announces Stock Bu..
PU
07/12BANCORP 34 : Bank 34 Welcomes Danielle Cordero to the Team
PU
07/09BANCORP 34 : Bank 34 is a Proud Sponsor of Kiwanis Club of Alamogordo, NM's Golf..
PU
07/08Bancorp 34, Inc. announced that it has received $25 million in funding
CI
07/06BANCORP 34 : Congratulations to Tai Hart for 5 Years at Bank 34!
PU
07/06BANCORP 34 : Celebrating Bank 34 Employees – July 2021 Anniversaries
PU
06/30BANCORP 34 : Press Release - June 29, 2021 - Bancorp 34, Inc. announced the comp..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 14,8 M - -
Net income 2020 1,80 M - -
Net Debt 2020 8,05 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 19,6x
Yield 2020 1,73%
Capitalization 31,8 M 31,8 M -
EV / Sales 2019 3,83x
EV / Sales 2020 2,81x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 87,7%
Chart BANCORP 34, INC.
Duration : Period :
Bancorp 34, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
James T. Crotty President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael S. Sheneman Chief Financial Officer
Randal L. Rabon Chairman
William F. Burt Vice Chairman
Wortham A. Cook Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCORP 34, INC.6.13%33
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.18.55%466 329
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION24.38%356 655
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.52%274 557
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.8.53%221 271
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-7.81%202 066